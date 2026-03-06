Control TypeWhisper directly from Raycast - start dictation, browse transcription history, manage profiles, and transcribe audio files.
|Command
|Description
|Start Dictation
|Start or stop voice dictation with a single keystroke
|Search History
|Browse and search your transcription history
|Show Last Transcription
|Copy the most recent transcription to your clipboard
|Switch Profile
|View and toggle TypeWhisper profiles
|Transcribe File
|Transcribe an audio file (WAV, MP3, M4A, FLAC, OGG, AAC, MP4, WebM)
The extension auto-discovers TypeWhisper's API port. If you use a custom port, set it in the extension preferences under API Port Override.