WebGlossary Search

Look up web-development terms from WebGlossary.info — the largest web development glossary — without leaving Raycast. Type a term and the extension opens its definition page directly; anything without an exact match falls back to a full-text search of the site.

How it works

As you type, the extension normalizes your input into the site's slug format ( Google Developer Expert → google-developer-expert ) and checks whether an exact definition page exists:

Exact match found — Open Definition is the default action and takes you straight to the term's page. You can also run a full-text search or copy the definition URL.

— Open Definition is the default action and takes you straight to the term's page. You can also run a full-text search or copy the definition URL. No exact match — a full-text search becomes the default action, with an Open Definition Anyway option for the guessed page.

Why an extension and not a Quicklink