Zshrc Manager

View and manage your ~/.zshrc from Raycast
Overview

Zshrc Manager

A powerful Raycast extension for managing your ~/.zshrc configuration file. View, organize, and edit your shell aliases, exports, functions, and more with an intuitive interface.

Features

📊 Statistics & Overview

  • View comprehensive statistics of your zshrc configuration
  • See counts of aliases, exports, functions, plugins, and more
  • Navigate to specific sections and entry types

🖥️ Alias Management

  • Browse all aliases organized by sections
  • Add new aliases with validation
  • Edit existing aliases
  • Search and filter aliases by name, command, or section

📦 Export Management

  • Manage environment variable exports
  • Add, edit, and organize exports
  • Search exports by variable name or value

⚙️ Advanced Configuration

  • View and manage functions, plugins, sources, evals, and setopts
  • Organize content by logical sections
  • Search across all configuration types

🔍 Smart Search

  • Search across all content types
  • Filter by section, name, command, or value
  • Real-time search with instant results

📝 Section Management

  • View zshrc content organized by logical sections
  • See detailed breakdowns of each section
  • Copy section content or individual entries

Commands

CommandDescription
Zshrc StatisticsOverview of your entire zshrc configuration
SectionsBrowse and manage logical sections
AliasesManage shell aliases
ExportsManage environment variable exports
FunctionsView and manage shell functions
PluginsManage zsh plugins
SourcesView source commands
EvalsManage eval commands
SetoptsView setopt configurations

Usage

Getting Started

  1. Install the extension from the Raycast Store
  2. Open any command to view your zshrc configuration
  3. Use search to find specific entries
  4. Use actions to add, edit, or copy content

Adding New Aliases

  1. Open the "Aliases" command
  2. Press Cmd+N or click "Add New Alias"
  3. Enter the alias name and command
  4. Save to add to your zshrc file

Managing Exports

  1. Open the "Exports" command
  2. Press Cmd+N to add a new export
  3. Enter the variable name (uppercase) and value
  4. Save to update your zshrc file

Searching Content

  • Use the search bar in any command
  • Search by name, command, section, or value
  • Results update in real-time as you type

Custom Section Patterns

The extension automatically detects sections in your zshrc file using built-in patterns. You can also configure custom patterns to match your preferred section format.

Built-in Section Formats

The extension recognizes these default section formats:

  • # Section: Name - Simple labeled sections
  • # --- Name --- # - Dashed sections
  • # [Name] - Bracketed sections
  • ## Name - Hash sections
  • # @start Name / # @end Name - Custom start/end tags
  • Function definitions (treated as sections)

Configuring Custom Patterns

You can configure custom section patterns in Raycast Preferences:

  1. Open Raycast Preferences
  2. Go to Extensions → Zshrc Manager
  3. Configure your custom patterns

Custom Header Pattern

Enable a custom regex pattern for section headers:

  • Enable Custom Header Pattern: Toggle to enable
  • Custom Header Pattern: Regex pattern with one capture group for the section name

Example: ^#\s+(.+)$ matches sections like # My Section

Custom Start/End Patterns

Enable custom regex patterns for section start and end markers:

  • Enable Custom Start/End Patterns: Toggle to enable
  • Custom Start Pattern: Regex pattern with one capture group for the section name
  • Custom End Pattern: Regex pattern for end markers

Example:

  • Start: ^#\s*start\s+(.+)$ matches # start My Section
  • End: ^#\s*end\s+(.+)$ matches # end My Section

Pattern Requirements

  • Patterns must include exactly one capture group (...) for the section name
  • Patterns are automatically anchored to the start of the line (^)
  • Matching is case-insensitive
  • Invalid patterns are ignored, falling back to defaults

Example Custom Patterns

# Simple header with one word
^#\s+(.+)$

# Double hash header
^##\s+(.+)$

# Bracketed with specific format
^#\s*\[\s*(.+?)\s*\]\s*$

# Start/end markers
^#\s*start\s+(.+)$
^#\s*end\s+(.+)$

Requirements

  • Shell: Zsh (Z shell)
  • File: ~/.zshrc configuration file
  • Permissions: Read/write access to your home directory

Error Handling

The extension includes robust error handling:

  • File Not Found: Graceful fallback with cached data
  • Permission Errors: Clear error messages with suggestions
  • Large Files: Automatic content truncation for performance
  • Validation: Input validation for aliases and exports

Keyboard Shortcuts

ShortcutAction
Cmd+NAdd new alias/export
Cmd+RRefresh data
Cmd+OOpen ~/.zshrc in default editor
Cmd+CCopy selected content

Development

Building

npm run build

Development Mode

npm run dev

Testing

npm run test
npm run test:coverage

Linting

npm run lint
npm run fix-lint

Contributing

  1. Fork the repository
  2. Create a feature branch
  3. Make your changes
  4. Add tests for new functionality
  5. Ensure all tests pass
  6. Submit a pull request

License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.

Support

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md for version history and updates.

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
