DTF

Browse posts, news, and search on DTF.ru — the leading Russian gaming and entertainment portal covering games, movies, TV shows, anime, and tech.

Features

Commands

Command Description Latest Posts Browse fresh posts from DTF feed Popular View popular and trending posts News Read news from editorial team Search Search posts across DTF Topics Browse posts by category Top Blogs Explore popular user blogs Menu Bar DTF in your menu bar (macOS only)

Screenshots

Latest Posts

Browse the latest content with preview panel and sorting options.

Popular Posts

Discover trending posts filtered by time period (Today, Week, Month, All Time).

News

Stay updated with editorial news from DTF.

Search

Find any content across DTF with instant search.

Topics

Browse content by categories like Games, Movies & TV, Anime, and more.

Top Blogs

Explore the ranking of popular blogs with subscriber counts and activity stats.

Post Detail View

Full post view with rich content rendering, metadata, and AI actions.

Menu Bar (macOS)

Quick access to DTF content right from your menu bar with extensive customization.

Keyboard Shortcuts

Post Actions (macOS)

Shortcut Action Description ↵ Open Details View full post content ⌘ ↵ Open in Browser Open post on DTF.ru ⌘ D Toggle Preview Show/hide preview panel ⌘ M Toggle Metadata Show/hide metadata panel ⌘ C Copy Link Copy post URL to clipboard ⌘ ⇧ C Copy Title Copy post title to clipboard

Post Actions (Windows)

Shortcut Action Description Enter Open Details View full post content Ctrl + Enter Open in Browser Open post on DTF.ru Ctrl + D Toggle Preview Show/hide preview panel Ctrl + M Toggle Metadata Show/hide metadata panel Ctrl + C Copy Link Copy post URL to clipboard Ctrl + Shift + C Copy Title Copy post title to clipboard

AI Actions (macOS)

Shortcut Action Description ⌘ S Summarize Generate AI summary of the post ⌘ T Translate Translate post to English ⌘ ⇧ K Key Points Extract key points from the post ⌘ ⇧ S Quick TLDR Generate one-line summary (copies to clipboard)

AI Actions (Windows)

Shortcut Action Description Ctrl + S Summarize Generate AI summary of the post Ctrl + T Translate Translate post to English Ctrl + Shift + K Key Points Extract key points from the post Ctrl + Shift + S Quick TLDR Generate one-line summary (copies to clipboard)

Menu Bar Shortcuts (macOS only)

Shortcut Action ⌘ F Search Posts ⌘ O Open DTF ⌘ R Refresh

List Views Features

All list commands (Latest, Popular, News, Topics, Top Blogs) include:

Preview Panel — See post content, images, and metadata without opening

— See post content, images, and metadata without opening Metadata Toggle — Show/hide detailed statistics

— Show/hide detailed statistics Local Filtering — Filter posts by typing in the search bar

— Filter posts by typing in the search bar Pagination — Automatic loading of more posts as you scroll

— Automatic loading of more posts as you scroll Sorting Options — Sort by date, popularity, or relevance

Sorting Options by Command

Command Available Sorting Latest Posts Date, Hotness Popular Today, Week, Month, All Time Topics (posts) New, Popular Top Blogs (posts) New, Popular

AI Features

The extension integrates with Raycast AI to provide intelligent post analysis.

AI Actions in Posts

Access AI features from any post via action panel:

Summarize

Generate a 2-3 paragraph summary of any post, keeping the original language.

Translate to English

Translate the full post content to English while preserving structure.

Extract Key Points

Get 3-5 bullet points highlighting the main information.

Quick TLDR

One-sentence summary copied directly to your clipboard — perfect for quick sharing.

AI Tools via @dtf Mentions

You can also use AI to query DTF directly in any Raycast AI chat by mentioning @dtf :

Query What it does @dtf What are the main news today? Fetches and summarizes latest news @dtf What's popular this week? Shows trending posts from the past week @dtf Find posts about Baldur's Gate 3 Searches for specific content @dtf What categories are available? Lists all topics on DTF @dtf Show me latest posts about games Gets posts from Games topic

Menu Bar Command

⚠️ macOS only — Menu Bar is not available on Windows due to Raycast platform limitations.

The Menu Bar command is highly customizable with 25+ preferences to tailor the experience to your needs.

Display Options

Preference Options Description Menu Bar Display Icon only, Post count, Latest post title, Top post stats What to show next to the icon Title/Stats Source News, Popular, Latest Source for title or stats display Title Length 15, 25, 35, 50 chars Maximum length for menu bar title Stats Format Shortest, Short, Full How to display views/comments Title Rotation Off, 5/10/15/30 min Rotate between posts

Sections Configuration

Section Default Description News ✅ On Latest editorial news Popular ✅ On Trending posts Latest Off Fresh posts from feed Topics Off Posts by category (submenu) Top Blogs Off Posts from popular blogs (submenu) More Off Navigation to other commands

Posts Count per Section

Section Options News 4, 8, 12 posts Popular 3, 5, 7, 10 posts Latest 3, 5, 7, 10 posts Topics 1, 2, 3, 5 posts per topic Top Blogs 1, 2, 3, 5 posts per blog

Post Display Options

Preference Default Description Show Category Off Display category/topic name Show Authors Off Display author name Show Views ✅ On Display view count Show Comments ✅ On Display comment count Show Time ✅ On Display publication time Compact Titles ✅ On Truncate long titles Post Title Length 30, 50, 70, 100 chars Maximum title length Post Icons ✅ On Show subsite/author avatars

Actions Configuration

Preference Options Primary Action Open in Browser, Copy URL Show Open DTF ✅ On — Open DTF.ru in browser Show Refresh ✅ On — Refresh menu bar content Show Search ✅ On — Open Search command

Browse by Topics

Browse posts by popular categories:

🎮 Games

🎬 Movies & TV

📺 Anime

💻 Tech

🎨 Gamedev

And more...

Each topic shows subscriber count and allows browsing posts with sorting options.

Explore Top Blogs

Explore the rating of popular user blogs featuring:

🏅 Rank position with change indicators (↑ up, ↓ down, NEW)

with change indicators (↑ up, ↓ down, NEW) 👥 Subscriber count

📈 7-day activity stats

📝 Recent posts from each blog

Post Content

The extension renders rich post content including:

Text with formatting (bold, italic, links)

Images and galleries

YouTube and Vimeo embeds

Code blocks

Quotes and incuts

Lists (ordered and unordered)

Polls/quizzes

Embedded DTF posts

Audio content

Person cards

Installation

From Raycast Store

Search for "DTF" in Raycast Store and click Install.

Manual Installation

# Clone the repository git clone https://github.com/Shadeov/dtf cd dtf # Install dependencies npm install # Run in development mode npm run dev

API

The extension uses the public DTF API (Osnova platform):

Endpoint Description /v2.10/timeline Posts feed /v2.10/feed Feed by categories /v2.10/news Editorial news /v2.10/search Search /v2.10/discovery/topics Topics list /v2.10/discovery/blogs Top blogs

Requirements

macOS 12.0+ or Windows

Raycast 1.50+

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md for version history.

License

MIT

Author

Shadeov — GitHub