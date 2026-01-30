StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Cursor Costs

Track your Cursor costs in real-time directly from macOS menu bar
Overview

Ask DeepWiki

Track your Cursor costs in real-time directly from macOS menu bar with this Raycast extension.

Features

  • Menu Bar Display — Shows usage percentage, cost, or both with customizable icon
  • Detailed Breakdown — View all AI models with individual costs and percentages
  • Token Statistics — Input/output tokens, cache read/write operations
  • Subscription Info — Billing period, plan type, usage limits
  • Auto Refresh — Configurable interval from 1 minute to 30 minutes
  • Customizable Display — Choose what sections and information to show
  • Quick Actions — Refresh, open dashboard, copy values with keyboard shortcuts

Installation

Install from Raycast Store or search "Cursor Costs" in Raycast.

Setup

Get Your Session Token

  1. Open cursor.com in your browser
  2. Sign in to your account
  3. Open Developer Tools (F12 or Cmd+Option+I)
  4. Go to Application tab → Cookiescursor.com
  5. Find cookie named WorkosCursorSessionToken
  6. Copy the entire value (including %3A%3A characters)

Configure Extension

  1. Open Raycast and find "Cursor Costs"
  2. Press Opt+Cmd+, or go to extension preferences
  3. Paste the token into WorkOS Session Token field

Global Settings

SettingDescriptionDefault
WorkOS Session TokenAuthentication token from Cursor cookiesRequired
Refresh IntervalData update frequency (1min – 30min)1 minute
Date RangeStatistics period: Billing Cycle or Calendar MonthBilling Cycle

Menu Bar Settings

SettingDescriptionDefault
Title DisplayWhat to show: Percent, Cost, Usage, or Cost + PercentPercent
IconCursor Logo or Progress CircleCursor Logo
Cost FormatDecimal places (0, 1, or 2)2 decimals
Show Dollar SignDisplay $ prefix in titleEnabled

Menu bar preferences example:

Menu Bar — preferences

Section Visibility

SettingDescriptionDefault
Subscription SectionShow billing period and plan infoEnabled
Cost SectionShow total cost summary with tokensEnabled
Models SectionShow models breakdownEnabled
Tokens SectionShow separate tokens breakdownDisabled

Model Display Settings

SettingDescriptionDefault
Model InfoShow Cost + Tokens, Only Cost, Only Tokens, or NoneCost + Tokens
Show PercentDisplay percentage in model infoEnabled
Token FormatShort (15.8m) or Full (15,800,000)Short

Quick Actions

SettingDescriptionDefault
Refresh ButtonShow refresh button in menuDisabled
Settings ButtonShow settings button in menuDisabled

Usage

Menu Bar

After setup, a Cursor icon appears in your menu bar showing usage information.

Expanded Menu Bar with Subscription, Cost, Models, and Tokens sections:

Menu Bar — expanded

Menu Bar — expanded

Menu Bar — expanded

Click to see:

  • Subscription info (billing period, plan, usage limit)
  • Total cost with token breakdown
  • Models breakdown with costs and percentages

Keyboard Shortcuts:

ActionShortcut
Refresh Data⌘R
Open Cursor Dashboard⌘O
Extension Preferences⌘⇧O

List View

Open Raycast and run Cursor Costs command for detailed view.

Compact model list:

List View — compact

Model list with details expanded:

List View — details

Features:

  • Search models by name
  • View per-model statistics (cost, percentage, tokens)
  • Toggle detailed view with ⌘D
  • Copy model name (⌘C) or cost (⌘⇧C)

Troubleshooting

Token Expired or Invalid

  1. Re-login to cursor.com
  2. Copy the token again from cookies
  3. Update in extension preferences

No Data Showing

  • Check your internet connection
  • Verify you have an active Cursor subscription
  • Try refreshing with ⌘R

Usage Shows Above 100%

Cursor sometimes grants more capacity than the guaranteed quota, so reported usage can exceed 100%.

Security

  • Token stored locally using Raycast's encrypted password storage
  • No data transmitted to third parties
  • Uses only official Cursor API endpoints

Requirements

  • macOS 12.0+
  • Raycast

Development

Local Setup

git clone https://github.com/shadeov/cursor-costs-raycast.git
cd cursor-costs-raycast
npm install
npm run dev

Available Scripts

CommandDescription
npm run devStart development mode
npm run buildProduction build
npm run lintRun linter
npm run fix-lintFix linting issues
npm run publishPublish to Raycast Store

Contributing

  1. Fork the repository
  2. Create feature branch (git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature)
  3. Commit changes (git commit -m 'Add amazing feature')
  4. Push to branch (git push origin feature/amazing-feature)
  5. Open a Pull Request

Issues

Report bugs at GitHub Issues with:

  • Error description
  • Steps to reproduce
  • Raycast console logs (if applicable)
Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Developer ToolsProductivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
