Kafka UI

A Raycast extension for inspecting Apache Kafka consumer group lag and browsing topics through Kafbat UI (formerly Provectus Kafka UI).

This extension connects to your Kafka UI instances and provides quick access to consumer group lag monitoring and topic browsing directly from Raycast.

Credits

This extension is powered by the Kafbat UI open-source project. Kafka UI provides the REST API that this extension consumes. All data is fetched from your self-hosted or managed Kafka UI instances.

Features

Kafka Search Consumer Groups - Browse consumer groups, inspect per-topic and per-partition lag with color-coded severity (OK / Warning / Critical)

- Browse consumer groups, inspect per-topic and per-partition lag with color-coded severity (OK / Warning / Critical) Kafka Search Topics - Browse Kafka topics grouped by prefix, view partition and replication details, see consumer groups per topic

- Browse Kafka topics grouped by prefix, view partition and replication details, see consumer groups per topic Multi-Environment - Configure any number of Kafka UI environments (DEV, QA, PROD, etc.) and switch between them from a dropdown

- Configure any number of Kafka UI environments (DEV, QA, PROD, etc.) and switch between them from a dropdown Per-User Configuration - Each team member manages their own environments independently through the Kafka Configuration Manager command

Setup

Install the extension from the Raycast Store Run the Kafka Configuration Manager command Add your first environment with: Name : A display label (e.g. "DEV", "Staging", "Production")

: A display label (e.g. "DEV", "Staging", "Production") Kafka UI URL : The base URL of your Kafka UI instance (e.g. https://kafka-ui.internal.example.com )

: The base URL of your Kafka UI instance (e.g. ) Cluster Name : The cluster name as configured in your Kafka UI instance (visible in the Kafka UI URL: /ui/clusters/<CLUSTER_NAME>/... )

: The cluster name as configured in your Kafka UI instance (visible in the Kafka UI URL: ) Color: A color to visually distinguish this environment Optionally set Topic Prefixes to filter topics by prefix (comma-separated) Optionally adjust Lag Warning Threshold (default: 1,000) and Lag Critical Threshold (default: 10,000) in extension preferences

Keyboard Shortcuts

Shortcut Action Cmd+O Open in Kafka UI browser Cmd+Shift+O Open consumer groups page / topic in Kafka UI Cmd+R Refresh data Cmd+C Copy item to clipboard Cmd+Shift+F Toggle deep search (all topics vs. filtered prefixes)

Requirements