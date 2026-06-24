Turn HDR on or off for one monitor at a time on Windows — right from Raycast.
Windows already has an HDR shortcut (
Win+
Alt+
B), but it switches HDR on every
display at once. That's usually not what you want. Most people want HDR on their good
monitor — for games or movies — while their other screens stay normal. HDR Toggle solves
that: it shows each HDR-capable monitor on its own and lets you flip HDR for just that one.
Open the Toggle HDR command. You'll see your HDR-capable monitors, each showing whether HDR is currently on or off. Pick one and press Enter to flip it. The list always reflects the real, current state, so you can also use it just to check what's on.
If you toggle the same screen a lot, give it its own keyboard shortcut:
Now that hotkey flips HDR on that monitor instantly — no window, just a quick confirmation. Each monitor can use one slot, and you have four to hand out. (The shortcut commands stay hidden until you turn them on, so they don't clutter your search.)
If a monitor isn't in the list, Windows doesn't consider it HDR-capable — the extension only shows displays you could actually enable HDR for in Windows Settings.
Raycast extensions are written in JavaScript and can't talk to display hardware directly, so
HDR Toggle includes a small, readable PowerShell script (
assets/hdr.ps1) that asks Windows'
built-in display configuration service to read and change each monitor's HDR state.
Monitors are matched by a stable device ID, so a shortcut keeps pointing at the right screen even after a reboot or reconnecting a display. There are no hidden binaries — just the plain-text script — and nothing needs administrator access.
Inspired by GiulioSamp/HDRToggler, which demonstrates the same per-monitor HDR technique as a C# tray app.