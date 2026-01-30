Track your Cursor costs in real-time directly from macOS menu bar with this Raycast extension.
Install from Raycast Store or search "Cursor Costs" in Raycast.
F12 or
Cmd+Option+I)
WorkosCursorSessionToken
%3A%3A characters)
Opt+Cmd+, or go to extension preferences
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|WorkOS Session Token
|Authentication token from Cursor cookies
|Required
|Refresh Interval
|Data update frequency (1min – 30min)
|1 minute
|Date Range
|Statistics period: Billing Cycle or Calendar Month
|Billing Cycle
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Title Display
|What to show: Percent, Cost, Usage, or Cost + Percent
|Percent
|Icon
|Cursor Logo or Progress Circle
|Cursor Logo
|Cost Format
|Decimal places (0, 1, or 2)
|2 decimals
|Show Dollar Sign
|Display
$ prefix in title
|Enabled
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Subscription Section
|Show billing period and plan info
|Enabled
|Cost Section
|Show total cost summary with tokens
|Enabled
|Models Section
|Show models breakdown
|Enabled
|Tokens Section
|Show separate tokens breakdown
|Disabled
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Model Info
|Show Cost + Tokens, Only Cost, Only Tokens, or None
|Cost + Tokens
|Show Percent
|Display percentage in model info
|Enabled
|Token Format
|Short (15.8m) or Full (15,800,000)
|Short
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Refresh Button
|Show refresh button in menu
|Disabled
|Settings Button
|Show settings button in menu
|Disabled
After setup, a Cursor icon appears in your menu bar showing usage information.
Click to see:
Keyboard Shortcuts:
|Action
|Shortcut
|Refresh Data
⌘R
|Open Cursor Dashboard
⌘O
|Extension Preferences
⌘⇧O
Open Raycast and run Cursor Costs command for detailed view.
Features:
⌘D
⌘C) or cost (
⌘⇧C)
⌘R
Cursor sometimes grants more capacity than the guaranteed quota, so reported usage can exceed 100%.
git clone https://github.com/shadeov/cursor-costs-raycast.git
cd cursor-costs-raycast
npm install
npm run dev
|Command
|Description
npm run dev
|Start development mode
npm run build
|Production build
npm run lint
|Run linter
npm run fix-lint
|Fix linting issues
npm run publish
|Publish to Raycast Store
git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature)
git commit -m 'Add amazing feature')
git push origin feature/amazing-feature)
Report bugs at GitHub Issues with: