Parse Logs

A Raycast extension for parsing and filtering log files. Quickly search through log files to extract lines containing specific search queries, with the results saved to a new timestamped file for easy reference.

Features

Smart Log Parsing : Search for specific terms across log files in a designated folder

: Search for specific terms across log files in a designated folder Flexible File Selection : Choose a specific file or automatically use the most recent log file

: Choose a specific file or automatically use the most recent log file Configurable File Extensions : Support for multiple file types (.log, .txt, .out, etc.)

: Support for multiple file types (.log, .txt, .out, etc.) Automatic Output : Creates timestamped filtered files with matching lines

: Creates timestamped filtered files with matching lines Multiple Copy Options: Copy file, contents, name, or path to clipboard

Configuration

Before using the extension, you'll need to configure these preferences in Raycast:

Required Settings

Default Folder Path : The directory containing your log files to search through

: The directory containing your log files to search through File Extensions: Comma-separated list of file extensions to include (e.g., .log, .txt, .out )

Optional Settings

Default Search Query: Pre-populate the search field with a common search term

Usage

Open the Extension: Search for "Parse Log File" in Raycast Enter Search Query: Type the term you want to find in your log files Select File (Optional): Leave empty to automatically use the most recent file matching your configured extensions

Or use the file picker to select a specific log file Execute: Press Enter or click "Parse Logs" View Results: The extension will display: Number of matching lines found

Preview of the filtered content

Metadata about the original and new files

Output

The extension creates a new file with the filtered results:

Location : Same directory as the original log file

: Same directory as the original log file Naming : {original-filename}_parsed_{timestamp}.log

: Content: Only lines containing your search query (case-insensitive)

Actions Available

Once results are displayed, you can:

Copy File ( ⌘C ): Copy the entire filtered file to clipboard

( ): Copy the entire filtered file to clipboard Copy File Contents ( ⌘⇧C ): Copy just the text content

( ): Copy just the text content Copy File Name ( ⌘N ): Copy the generated filename

( ): Copy the generated filename Copy File Path ( ⌘⇧P ): Copy the full file path

( ): Copy the full file path Show in Finder : Open the folder containing the results

: Open the folder containing the results Open File : Open the filtered file in your default text editor

: Open the filtered file in your default text editor Back to Search ( ⌘B ): Return to the search form

Example Workflow

You have log files in /var/logs/myapp/ with extensions .log and .out Configure the extension with: Default Folder Path: /var/logs/myapp/

File Extensions: .log, .out

Default Search Query: ERROR (optional) Run the extension and search for "database connection" The extension finds the most recent log file and extracts all lines containing "database connection" Results are saved to a new file like app_parsed_2024-01-15T10-30-45-123Z.log Use the action panel to copy results or open the file

License

MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.