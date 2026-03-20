Icy Veins Quicklinks
A Raycast extension for instantly navigating to Icy Veins World of Warcraft class and spec guides.
Usage
Invoke the command by typing
iv in Raycast. Pressing Enter with an empty query opens a staged grid: classes first, then specs, then
pve /
pvp, then the relevant sub-pages. You can still type a direct query like
sp pve gear at any point, and the grid will jump to matching guides.
Home grid
The empty-query grid shows up to three sections in order:
|Section
|Description
|Recent
|The last guide page you opened (1 slot)
|Favorites
|Your starred specs — up to 5 (see Favorites)
|Classes
|All playable classes
Favorites
On any spec card, press ⌘K to open the Action Panel and choose "Add to Favorites" (or ⌘F directly). The spec immediately appears in the Favorites section on the home grid. Select the action again to remove it. Up to 5 favorites are stored.
Stat Priority Copier
On any spec card, open the Action Panel (⌘K) and choose "Copy Stat Priority". The extension fetches the spec's PvE guide, parses the stat priority list, and copies the order to your clipboard (e.g.
Mastery > Critical Strike > Haste > Versatility) — no browser required. Results are cached for 30 minutes.
Custom Macros
Define up to 5 personal text macros in the extension preferences (open via "Manage Custom Macros" in any Action Panel). Each macro has a name and body. On any spec page item, open the Action Panel to see your macros listed — selecting one copies it to the clipboard.
To open extension preferences at any time, use "Manage Custom Macros" from any Action Panel (⚙ gear icon).
Query format
[spec] [mode] [page]
All parts are optional and can be typed in any order after the spec. The query is case-insensitive.
|Part
|Examples
|spec
sp,
shadow priest,
bdk,
ww,
ret
|mode
pve,
pvp (defaults to PvE when omitted)
|page
gear,
talents,
rotation,
guide …
Examples
|You type
|Opens
sp pve gear
|Shadow Priest › PvE › Gear & Best in Slot
bdk
|All Blood Death Knight guides (PvE + PvP)
ret pve talents
|Retribution Paladin › PvE › Spec Builds & Talents
aug pvp
|Augmentation Evoker › all PvP guides
ww pvp comps
|Windwalker Monk › PvP › Best Arena Compositions
sp pve lev
|Shadow Priest › Leveling Guide
disc resources
|Discipline Priest › Resources
Faster invocation
For the quickest flow, type
iv then press Space. Raycast enters inline argument mode — type your full query (e.g.
sp pve gear), then press Enter to open the view with results already filtered.
Supported specs
Death Knight
|Spec
|Short aliases
|Blood
bdk,
blood dk
|Frost
fdk,
frost dk
|Unholy
uhdk,
uh dk,
unholy dk
Demon Hunter
|Spec
|Short aliases
|Devourer
devourer,
devourer dh,
devourer demon hunter
|Havoc
havoc,
havoc dh
|Vengeance
vdh,
vengeance dh
Druid
|Spec
|Short aliases
|Balance
bala,
boomkin,
boomy,
balance
|Feral
feral,
cat druid
|Guardian
guardian,
bear druid
|Restoration
rdru,
resto druid
Evoker
|Spec
|Short aliases
|Augmentation
aug,
aug evoker
|Devastation
dev,
dev evoker
|Preservation
pres,
pres evoker
Hunter
|Spec
|Short aliases
|Beast Mastery
bm,
bm hunter
|Marksmanship
mm,
mm hunter
|Survival
surv,
survival
Mage
|Spec
|Short aliases
|Arcane
arcane,
arcane mage
|Fire
fire,
fire mage
|Frost
fmage,
frost mag
Monk
|Spec
|Short aliases
|Brewmaster
brew,
brew monk
|Mistweaver
mw,
mw monk
|Windwalker
ww,
ww monk
Paladin
|Spec
|Short aliases
|Holy
hpal,
holy pala
|Protection
prot pala,
prot paladin
|Retribution
