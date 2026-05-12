Dev Cache Cleaner

Scan and clean developer caches, build artifacts, and orphaned dependencies to reclaim disk space. No external tools required — works out of the box.

Is It Safe?

Yes. Dev Cache Cleaner is designed with safety as a priority:

It never touches your code, documents, or personal files — only caches and build artifacts that developer tools regenerate automatically

— only caches and build artifacts that developer tools regenerate automatically Every item is classified as Safe (green) or Review (orange) — you always know what you're cleaning

(green) or (orange) — you always know what you're cleaning Clean Safe Caches only removes items marked as Safe — things like npm/Yarn/Homebrew download caches that re-download automatically on next install

only removes items marked as Safe — things like npm/Yarn/Homebrew download caches that re-download automatically on next install Scan Caches lets you inspect everything before deciding what to clean — nothing is deleted without your action

lets you inspect everything before deciding what to clean — nothing is deleted without your action Build artifacts (like node_modules ) are only flagged if older than 30 days (configurable), so active projects are never touched

) are only flagged if older than 30 days (configurable), so active projects are never touched Items marked as "Review" (Xcode Archives, Docker volumes, app caches) always require explicit confirmation before deletion

What "Safe" means in practice: the worst that happens is a slightly slower first npm install or brew install next time — the tool simply re-downloads the cached files. No data is lost, no configuration changes, no system modifications.

Commands

Scan Caches — Full scan with dashboard showing reclaimable space by category, inspect details, and clean selectively

— Full scan with dashboard showing reclaimable space by category, inspect details, and clean selectively Clean Safe Caches — Scan and instantly clean all safe caches with one click (with confirmation dialog showing what will be cleaned)

— Scan and instantly clean all safe caches with one click (with confirmation dialog showing what will be cleaned) Cache Status — Menu bar showing total reclaimable space, refreshes daily

What It Scans

Package Manager Caches

Download caches that package managers re-create automatically on next install:

npm ( ~/.npm )

) Yarn ( ~/Library/Caches/Yarn )

) pnpm ( ~/Library/pnpm/store )

) Homebrew ( ~/Library/Caches/Homebrew )

) CocoaPods ( ~/Library/Caches/CocoaPods )

) pip ( ~/Library/Caches/pip )

) Composer ( ~/Library/Caches/composer )

Build Artifacts & Dependencies

Scans your project directories for orphaned build artifacts older than 30 days (configurable):

node_modules , .next , .nuxt , .turbo , .parcel-cache , .angular , .svelte-kit , .expo

, , , , , , , dist , build , target (Rust/Maven), vendor (PHP), Pods (CocoaPods)

, , (Rust/Maven), (PHP), (CocoaPods) venv , .venv , __pycache__ (Python)

, , (Python) DerivedData , .build (Xcode/Swift), coverage , .dart_tool , .gradle

Rebuilding is as simple as running npm install , cargo build , or your usual build command.

Xcode & iOS

DerivedData — build indexes, rebuilt automatically by Xcode

Archives — signed builds (marked as Review, requires confirmation)

iOS Device Support — debug symbols, re-downloaded when device is connected

iOS Simulators — unused runtimes (marked as Review, requires confirmation)

Containers

Docker images, containers, volumes, and build cache (if Docker is installed)

Volumes are marked as Review since they may contain database data

Language Caches

Cached dependencies that re-download on next build:

Gradle ( ~/.gradle/caches )

) Maven ( ~/.m2/repository )

) Cargo/Rust ( ~/.cargo/registry )

) Go modules ( ~/go/pkg/mod )

) Ruby gems ( ~/.gem )

System Caches & Logs

User log files ( ~/Library/Logs ) — apps recreate these automatically

) — apps recreate these automatically Top application caches in ~/Library/Caches — marked as Review, skips Apple system caches

What It Never Touches

Source code and git repositories

Documents, photos, downloads, or any personal files

System files ( /System , /Library )

, ) Configuration files, .env files, secrets, or credentials

files, secrets, or credentials Active project dependencies (only flags artifacts older than the configured minimum age)

Features

Detail panel with path, size, clean command, and safety notes for each item

Risk indicators: green = safe to clean, orange = review before cleaning

Filter by risk level (Safe / All / Large > 1GB) or category

Confirmation dialog before any destructive action

Copy clean command to clipboard for manual execution

Open path in Finder to inspect before cleaning

Configurable project scan directories and minimum artifact age

Menu bar badge with total reclaimable space

Preferences

Project Directories — Comma-separated list of directories to scan for build artifacts (default: auto-detects ~/Projects, ~/GitHub, ~/Code, etc.)

— Comma-separated list of directories to scan for build artifacts (default: auto-detects ~/Projects, ~/GitHub, ~/Code, etc.) Minimum Age (days) — Only flag build artifacts older than this many days (default: 30)

Author

Developed by Undolog.

License

Distributed under the MIT License.