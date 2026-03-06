TypeWhisper

Control TypeWhisper directly from Raycast - start dictation, browse transcription history, manage profiles, and transcribe audio files.

Prerequisites

TypeWhisper must be installed and running on your Mac

The API server must be enabled in TypeWhisper: Settings > Advanced > Enable API Server

Commands

Command Description Start Dictation Start or stop voice dictation with a single keystroke Search History Browse and search your transcription history Show Last Transcription Copy the most recent transcription to your clipboard Switch Profile View and toggle TypeWhisper profiles Transcribe File Transcribe an audio file (WAV, MP3, M4A, FLAC, OGG, AAC, MP4, WebM)

Configuration

The extension auto-discovers TypeWhisper's API port. If you use a custom port, set it in the extension preferences under API Port Override.