Parse Logs
A Raycast extension for parsing and filtering log files. Quickly search through log files to extract lines containing specific search queries, with the results saved to a new timestamped file for easy reference.
Features
- Smart Log Parsing: Search for specific terms across log files in a designated folder
- Flexible File Selection: Choose a specific file or automatically use the most recent log file
- Configurable File Extensions: Support for multiple file types (.log, .txt, .out, etc.)
- Automatic Output: Creates timestamped filtered files with matching lines
- Multiple Copy Options: Copy file, contents, name, or path to clipboard
Configuration
Before using the extension, you'll need to configure these preferences in Raycast:
Required Settings
- Default Folder Path: The directory containing your log files to search through
- File Extensions: Comma-separated list of file extensions to include (e.g.,
.log, .txt, .out)
Optional Settings
- Default Search Query: Pre-populate the search field with a common search term
Usage
- Open the Extension: Search for "Parse Log File" in Raycast
- Enter Search Query: Type the term you want to find in your log files
- Select File (Optional):
- Leave empty to automatically use the most recent file matching your configured extensions
- Or use the file picker to select a specific log file
- Execute: Press Enter or click "Parse Logs"
- View Results: The extension will display:
- Number of matching lines found
- Preview of the filtered content
- Metadata about the original and new files
Output
The extension creates a new file with the filtered results:
- Location: Same directory as the original log file
- Naming:
{original-filename}_parsed_{timestamp}.log
- Content: Only lines containing your search query (case-insensitive)
Actions Available
Once results are displayed, you can:
- Copy File (
⌘C): Copy the entire filtered file to clipboard
- Copy File Contents (
⌘⇧C): Copy just the text content
- Copy File Name (
⌘N): Copy the generated filename
- Copy File Path (
⌘⇧P): Copy the full file path
- Show in Finder: Open the folder containing the results
- Open File: Open the filtered file in your default text editor
- Back to Search (
⌘B): Return to the search form
Example Workflow
- You have log files in
/var/logs/myapp/ with extensions
.log and
.out
- Configure the extension with:
- Default Folder Path:
/var/logs/myapp/
- File Extensions:
.log, .out
- Default Search Query:
ERROR (optional)
- Run the extension and search for "database connection"
- The extension finds the most recent log file and extracts all lines containing "database connection"
- Results are saved to a new file like
app_parsed_2024-01-15T10-30-45-123Z.log
- Use the action panel to copy results or open the file
License
MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.