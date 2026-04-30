Discover and toggle hidden macOS settings without the Terminal. Browse a curated catalog of
defaults write tweaks for Finder, Dock, Screenshots, Animations, and more.
defaults write command to clipboard for any tweak
|Category
|Tweaks
|Examples
|Finder
|16
|Show hidden files, path bar, POSIX path in title, disable .DS_Store, expand save/print panels
|Dock
|10
|Autohide delay, animation speed, minimize effect, hide recent apps
|Screenshots
|5
|File format, save location, disable shadow, disable thumbnail preview
|Desktop & Spaces
|6
|Disable auto-rearrange Spaces, hide desktop icons, hot corners
|Animations
|6
|Disable window animations, Mission Control speed, Launchpad, Finder
|Keyboard & Input
|5
|Key repeat rate, disable auto-correct, disable smart quotes
|Trackpad & Mouse
|4
|Tap to click, three-finger drag, tracking speed, scroll direction
|Safari
|5
|Full URL, Develop menu, disable auto-open downloads
|3
|Copy address only, disable inline attachments, disable send animation
|Security
|2
|Password delay after sleep, quarantine warning
|Menu Bar & UI
|3
|Clock format, flash separators, Bluetooth icon
|Apps
|3
|TextEdit plain text, UTF-8, Activity Monitor all processes
|Miscellaneous
|4
|Crash reporter, skip DMG verification, spring loading, save to disk
Developed by Undolog.
Distributed under the MIT License.