Zshrc Manager
A powerful Raycast extension for managing your
~/.zshrc configuration file. View, organize, and edit your shell aliases, exports, functions, and more with an intuitive interface.
Features
📊 Statistics & Overview
- View comprehensive statistics of your zshrc configuration
- See counts of aliases, exports, functions, plugins, and more
- Navigate to specific sections and entry types
🖥️ Alias Management
- Browse all aliases organized by sections
- Add new aliases with validation
- Edit existing aliases
- Search and filter aliases by name, command, or section
📦 Export Management
- Manage environment variable exports
- Add, edit, and organize exports
- Search exports by variable name or value
⚙️ Advanced Configuration
- View and manage functions, plugins, sources, evals, and setopts
- Organize content by logical sections
- Search across all configuration types
🔍 Smart Search
- Search across all content types
- Filter by section, name, command, or value
- Real-time search with instant results
📝 Section Management
- View zshrc content organized by logical sections
- See detailed breakdowns of each section
- Copy section content or individual entries
Commands
|Command
|Description
|Zshrc Statistics
|Overview of your entire zshrc configuration
|Sections
|Browse and manage logical sections
|Aliases
|Manage shell aliases
|Exports
|Manage environment variable exports
|Functions
|View and manage shell functions
|Plugins
|Manage zsh plugins
|Sources
|View source commands
|Evals
|Manage eval commands
|Setopts
|View setopt configurations
Usage
Getting Started
- Install the extension from the Raycast Store
- Open any command to view your zshrc configuration
- Use search to find specific entries
- Use actions to add, edit, or copy content
Adding New Aliases
- Open the "Aliases" command
- Press
Cmd+N or click "Add New Alias"
- Enter the alias name and command
- Save to add to your zshrc file
Managing Exports
- Open the "Exports" command
- Press
Cmd+N to add a new export
- Enter the variable name (uppercase) and value
- Save to update your zshrc file
Searching Content
- Use the search bar in any command
- Search by name, command, section, or value
- Results update in real-time as you type
Custom Section Patterns
The extension automatically detects sections in your zshrc file using built-in patterns. You can also configure custom patterns to match your preferred section format.
Built-in Section Formats
The extension recognizes these default section formats:
-
# Section: Name - Simple labeled sections
-
# --- Name --- # - Dashed sections
-
# [Name] - Bracketed sections
-
## Name - Hash sections
-
# @start Name /
# @end Name - Custom start/end tags
- Function definitions (treated as sections)
Configuring Custom Patterns
You can configure custom section patterns in Raycast Preferences:
- Open Raycast Preferences
- Go to Extensions → Zshrc Manager
- Configure your custom patterns
Custom Header Pattern
Enable a custom regex pattern for section headers:
- Enable Custom Header Pattern: Toggle to enable
- Custom Header Pattern: Regex pattern with one capture group for the section name
Example:
^#\s+(.+)$ matches sections like
# My Section
Custom Start/End Patterns
Enable custom regex patterns for section start and end markers:
- Enable Custom Start/End Patterns: Toggle to enable
- Custom Start Pattern: Regex pattern with one capture group for the section name
- Custom End Pattern: Regex pattern for end markers
Example:
- Start:
^#\s*start\s+(.+)$ matches
# start My Section
- End:
^#\s*end\s+(.+)$ matches
# end My Section
Pattern Requirements
- Patterns must include exactly one capture group
(...) for the section name
- Patterns are automatically anchored to the start of the line (
^)
- Matching is case-insensitive
- Invalid patterns are ignored, falling back to defaults
Example Custom Patterns
# Simple header with one word
^#\s+(.+)$
# Double hash header
^##\s+(.+)$
# Bracketed with specific format
^#\s*\[\s*(.+?)\s*\]\s*$
# Start/end markers
^#\s*start\s+(.+)$
^#\s*end\s+(.+)$
Requirements
- Shell: Zsh (Z shell)
- File:
~/.zshrc configuration file
- Permissions: Read/write access to your home directory
Error Handling
The extension includes robust error handling:
- File Not Found: Graceful fallback with cached data
- Permission Errors: Clear error messages with suggestions
- Large Files: Automatic content truncation for performance
- Validation: Input validation for aliases and exports
Keyboard Shortcuts
|Shortcut
|Action
Cmd+N
|Add new alias/export
Cmd+R
|Refresh data
Cmd+O
|Open ~/.zshrc in default editor
Cmd+C
|Copy selected content
Development
Building
npm run build
Development Mode
npm run dev
Testing
npm run test
npm run test:coverage
Linting
npm run lint
npm run fix-lint
Contributing
- Fork the repository
- Create a feature branch
- Make your changes
- Add tests for new functionality
- Ensure all tests pass
- Submit a pull request
License
MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.
Support
Changelog
See CHANGELOG.md for version history and updates.