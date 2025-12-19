StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

DTF

Browse posts, news, topics, and top blogs from DTF.ru with AI-powered features
AvatarShadeov
New
Install Extension
Overview

DTF

Browse posts, news, topics, and top blogs from DTF.ru with AI-powered features

Ask DeepWiki

Browse posts, news, and search on DTF.ru — the leading Russian gaming and entertainment portal covering games, movies, TV shows, anime, and tech.

Features

  • 📰 Latest Posts — Fresh content from the DTF feed with sorting options
  • 🔥 Popular — Trending and most discussed posts by time period
  • 📢 News — Editorial news from the DTF team
  • 🔍 Search — Instant search across all DTF content
  • 🏷️ Topics — Browse by categories (Games, Movies & TV, Anime, etc.)
  • 🏆 Top Blogs — Rating of popular user blogs with rankings
  • 📊 Menu Bar — Highly customizable menu bar with 25+ preferences (macOS only)
  • 🤖 AI Features — Summarize, translate, and extract key points via actions or @dtf mentions

Commands

CommandDescription
Latest PostsBrowse fresh posts from DTF feed
PopularView popular and trending posts
NewsRead news from editorial team
SearchSearch posts across DTF
TopicsBrowse posts by category
Top BlogsExplore popular user blogs
Menu BarDTF in your menu bar (macOS only)

Screenshots

Latest Posts

Browse the latest content with preview panel and sorting options.

Latest Posts

Popular Posts

Discover trending posts filtered by time period (Today, Week, Month, All Time).

Popular Posts

News

Stay updated with editorial news from DTF.

News

Search

Find any content across DTF with instant search.

Search

Topics

Browse content by categories like Games, Movies & TV, Anime, and more.

Topics

Top Blogs

Explore the ranking of popular blogs with subscriber counts and activity stats.

Top Blogs

Post Detail View

Full post view with rich content rendering, metadata, and AI actions.

Post Detail

Menu Bar (macOS)

Quick access to DTF content right from your menu bar with extensive customization.

Menu Bar

Keyboard Shortcuts

Post Actions (macOS)

ShortcutActionDescription
Open DetailsView full post content
⌘ ↵Open in BrowserOpen post on DTF.ru
⌘ DToggle PreviewShow/hide preview panel
⌘ MToggle MetadataShow/hide metadata panel
⌘ CCopy LinkCopy post URL to clipboard
⌘ ⇧ CCopy TitleCopy post title to clipboard

Post Actions (Windows)

ShortcutActionDescription
EnterOpen DetailsView full post content
Ctrl + EnterOpen in BrowserOpen post on DTF.ru
Ctrl + DToggle PreviewShow/hide preview panel
Ctrl + MToggle MetadataShow/hide metadata panel
Ctrl + CCopy LinkCopy post URL to clipboard
Ctrl + Shift + CCopy TitleCopy post title to clipboard

AI Actions (macOS)

ShortcutActionDescription
⌘ SSummarizeGenerate AI summary of the post
⌘ TTranslateTranslate post to English
⌘ ⇧ KKey PointsExtract key points from the post
⌘ ⇧ SQuick TLDRGenerate one-line summary (copies to clipboard)

AI Actions (Windows)

ShortcutActionDescription
Ctrl + SSummarizeGenerate AI summary of the post
Ctrl + TTranslateTranslate post to English
Ctrl + Shift + KKey PointsExtract key points from the post
Ctrl + Shift + SQuick TLDRGenerate one-line summary (copies to clipboard)

Menu Bar Shortcuts (macOS only)

ShortcutAction
⌘ FSearch Posts
⌘ OOpen DTF
⌘ RRefresh

List Views Features

All list commands (Latest, Popular, News, Topics, Top Blogs) include:

  • Preview Panel — See post content, images, and metadata without opening
  • Metadata Toggle — Show/hide detailed statistics
  • Local Filtering — Filter posts by typing in the search bar
  • Pagination — Automatic loading of more posts as you scroll
  • Sorting Options — Sort by date, popularity, or relevance

Sorting Options by Command

CommandAvailable Sorting
Latest PostsDate, Hotness
PopularToday, Week, Month, All Time
Topics (posts)New, Popular
Top Blogs (posts)New, Popular

AI Features

The extension integrates with Raycast AI to provide intelligent post analysis.

