Track your Cursor costs in real-time directly from macOS menu bar with this Raycast extension.

Features

Menu Bar Display — Shows usage percentage, cost, or both with customizable icon

— Shows usage percentage, cost, or both with customizable icon Detailed Breakdown — View all AI models with individual costs and percentages

— View all AI models with individual costs and percentages Token Statistics — Input/output tokens, cache read/write operations

— Input/output tokens, cache read/write operations Subscription Info — Billing period, plan type, usage limits

— Billing period, plan type, usage limits Auto Refresh — Configurable interval from 1 minute to 30 minutes

— Configurable interval from 1 minute to 30 minutes Customizable Display — Choose what sections and information to show

— Choose what sections and information to show Quick Actions — Refresh, open dashboard, copy values with keyboard shortcuts

Installation

Install from Raycast Store or search "Cursor Costs" in Raycast.

Setup

Get Your Session Token

Open cursor.com in your browser Sign in to your account Open Developer Tools ( F12 or Cmd+Option+I ) Go to Application tab → Cookies → cursor.com Find cookie named WorkosCursorSessionToken Copy the entire value (including %3A%3A characters)

Configure Extension

Open Raycast and find "Cursor Costs" Press Opt+Cmd+, or go to extension preferences Paste the token into WorkOS Session Token field

Global Settings

Setting Description Default WorkOS Session Token Authentication token from Cursor cookies Required Refresh Interval Data update frequency (1min – 30min) 1 minute Date Range Statistics period: Billing Cycle or Calendar Month Billing Cycle

Menu Bar Settings

Setting Description Default Title Display What to show: Percent, Cost, Usage, or Cost + Percent Percent Icon Cursor Logo or Progress Circle Cursor Logo Cost Format Decimal places (0, 1, or 2) 2 decimals Show Dollar Sign Display $ prefix in title Enabled

Menu bar preferences example:

Section Visibility

Setting Description Default Subscription Section Show billing period and plan info Enabled Cost Section Show total cost summary with tokens Enabled Models Section Show models breakdown Enabled Tokens Section Show separate tokens breakdown Disabled

Model Display Settings

Setting Description Default Model Info Show Cost + Tokens, Only Cost, Only Tokens, or None Cost + Tokens Show Percent Display percentage in model info Enabled Token Format Short (15.8m) or Full (15,800,000) Short

Quick Actions

Setting Description Default Refresh Button Show refresh button in menu Disabled Settings Button Show settings button in menu Disabled

Usage

Menu Bar

After setup, a Cursor icon appears in your menu bar showing usage information.

Expanded Menu Bar with Subscription, Cost, Models, and Tokens sections:

Click to see:

Subscription info (billing period, plan, usage limit)

Total cost with token breakdown

Models breakdown with costs and percentages

Keyboard Shortcuts:

Action Shortcut Refresh Data ⌘R Open Cursor Dashboard ⌘O Extension Preferences ⌘⇧O

List View

Open Raycast and run Cursor Costs command for detailed view.

Compact model list:

Model list with details expanded:

Features:

Search models by name

View per-model statistics (cost, percentage, tokens)

Toggle detailed view with ⌘D

Copy model name ( ⌘C ) or cost ( ⌘⇧C )

Troubleshooting

Token Expired or Invalid

Re-login to cursor.com Copy the token again from cookies Update in extension preferences

No Data Showing

Check your internet connection

Verify you have an active Cursor subscription

Try refreshing with ⌘R

Usage Shows Above 100%

Cursor sometimes grants more capacity than the guaranteed quota, so reported usage can exceed 100%.

Security

Token stored locally using Raycast's encrypted password storage

No data transmitted to third parties

Uses only official Cursor API endpoints

Requirements

macOS 12.0+

Raycast

Development

Local Setup

git clone https://github.com/shadeov/cursor-costs-raycast.git cd cursor-costs-raycast npm install npm run dev

Available Scripts

Command Description npm run dev Start development mode npm run build Production build npm run lint Run linter npm run fix-lint Fix linting issues npm run publish Publish to Raycast Store

Contributing

Fork the repository Create feature branch ( git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature ) Commit changes ( git commit -m 'Add amazing feature' ) Push to branch ( git push origin feature/amazing-feature ) Open a Pull Request

Issues

Report bugs at GitHub Issues with: