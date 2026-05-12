Scan and clean developer caches, build artifacts, and orphaned dependencies to reclaim disk space. No external tools required — works out of the box.
Is It Safe?
Yes. Dev Cache Cleaner is designed with safety as a priority:
- It never touches your code, documents, or personal files — only caches and build artifacts that developer tools regenerate automatically
- Every item is classified as Safe (green) or Review (orange) — you always know what you're cleaning
- Clean Safe Caches only removes items marked as Safe — things like npm/Yarn/Homebrew download caches that re-download automatically on next install
- Scan Caches lets you inspect everything before deciding what to clean — nothing is deleted without your action
- Build artifacts (like
node_modules) are only flagged if older than 30 days (configurable), so active projects are never touched
- Items marked as "Review" (Xcode Archives, Docker volumes, app caches) always require explicit confirmation before deletion
What "Safe" means in practice: the worst that happens is a slightly slower first
npm install or
brew install next time — the tool simply re-downloads the cached files. No data is lost, no configuration changes, no system modifications.
Commands
- Scan Caches — Full scan with dashboard showing reclaimable space by category, inspect details, and clean selectively
- Clean Safe Caches — Scan and instantly clean all safe caches with one click (with confirmation dialog showing what will be cleaned)
- Cache Status — Menu bar showing total reclaimable space, refreshes daily
What It Scans
Package Manager Caches
Download caches that package managers re-create automatically on next install:
- npm (
~/.npm)
- Yarn (
~/Library/Caches/Yarn)
- pnpm (
~/Library/pnpm/store)
- Homebrew (
~/Library/Caches/Homebrew)
- CocoaPods (
~/Library/Caches/CocoaPods)
- pip (
~/Library/Caches/pip)
- Composer (
~/Library/Caches/composer)
Build Artifacts & Dependencies
Scans your project directories for orphaned build artifacts older than 30 days (configurable):
-
node_modules,
.next,
.nuxt,
.turbo,
.parcel-cache,
.angular,
.svelte-kit,
.expo
-
dist,
build,
target (Rust/Maven),
vendor (PHP),
Pods (CocoaPods)
-
venv,
.venv,
__pycache__ (Python)
-
DerivedData,
.build (Xcode/Swift),
coverage,
.dart_tool,
.gradle
Rebuilding is as simple as running
npm install,
cargo build, or your usual build command.
Xcode & iOS
- DerivedData — build indexes, rebuilt automatically by Xcode
- Archives — signed builds (marked as Review, requires confirmation)
- iOS Device Support — debug symbols, re-downloaded when device is connected
- iOS Simulators — unused runtimes (marked as Review, requires confirmation)
Containers
- Docker images, containers, volumes, and build cache (if Docker is installed)
- Volumes are marked as Review since they may contain database data
Language Caches
Cached dependencies that re-download on next build:
- Gradle (
~/.gradle/caches)
- Maven (
~/.m2/repository)
- Cargo/Rust (
~/.cargo/registry)
- Go modules (
~/go/pkg/mod)
- Ruby gems (
~/.gem)
System Caches & Logs
- User log files (
~/Library/Logs) — apps recreate these automatically
- Top application caches in
~/Library/Caches — marked as Review, skips Apple system caches
What It Never Touches
- Source code and git repositories
- Documents, photos, downloads, or any personal files
- System files (
/System,
/Library)
- Configuration files,
.env files, secrets, or credentials
- Active project dependencies (only flags artifacts older than the configured minimum age)
Features
- Detail panel with path, size, clean command, and safety notes for each item
- Risk indicators: green = safe to clean, orange = review before cleaning
- Filter by risk level (Safe / All / Large > 1GB) or category
- Confirmation dialog before any destructive action
- Copy clean command to clipboard for manual execution
- Open path in Finder to inspect before cleaning
- Configurable project scan directories and minimum artifact age
- Menu bar badge with total reclaimable space
Preferences
- Project Directories — Comma-separated list of directories to scan for build artifacts (default: auto-detects ~/Projects, ~/GitHub, ~/Code, etc.)
- Minimum Age (days) — Only flag build artifacts older than this many days (default: 30)
Author
Developed by Undolog.
License
Distributed under the MIT License.