WP Bones A Raycast extension to quick manage the

WP Bones WordPress plugin framework

Description

This mod provides several commands centered around managing the WP Bones WordPress plugin framework. It provides quite a few commands for varying uses, so there should be something for everyone! Take a look at the scenarios below to get a feel for how you might use the extension.

Features

Search in the WP Bones Documentation : Search the WP Bones documentation for a specific keyword.

: Search the WP Bones documentation for a specific keyword. Open the WP Bones Documentation : Open the WP Bones documentation in your default browser.

: Open the WP Bones documentation in your default browser. Create a New Plugin : Create a new plugin using the WP Bones template.

: Create a new plugin using the WP Bones template. Menu bar commands: Quickly access the most common commands from the menu bar. And check the latest version of WP Bones.

Overview

WP Bones is a lightweight framework that offers tools and guidelines to simplify WordPress plugin development. Bones aims to allow you to write plugins in a manner similar to developing a Laravel Framework application.

Sadly, WordPress architecture doesn’t currently support composer/vendor philosophy yet. This is why some amazing features of composer/vendor architecture can’t apply yet.

Also, see Before submit to WordPress repository section for more coding restrictions information.

The aim of this framework is to use both new and standard development tools in a WordPress environment. If you like Composer, npm, Laravel and Gulp, here is the framework for you.

I love Laravel

If you know Laravel Framework, you will love WP Bones Framework too. I was inspired by Laravel while developing WP Bones. Even though, as you can imagine, the WordPress environment doesn’t support Composer as we wished. So, you will find a lot of things similar to Laravel and some others very different.

Author

Developed by Giovambattista Fazioli (@gfazioli on GitHub).

I am open to requests for features, bug reports, and edits to the code made by the community.

License

Distributed under the MIT License.