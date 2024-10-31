StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

WP Bones

Create the WP Bones classes.
AvatarGiovambattista Fazioli
3 Installs
Install Extension
Overview
WP Bones

WP Bones

A Raycast extension to quick manage the
WP Bones WordPress plugin framework

Description

This mod provides several commands centered around managing the WP Bones WordPress plugin framework. It provides quite a few commands for varying uses, so there should be something for everyone! Take a look at the scenarios below to get a feel for how you might use the extension.

Features

  • Search in the WP Bones Documentation: Search the WP Bones documentation for a specific keyword.
  • Open the WP Bones Documentation: Open the WP Bones documentation in your default browser.
  • Create a New Plugin: Create a new plugin using the WP Bones template.
  • Menu bar commands: Quickly access the most common commands from the menu bar. And check the latest version of WP Bones.

Overview

WP Bones is a lightweight framework that offers tools and guidelines to simplify WordPress plugin development. Bones aims to allow you to write plugins in a manner similar to developing a Laravel Framework application.

Sadly, WordPress architecture doesn’t currently support composer/vendor philosophy yet. This is why some amazing features of composer/vendor architecture can’t apply yet.

Also, see Before submit to WordPress repository section for more coding restrictions information.

The aim of this framework is to use both new and standard development tools in a WordPress environment. If you like Composer, npm, Laravel and Gulp, here is the framework for you.

I love Laravel

If you know Laravel Framework, you will love WP Bones Framework too. I was inspired by Laravel while developing WP Bones. Even though, as you can imagine, the WordPress environment doesn’t support Composer as we wished. So, you will find a lot of things similar to Laravel and some others very different.

Author

Developed by Giovambattista Fazioli (@gfazioli on GitHub).

I am open to requests for features, bug reports, and edits to the code made by the community.

License

Distributed under the MIT License.

Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Color Picker logo

Color Picker

Pick and organize colors, everywhere on your Mac

OpenAI GPT logo

OpenAI GPT

Interact with OpenAI GPT AI

Git Repos logo

Git Repos

Quickly access your local git repositories and open them in your favorite editor or any app

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Clipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji PickerRaycast Notes
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.