AI Actions in Posts

Access AI features from any post via action panel:

Summarize

Generate a 2-3 paragraph summary of any post, keeping the original language.

AI Summarize

Translate to English

Translate the full post content to English while preserving structure.

AI Translate

Extract Key Points

Get 3-5 bullet points highlighting the main information.

AI Key Points

Quick TLDR

One-sentence summary copied directly to your clipboard — perfect for quick sharing.

AI Tools via @dtf Mentions

You can also use AI to query DTF directly in any Raycast AI chat by mentioning @dtf:

QueryWhat it does
@dtf What are the main news today?Fetches and summarizes latest news
@dtf What's popular this week?Shows trending posts from the past week
@dtf Find posts about Baldur's Gate 3Searches for specific content
@dtf What categories are available?Lists all topics on DTF
@dtf Show me latest posts about gamesGets posts from Games topic

AI @dtf Query

AI @dtf Response

Menu Bar Command

⚠️ macOS only — Menu Bar is not available on Windows due to Raycast platform limitations.

The Menu Bar command is highly customizable with 25+ preferences to tailor the experience to your needs.

Display Options

PreferenceOptionsDescription
Menu Bar DisplayIcon only, Post count, Latest post title, Top post statsWhat to show next to the icon
Title/Stats SourceNews, Popular, LatestSource for title or stats display
Title Length15, 25, 35, 50 charsMaximum length for menu bar title
Stats FormatShortest, Short, FullHow to display views/comments
Title RotationOff, 5/10/15/30 minRotate between posts

Sections Configuration

SectionDefaultDescription
News✅ OnLatest editorial news
Popular✅ OnTrending posts
LatestOffFresh posts from feed
TopicsOffPosts by category (submenu)
Top BlogsOffPosts from popular blogs (submenu)
MoreOffNavigation to other commands

Posts Count per Section

SectionOptions
News4, 8, 12 posts
Popular3, 5, 7, 10 posts
Latest3, 5, 7, 10 posts
Topics1, 2, 3, 5 posts per topic
Top Blogs1, 2, 3, 5 posts per blog

Post Display Options

PreferenceDefaultDescription
Show CategoryOffDisplay category/topic name
Show AuthorsOffDisplay author name
Show Views✅ OnDisplay view count
Show Comments✅ OnDisplay comment count
Show Time✅ OnDisplay publication time
Compact Titles✅ OnTruncate long titles
Post Title Length30, 50, 70, 100 charsMaximum title length
Post Icons✅ OnShow subsite/author avatars

Actions Configuration

PreferenceOptions
Primary ActionOpen in Browser, Copy URL
Show Open DTF✅ On — Open DTF.ru in browser
Show Refresh✅ On — Refresh menu bar content
Show Search✅ On — Open Search command

Menu Bar Preferences

Browse by Topics

Browse posts by popular categories:

  • 🎮 Games
  • 🎬 Movies & TV
  • 📺 Anime
  • 💻 Tech
  • 🎨 Gamedev
  • And more...

Each topic shows subscriber count and allows browsing posts with sorting options.

Explore Top Blogs

Explore the rating of popular user blogs featuring:

  • 🏅 Rank position with change indicators (↑ up, ↓ down, NEW)
  • 👥 Subscriber count
  • 📈 7-day activity stats
  • 📝 Recent posts from each blog

Post Content

The extension renders rich post content including:

  • Text with formatting (bold, italic, links)
  • Images and galleries
  • YouTube and Vimeo embeds
  • Code blocks
  • Quotes and incuts
  • Lists (ordered and unordered)
  • Polls/quizzes
  • Embedded DTF posts
  • Audio content
  • Person cards

Installation

From Raycast Store

Search for "DTF" in Raycast Store and click Install.

Manual Installation

# Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/Shadeov/dtf
cd dtf

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Run in development mode
npm run dev

API

The extension uses the public DTF API (Osnova platform):

EndpointDescription
/v2.10/timelinePosts feed
/v2.10/feedFeed by categories
/v2.10/newsEditorial news
/v2.10/searchSearch
/v2.10/discovery/topicsTopics list
/v2.10/discovery/blogsTop blogs

Requirements

  • macOS 12.0+ or Windows
  • Raycast 1.50+

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md for version history.

License

MIT

Author

ShadeovGitHub

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
NewsWebAI Extensions
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.