Browse posts, news, and search on DTF.ru — the leading Russian gaming and entertainment portal covering games, movies, TV shows, anime, and tech.
@dtf mentions
|Command
|Description
Latest Posts
|Browse fresh posts from DTF feed
Popular
|View popular and trending posts
News
|Read news from editorial team
Search
|Search posts across DTF
Topics
|Browse posts by category
Top Blogs
|Explore popular user blogs
Menu Bar
|DTF in your menu bar (macOS only)
Browse the latest content with preview panel and sorting options.
Discover trending posts filtered by time period (Today, Week, Month, All Time).
Stay updated with editorial news from DTF.
Find any content across DTF with instant search.
Browse content by categories like Games, Movies & TV, Anime, and more.
Explore the ranking of popular blogs with subscriber counts and activity stats.
Full post view with rich content rendering, metadata, and AI actions.
Quick access to DTF content right from your menu bar with extensive customization.
|Shortcut
|Action
|Description
↵
|Open Details
|View full post content
⌘ ↵
|Open in Browser
|Open post on DTF.ru
⌘ D
|Toggle Preview
|Show/hide preview panel
⌘ M
|Toggle Metadata
|Show/hide metadata panel
⌘ C
|Copy Link
|Copy post URL to clipboard
⌘ ⇧ C
|Copy Title
|Copy post title to clipboard
⌘ S
|Summarize
|Generate AI summary of the post
⌘ T
|Translate
|Translate post to English
⌘ ⇧ K
|Key Points
|Extract key points from the post
⌘ ⇧ S
|Quick TLDR
|Generate one-line summary (copies to clipboard)
|Shortcut
|Action
⌘ F
|Search Posts
⌘ O
|Open DTF
⌘ R
|Refresh
All list commands (Latest, Popular, News, Topics, Top Blogs) include:
|Command
|Available Sorting
|Latest Posts
|Date, Hotness
|Popular
|Today, Week, Month, All Time
|Topics (posts)
|New, Popular
|Top Blogs (posts)
|New, Popular
The extension integrates with Raycast AI to provide intelligent post analysis.
Access AI features from any post via action panel:
Generate a 2-3 paragraph summary of any post, keeping the original language.
Translate the full post content to English while preserving structure.
Get 3-5 bullet points highlighting the main information.
One-sentence summary copied directly to your clipboard — perfect for quick sharing.
You can also use AI to query DTF directly in any Raycast AI chat by mentioning
@dtf:
|Query
|What it does
@dtf What are the main news today?
|Fetches and summarizes latest news
@dtf What's popular this week?
|Shows trending posts from the past week
@dtf Find posts about Baldur's Gate 3
|Searches for specific content
@dtf What categories are available?
|Lists all topics on DTF
@dtf Show me latest posts about games
|Gets posts from Games topic
⚠️ macOS only — Menu Bar is not available on Windows due to Raycast platform limitations.
The Menu Bar command is highly customizable with 25+ preferences to tailor the experience to your needs.
|Preference
|Options
|Description
|Menu Bar Display
|Icon only, Post count, Latest post title, Top post stats
|What to show next to the icon
|Title/Stats Source
|News, Popular, Latest
|Source for title or stats display
|Title Length
|15, 25, 35, 50 chars
|Maximum length for menu bar title
|Stats Format
|Shortest, Short, Full
|How to display views/comments
|Title Rotation
|Off, 5/10/15/30 min
|Rotate between posts
|Section
|Default
|Description
|News
|✅ On
|Latest editorial news
|Popular
|✅ On
|Trending posts
|Latest
|Off
|Fresh posts from feed
|Topics
|Off
|Posts by category (submenu)
|Top Blogs
|Off
|Posts from popular blogs (submenu)
|More
|Off
|Navigation to other commands
|Section
|Options
|News
|4, 8, 12 posts
|Popular
|3, 5, 7, 10 posts
|Latest
|3, 5, 7, 10 posts
|Topics
|1, 2, 3, 5 posts per topic
|Top Blogs
|1, 2, 3, 5 posts per blog
|Preference
|Default
|Description
|Show Category
|Off
|Display category/topic name
|Show Authors
|Off
|Display author name
|Show Views
|✅ On
|Display view count
|Show Comments
|✅ On
|Display comment count
|Show Time
|✅ On
|Display publication time
|Compact Titles
|✅ On
|Truncate long titles
|Post Title Length
|30, 50, 70, 100 chars
|Maximum title length
|Post Icons
|✅ On
|Show subsite/author avatars
|Preference
|Options
|Primary Action
|Open in Browser, Copy URL
|Show Open DTF
|✅ On — Open DTF.ru in browser
|Show Refresh
|✅ On — Refresh menu bar content
|Show Search
|✅ On — Open Search command
Browse posts by popular categories:
Each topic shows subscriber count and allows browsing posts with sorting options.
Explore the rating of popular user blogs featuring:
The extension renders rich post content including:
Search for "DTF" in Raycast Store and click Install.
# Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/Shadeov/dtf
cd dtf
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Run in development mode
npm run dev
The extension uses the public DTF API (Osnova platform):
|Endpoint
|Description
/v2.10/timeline
|Posts feed
/v2.10/feed
|Feed by categories
/v2.10/news
|Editorial news
/v2.10/search
|Search
/v2.10/discovery/topics
|Topics list
/v2.10/discovery/blogs
|Top blogs
See CHANGELOG.md for version history.
MIT
Shadeov — GitHub