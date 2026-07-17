Look up web-development terms from WebGlossary.info — the largest web development glossary — without leaving Raycast. Type a term and the extension opens its definition page directly; anything without an exact match falls back to a full-text search of the site.
As you type, the extension normalizes your input into the site's slug format (
Google Developer Expert →
google-developer-expert) and checks whether an exact definition page exists:
WebGlossary term pages live at
/terms/{slug}/, where the slug is lowercased and hyphenated. Space-encoded paths (
/terms/google%20developer%20expert/) are unreliable — they resolve for some terms and 404 for others. Raycast Quicklinks can percent-encode an argument but can't convert spaces to hyphens, so a Quicklink can't reliably reach term pages from natural typing. This extension normalizes the slug in code and probes whether the page exists before choosing the default action.