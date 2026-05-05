Finicky Rule Manager

Manage Finicky browser routing rules directly from Raycast.

Features

AI-Powered Rule Management : Use natural language in Raycast AI Chat to create, update, and manage rules

: Use natural language in Raycast AI Chat to create, update, and manage rules Visual Rule Management : Create, edit, enable/disable, and delete Finicky rules through an intuitive UI

: Create, edit, enable/disable, and delete Finicky rules through an intuitive UI Create from Browser Tabs : Instantly create rules from your currently open browser tabs

: Instantly create rules from your currently open browser tabs Change Default Browser : Quick visual browser selector with app icons

: Quick visual browser selector with app icons Guided Rule Builder : Step-by-step form to build URL patterns without knowing the syntax

: Step-by-step form to build URL patterns without knowing the syntax Browser Auto-Detection : Automatically detects installed browsers for easy selection

: Automatically detects installed browsers for easy selection Conflict Detection : Automatically find and resolve conflicting rules

: Automatically find and resolve conflicting rules Modern ES Module Syntax : Generates config files using export default instead of module.exports

: Generates config files using instead of Automatic Config Generation : Rules are stored in Raycast Local Storage and automatically generate your .finicky.js config file

: Rules are stored in Raycast Local Storage and automatically generate your config file Two Match Types : Wildcards : Use Finicky's native wildcard patterns (e.g., *://*.salesforce.com/* ) Regex : Test patterns against the full URL string (case-insensitive by default)

: Quick Actions : Toggle rules on/off, open config file, reload rules

: Toggle rules on/off, open config file, reload rules Safe Deletion: Confirmation dialog before deleting rules

Setup

Install the extension Open extension preferences (⌘,) and configure: Finicky Config Path : Path to your Finicky config file (e.g., ~/.finicky.js )

: Path to your Finicky config file (e.g., ) Default Browser: Your default browser (e.g., Brave Browser , Arc , Safari )

Usage

Using AI Chat (Easiest Method)

The extension integrates with Raycast AI Chat, allowing you to manage rules using natural language:

Open Raycast AI Chat (⌘ Space, then type "AI Chat") Mention the extension with @Finicky Rule Manager Ask questions or give commands in plain English:

Example commands:

"Send all google.com subpages to Chrome"

"Create a rule for Salesforce that opens in Arc"

"Show me all my rules"

"Find conflicts in my rules"

"Delete the Salesforce rule"

"Disable the Google rule"

"What rules do I have for GitHub?"

The AI will:

✓ Automatically detect conflicts before creating rules

✓ Ask clarifying questions if your request is ambiguous

✓ Confirm destructive actions before executing

✓ Provide helpful suggestions for pattern matching

Note: Requires Raycast Pro for AI features.

Creating a Rule from a Browser Tab

The fastest way to create a rule is from an open browser tab:

Run the "Create Rule from Browser Tab" command Browse or search through your currently open tabs (grouped by domain) Select a tab to create a rule for it The rule is automatically created with: Name : Tab title or domain

: Tab title or domain Pattern : Auto-generated to match the domain and all subdomains (e.g., *://*.google.com/* )

: Auto-generated to match the domain and all subdomains (e.g., ) Browser: Your configured default browser

Note: Requires the Raycast Browser Extension to be installed.

Changing the Default Browser

Quickly change your Finicky default browser with a visual browser selector:

Run the "Change Default Browser" command Browse the list of detected browsers (with app icons) Click on any browser to set it as your new default Your .finicky.js config file is automatically updated

Features:

Shows all installed browsers with their actual app icons

Current default browser is marked with a ✓ checkmark

Live updates - the checkmark moves immediately after selection

Searchable list for quick filtering

Real-time toast notifications showing progress and success

Creating a Rule Manually

Guided Mode (Recommended for Beginners)

Run the "Manage Finicky Rules" command Press ⌘N or select "Create New Rule" Use the guided form to build your pattern: Protocol : Choose http, https, or any

: Choose http, https, or any Subdomain : Choose any, none, www, or enter a custom subdomain

: Choose any, none, www, or enter a custom subdomain Domain : Enter the domain (e.g., google.com )

: Enter the domain (e.g., ) Path : Choose any path, no path, or enter a custom path

: Choose any path, no path, or enter a custom path Browser: Select from detected browsers or enter manually See a live preview of your pattern as you build it

Manual Mode (For Advanced Users)

Press ⌘T to switch to manual mode Enter patterns directly (one per line): Name : Display name for the rule

: Display name for the rule Enabled : Whether the rule is active

: Whether the rule is active Match Type : Choose between wildcards or regex

: Choose between wildcards or regex Patterns : One pattern per line

: One pattern per line Browser: Select from detected browsers or enter manually (⌘B to toggle)

Example Rules

Salesforce (Regex)

Name: Salesforce

Match Type: regex

Patterns: salesforce

Browser: Arc

Google & Gmail (Wildcards)

Name: Google Services

Match Type: wildcards

Patterns: *://*.google.com/* *://google.com/* *://mail.google.com/*

Browser: Arc

Importing Existing Rules

Auto-Import on First Launch

When you first run the extension, if you have an existing .finicky.js file but no rules in Raycast storage, you'll be prompted to import your existing rules. This ensures you don't lose any work you've already done.

Manual Import

You can manually import rules at any time:

Press ⌘I or select "Import from Config File" The extension will parse your .finicky.js and extract rules If you already have rules, you'll be asked to Merge (keep both) or Replace (delete existing)

Supported patterns:

Wildcard arrays: match: ["*://*.example.com/*"]

Regex functions: match: ({ urlString }) => /pattern/i.test(urlString)

RegExp constructors: match: ({ urlString }) => new RegExp("pattern", "i").test(urlString)

How It Works

This extension treats your Finicky config as generated. Rules are stored in Raycast Local Storage as structured JSON, and the .finicky.js file is rewritten whenever rules change.

⚠️ Important: After importing, do not manually edit your .finicky.js file, as changes will be overwritten. Use the extension to manage all rules.

Commands

This extension provides the following commands: