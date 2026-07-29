Search and launch your HeidiSQL sessions straight from Raycast on Windows and macOS.
[!NOTE] This extension is a Raycast port of Flow.Launcher.Plugin.Heidi by LostPing. All the original ideas — the registry/portable session discovery and the
-dlaunch trick — come from that plugin. Go give the original a ⭐. See Credits below.
-d "<session>".
By default the extension auto-detects HeidiSQL.
Windows, looking in this order:
PATH
~/scoop/apps/heidisql/current/heidisql.exe, including a global Scoop install)
macOS, looking for the
heidisql.app bundle in:
/Applications
~/Applications
You only need to set the path manually if HeidiSQL lives somewhere else.
Open the command preferences to adjust:
|Preference
|Description
|HeidiSQL Executable
|Optional. Path to
heidisql.exe (Windows) or
heidisql.app (macOS). Leave empty to auto-detect. A configured path always overrides it.
|Session Source
|Windows only. Portable mode is auto-detected when
portable_settings.txt sits next to the executable. Enable Force portable mode only to read from that file when auto-detection cannot. Has no effect on macOS.
|Open HeidiSQL entry
|When enabled, always show an entry that opens HeidiSQL without a session.
HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\HeidiSQL\Servers. Any key that has a
Host value is treated as a session.
portable_settings.txt located in the same folder as the executable. Portable mode is used automatically when that file exists; use Force portable mode in preferences only when auto-detection cannot find it.
~/.config/heidisql/settings.json. The
Servers object is walked recursively and any entry that has a
Host value is treated as a session, so folder structure is preserved just like on Windows.
.app; on Windows, an installed or portable copy)
Full credit and a heartfelt thank-you to LostPing, the author of the original Flow.Launcher.Plugin.Heidi for Flow Launcher. This Raycast extension is a faithful port of that plugin — the session-discovery logic (recursive registry walk and portable settings parsing) and the HeidiSQL
-d launch behavior are all their design. If this extension is useful to you, please head over to the original project and give it a ⭐.
HeidiSQL itself is a wonderful open-source tool by Ansgar Becker and contributors — https://www.heidisql.com/.
MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, PostgreSQL, SQLite, and Firebird artwork comes from Devicon under the MIT License. The InterBase artwork comes from Simple Icons under CC0 1.0. The ProxySQL connection icon is original artwork created for this extension because ProxySQL does not publish a reusable logo license.
All product names and logos are trademarks of their respective owners. Their use does not imply endorsement of or affiliation with this extension, Raycast, or HeidiSQL.