ret,
ret pala,
ret paladin
Priest
|Spec
|Short aliases
|Discipline
disc,
disc priest
|Holy
hpriest,
holy priest
|Shadow
sp,
shadow priest
Rogue
|Spec
|Short aliases
|Assassination
sin,
sin rogue
|Outlaw
outlaw,
outlaw rogue
|Subtlety
sub,
sub rogue
Shaman
|Spec
|Short aliases
|Elemental
ele,
ele shaman
|Enhancement
enh,
enh shaman
|Restoration
rsham,
resto shaman
Warlock
|Spec
|Short aliases
|Affliction
affli,
affli warlock
|Demonology
demo,
demo warlock
|Destruction
destro,
destro warlock
Warrior
|Spec
|Short aliases
|Arms
arms,
arms warrior
|Fury
fury,
fury warrior
|Protection
prot war,
prot warrior
Available pages
PvE
|Page
|Aliases
|Guide (intro)
guide,
intro (or omit)
|Leveling Guide
leveling
|Easy Mode
easy
|Spec Builds & Talents
talents,
build
|Rotation, Cooldowns & Abilities
rotation,
cooldowns,
abilities
|Stat Priority
stats,
priority
|Gems, Enchants & Consumables
gems,
enchants,
consumables
|Gear & Best in Slot
gear,
bis
|Mythic+ Tips
mythic,
m+,
tips
|Spell Summary
spells,
glossary
PvP
|Page
|Aliases
|PvP Guide (intro)
guide,
intro (or omit)
|Talents & Builds
talents,
build
|Gear & Trinkets
gear,
bis
|Rotation & Playstyle
rotation,
cooldowns,
abilities
|Battleground Blitz
bg,
battleground,
blitz
|Best Arena Compositions
comps,
comp,
compositions
|Useful Macros
macros
|Best Races & Racials
races
Any mode
|Page
|Aliases
|Resources
resources
Development
npm install # install dependencies
npm test # run test suite (vitest)
npm run build # build the extension
npm run lint # lint + format check
npm run fix-lint # auto-fix formatting
npm run dev # start dev server (ray develop)
npm run generate-icons # composite role badges onto spec icons (see below)
Role icon generation
Spec icons displayed in the grid are pre-composited at build time — each base spec icon has a small role badge (DPS / Tank / Healer) composited into the bottom-right corner. The output is written to
assets/icons/with-role/ and committed to the repository.
Re-run this script whenever:
- A new spec is added to
src/data/specs.ts
- The role badge images (
assets/icons/dps.png,
tank.png,
healer.png) are replaced
- A spec's
pveRole changes
npm run generate-icons
The script reads spec slugs and roles directly from
src/data/specs.ts, then uses sharp to composite each badge at 25% icon size with 25px margin. Commit the updated
assets/icons/with-role/ files after running.
Project structure
src/
iv.tsx # Raycast command entry point
types.ts # shared TypeScript interfaces
data/
classes.ts # all WoW classes with slugs and aliases
specs.ts # all 40 specs with slugs, aliases, and roles
pages.ts # PvE / PvP / any page definitions
utils/
urlBuilder.ts # URL construction
gridNavigation.ts # query → grid state resolver
suggestions.ts # live autocomplete engine
specMatcher.ts # shared spec/class matching helpers
text.ts # shared string utilities
specUsage.ts # tracks spec selection frequency
statPriority.ts # fetches and parses stat priority from guides
favorites.ts # LocalStorage-backed favorites
recents.ts # LocalStorage-backed recent guide entries
macros.ts # parses and expands custom macros
__tests__/
data.test.ts
gridNavigation.test.ts
suggestions.test.ts
favorites.test.ts
recents.test.ts
macros.test.ts
assets/
extension-icon.png # Icy Veins favicon (512×512)
icons/ # per-spec WoW icons (40 × .jpg)
with-role/ # composited icons with role badge (bottom-right)
dps.png / tank.png / healer.png
scripts/
generate-role-icons.mjs # composites role badges onto spec icons (run via npm run generate-icons)