HeidiSQL Sessions

Search and launch your HeidiSQL sessions straight from Raycast on Windows and macOS.

[!NOTE] This extension is a Raycast port of Flow.Launcher.Plugin.Heidi by LostPing. All the original ideas — the registry/portable session discovery and the -d launch trick — come from that plugin. Go give the original a ⭐. See Credits below.

Features

Search Sessions — lists all of your saved HeidiSQL connection profiles and filters as you type.

— lists all of your saved HeidiSQL connection profiles and filters as you type. Folder structure is preserved: the session's folder path is shown as a subtitle and is searchable.

Each session uses its database engine's recognizable icon, derived from HeidiSQL's saved connection type.

Selecting a session launches HeidiSQL with -d "<session>" .

. Optional Open HeidiSQL entry to start the app without a session.

entry to start the app without a session. Works on both Windows and macOS (the native Lazarus build).

Configuration

By default the extension auto-detects HeidiSQL.

Windows, looking in this order:

Directories on your PATH Scoop ( ~/scoop/apps/heidisql/current/heidisql.exe , including a global Scoop install) The actual install location, read from the uninstall entry in the Windows registry and, failing that, the HeidiSQL Start Menu shortcut

macOS, looking for the heidisql.app bundle in:

/Applications ~/Applications

You only need to set the path manually if HeidiSQL lives somewhere else.

Open the command preferences to adjust:

Preference Description HeidiSQL Executable Optional. Path to heidisql.exe (Windows) or heidisql.app (macOS). Leave empty to auto-detect. A configured path always overrides it. Session Source Windows only. Portable mode is auto-detected when portable_settings.txt sits next to the executable. Enable Force portable mode only to read from that file when auto-detection cannot. Has no effect on macOS. Open HeidiSQL entry When enabled, always show an entry that opens HeidiSQL without a session.

Where sessions come from

Windows — Registry mode (default): sessions are read recursively from HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\HeidiSQL\Servers . Any key that has a Host value is treated as a session.

sessions are read recursively from . Any key that has a value is treated as a session. Windows — Portable mode (auto-detected or forced): sessions are parsed from portable_settings.txt located in the same folder as the executable. Portable mode is used automatically when that file exists; use Force portable mode in preferences only when auto-detection cannot find it.

sessions are parsed from located in the same folder as the executable. Portable mode is used automatically when that file exists; use in preferences only when auto-detection cannot find it. macOS: sessions are read from ~/.config/heidisql/settings.json . The Servers object is walked recursively and any entry that has a Host value is treated as a session, so folder structure is preserved just like on Windows.

Requirements

Windows or macOS

HeidiSQL installed (on macOS, the native 12.x+ .app ; on Windows, an installed or portable copy)

Credits

Full credit and a heartfelt thank-you to LostPing, the author of the original Flow.Launcher.Plugin.Heidi for Flow Launcher. This Raycast extension is a faithful port of that plugin — the session-discovery logic (recursive registry walk and portable settings parsing) and the HeidiSQL -d launch behavior are all their design. If this extension is useful to you, please head over to the original project and give it a ⭐.

Original plugin: https://github.com/lostping/Flow.Launcher.Plugin.Heidi

Original author: @lostping

License: MIT (same as the original)

HeidiSQL itself is a wonderful open-source tool by Ansgar Becker and contributors — https://www.heidisql.com/.

Database icon credits

MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, PostgreSQL, SQLite, and Firebird artwork comes from Devicon under the MIT License. The InterBase artwork comes from Simple Icons under CC0 1.0. The ProxySQL connection icon is original artwork created for this extension because ProxySQL does not publish a reusable logo license.

All product names and logos are trademarks of their respective owners. Their use does not imply endorsement of or affiliation with this extension, Raycast, or HeidiSQL.