Zshrc Manager

A powerful Raycast extension for managing your ~/.zshrc configuration file. View, organize, and edit your shell aliases, exports, functions, and more with an intuitive interface.

Features

📊 Statistics & Overview

View comprehensive statistics of your zshrc configuration

See counts of aliases, exports, functions, plugins, and more

Navigate to specific sections and entry types

🖥️ Alias Management

Browse all aliases organized by sections

Add new aliases with validation

Edit existing aliases

Search and filter aliases by name, command, or section

📦 Export Management

Manage environment variable exports

Add, edit, and organize exports

Search exports by variable name or value

⚙️ Advanced Configuration

View and manage functions, plugins, sources, evals, and setopts

Organize content by logical sections

Search across all configuration types

🔍 Smart Search

Search across all content types

Filter by section, name, command, or value

Real-time search with instant results

📝 Section Management

View zshrc content organized by logical sections

See detailed breakdowns of each section

Copy section content or individual entries

Commands

Command Description Zshrc Statistics Overview of your entire zshrc configuration Sections Browse and manage logical sections Aliases Manage shell aliases Exports Manage environment variable exports Functions View and manage shell functions Plugins Manage zsh plugins Sources View source commands Evals Manage eval commands Setopts View setopt configurations

Usage

Getting Started

Install the extension from the Raycast Store Open any command to view your zshrc configuration Use search to find specific entries Use actions to add, edit, or copy content

Adding New Aliases

Open the "Aliases" command Press Cmd+N or click "Add New Alias" Enter the alias name and command Save to add to your zshrc file

Managing Exports

Open the "Exports" command Press Cmd+N to add a new export Enter the variable name (uppercase) and value Save to update your zshrc file

Searching Content

Use the search bar in any command

Search by name, command, section, or value

Results update in real-time as you type

Custom Section Patterns

The extension automatically detects sections in your zshrc file using built-in patterns. You can also configure custom patterns to match your preferred section format.

Built-in Section Formats

The extension recognizes these default section formats:

# Section: Name - Simple labeled sections

- Simple labeled sections # --- Name --- # - Dashed sections

- Dashed sections # [Name] - Bracketed sections

- Bracketed sections ## Name - Hash sections

- Hash sections # @start Name / # @end Name - Custom start/end tags

/ - Custom start/end tags Function definitions (treated as sections)

Configuring Custom Patterns

You can configure custom section patterns in Raycast Preferences:

Open Raycast Preferences Go to Extensions → Zshrc Manager Configure your custom patterns

Custom Header Pattern

Enable a custom regex pattern for section headers:

Enable Custom Header Pattern : Toggle to enable

: Toggle to enable Custom Header Pattern: Regex pattern with one capture group for the section name

Example: ^#\s+(.+)$ matches sections like # My Section

Custom Start/End Patterns

Enable custom regex patterns for section start and end markers:

Enable Custom Start/End Patterns : Toggle to enable

: Toggle to enable Custom Start Pattern : Regex pattern with one capture group for the section name

: Regex pattern with one capture group for the section name Custom End Pattern: Regex pattern for end markers

Example:

Start: ^#\s*start\s+(.+)$ matches # start My Section

matches End: ^#\s*end\s+(.+)$ matches # end My Section

Pattern Requirements

Patterns must include exactly one capture group (...) for the section name

for the section name Patterns are automatically anchored to the start of the line ( ^ )

) Matching is case-insensitive

Invalid patterns are ignored, falling back to defaults

Example Custom Patterns

# Simple header with one word ^#\s+(.+)$ # Double hash header ^##\s+(.+)$ # Bracketed with specific format ^#\s*\[\s*(.+?)\s*\]\s*$ # Start/end markers ^#\s*start\s+(.+)$ ^#\s*end\s+(.+)$

Requirements

Shell : Zsh (Z shell)

: Zsh (Z shell) File : ~/.zshrc configuration file

: configuration file Permissions: Read/write access to your home directory

Error Handling

The extension includes robust error handling:

File Not Found : Graceful fallback with cached data

: Graceful fallback with cached data Permission Errors : Clear error messages with suggestions

: Clear error messages with suggestions Large Files : Automatic content truncation for performance

: Automatic content truncation for performance Validation: Input validation for aliases and exports

Keyboard Shortcuts

Shortcut Action Cmd+N Add new alias/export Cmd+R Refresh data Cmd+O Open ~/.zshrc in default editor Cmd+C Copy selected content

Development

Building

npm run build

Development Mode

npm run dev

Testing

npm run test npm run test :coverage

Linting

npm run lint npm run fix-lint

Contributing

Fork the repository Create a feature branch Make your changes Add tests for new functionality Ensure all tests pass Submit a pull request

License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md for version history and updates.