StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Parse Logs

Parse log files and extract lines containing specific search queries
AvatarNorm Copeland
New
Install Extension
Overview

Parse Logs

A Raycast extension for parsing and filtering log files. Quickly search through log files to extract lines containing specific search queries, with the results saved to a new timestamped file for easy reference.

Features

  • Smart Log Parsing: Search for specific terms across log files in a designated folder
  • Flexible File Selection: Choose a specific file or automatically use the most recent log file
  • Configurable File Extensions: Support for multiple file types (.log, .txt, .out, etc.)
  • Automatic Output: Creates timestamped filtered files with matching lines
  • Multiple Copy Options: Copy file, contents, name, or path to clipboard

Configuration

Before using the extension, you'll need to configure these preferences in Raycast:

Required Settings

  • Default Folder Path: The directory containing your log files to search through
  • File Extensions: Comma-separated list of file extensions to include (e.g., .log, .txt, .out)

Optional Settings

  • Default Search Query: Pre-populate the search field with a common search term

Usage

  1. Open the Extension: Search for "Parse Log File" in Raycast
  2. Enter Search Query: Type the term you want to find in your log files
  3. Select File (Optional):
    • Leave empty to automatically use the most recent file matching your configured extensions
    • Or use the file picker to select a specific log file
  4. Execute: Press Enter or click "Parse Logs"
  5. View Results: The extension will display:
    • Number of matching lines found
    • Preview of the filtered content
    • Metadata about the original and new files

Output

The extension creates a new file with the filtered results:

  • Location: Same directory as the original log file
  • Naming: {original-filename}_parsed_{timestamp}.log
  • Content: Only lines containing your search query (case-insensitive)

Actions Available

Once results are displayed, you can:

  • Copy File (⌘C): Copy the entire filtered file to clipboard
  • Copy File Contents (⌘⇧C): Copy just the text content
  • Copy File Name (⌘N): Copy the generated filename
  • Copy File Path (⌘⇧P): Copy the full file path
  • Show in Finder: Open the folder containing the results
  • Open File: Open the filtered file in your default text editor
  • Back to Search (⌘B): Return to the search form

Example Workflow

  1. You have log files in /var/logs/myapp/ with extensions .log and .out
  2. Configure the extension with:
    • Default Folder Path: /var/logs/myapp/
    • File Extensions: .log, .out
    • Default Search Query: ERROR (optional)
  3. Run the extension and search for "database connection"
  4. The extension finds the most recent log file and extracts all lines containing "database connection"
  5. Results are saved to a new file like app_parsed_2024-01-15T10-30-45-123Z.log
  6. Use the action panel to copy results or open the file

License

MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Clean Keyboard logo

Clean Keyboard

Lock your keyboard to clean it easily

System Information logo

System Information

Quick access to your system information so you never have to open System Settings

Raycast Explorer logo

Raycast Explorer

Explore snippets, prompts, and custom themes from within Raycast.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.