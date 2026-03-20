Icy Veins Quicklinks

A Raycast extension for instantly navigating to Icy Veins World of Warcraft class and spec guides.

Usage

Invoke the command by typing iv in Raycast. Pressing Enter with an empty query opens a staged grid: classes first, then specs, then pve / pvp , then the relevant sub-pages. You can still type a direct query like sp pve gear at any point, and the grid will jump to matching guides.

Home grid

The empty-query grid shows up to three sections in order:

Section Description Recent The last guide page you opened (1 slot) Favorites Your starred specs — up to 5 (see Favorites) Classes All playable classes

Favorites

On any spec card, press ⌘K to open the Action Panel and choose "Add to Favorites" (or ⌘F directly). The spec immediately appears in the Favorites section on the home grid. Select the action again to remove it. Up to 5 favorites are stored.

Stat Priority Copier

On any spec card, open the Action Panel (⌘K) and choose "Copy Stat Priority". The extension fetches the spec's PvE guide, parses the stat priority list, and copies the order to your clipboard (e.g. Mastery > Critical Strike > Haste > Versatility ) — no browser required. Results are cached for 30 minutes.

Custom Macros

Define up to 5 personal text macros in the extension preferences (open via "Manage Custom Macros" in any Action Panel). Each macro has a name and body. On any spec page item, open the Action Panel to see your macros listed — selecting one copies it to the clipboard.

To open extension preferences at any time, use "Manage Custom Macros" from any Action Panel (⚙ gear icon).

Query format

[spec] [mode] [page]

All parts are optional and can be typed in any order after the spec. The query is case-insensitive.

Part Examples spec sp , shadow priest , bdk , ww , ret mode pve , pvp (defaults to PvE when omitted) page gear , talents , rotation , guide …

Examples

You type Opens sp pve gear Shadow Priest › PvE › Gear & Best in Slot bdk All Blood Death Knight guides (PvE + PvP) ret pve talents Retribution Paladin › PvE › Spec Builds & Talents aug pvp Augmentation Evoker › all PvP guides ww pvp comps Windwalker Monk › PvP › Best Arena Compositions sp pve lev Shadow Priest › Leveling Guide disc resources Discipline Priest › Resources

Faster invocation

For the quickest flow, type iv then press Space. Raycast enters inline argument mode — type your full query (e.g. sp pve gear ), then press Enter to open the view with results already filtered.

Supported specs

Death Knight

Spec Short aliases Blood bdk , blood dk Frost fdk , frost dk Unholy uhdk , uh dk , unholy dk

Demon Hunter

Spec Short aliases Devourer devourer , devourer dh , devourer demon hunter Havoc havoc , havoc dh Vengeance vdh , vengeance dh

Druid

Spec Short aliases Balance bala , boomkin , boomy , balance Feral feral , cat druid Guardian guardian , bear druid Restoration rdru , resto druid

Evoker

Spec Short aliases Augmentation aug , aug evoker Devastation dev , dev evoker Preservation pres , pres evoker

Hunter

Spec Short aliases Beast Mastery bm , bm hunter Marksmanship mm , mm hunter Survival surv , survival

Mage

Spec Short aliases Arcane arcane , arcane mage Fire fire , fire mage Frost fmage , frost mag

Monk

Spec Short aliases Brewmaster brew , brew monk Mistweaver mw , mw monk Windwalker ww , ww monk

Paladin

Spec Short aliases Holy hpal , holy pala Protection prot pala , prot paladin Retribution ret , ret pala , ret paladin

Priest

Spec Short aliases Discipline disc , disc priest Holy hpriest , holy priest Shadow sp , shadow priest

Rogue

Spec Short aliases Assassination sin , sin rogue Outlaw outlaw , outlaw rogue Subtlety sub , sub rogue

Shaman

Spec Short aliases Elemental ele , ele shaman Enhancement enh , enh shaman Restoration rsham , resto shaman

Warlock

Spec Short aliases Affliction affli , affli warlock Demonology demo , demo warlock Destruction destro , destro warlock

Warrior

Spec Short aliases Arms arms , arms warrior Fury fury , fury warrior Protection prot war , prot warrior

Available pages

PvE

Page Aliases Guide (intro) guide , intro (or omit) Leveling Guide leveling Easy Mode easy Spec Builds & Talents talents , build Rotation, Cooldowns & Abilities rotation , cooldowns , abilities Stat Priority stats , priority Gems, Enchants & Consumables gems , enchants , consumables Gear & Best in Slot gear , bis Mythic+ Tips mythic , m+ , tips Spell Summary spells , glossary

PvP

Page Aliases PvP Guide (intro) guide , intro (or omit) Talents & Builds talents , build Gear & Trinkets gear , bis Rotation & Playstyle rotation , cooldowns , abilities Battleground Blitz bg , battleground , blitz Best Arena Compositions comps , comp , compositions Useful Macros macros Best Races & Racials races

Any mode

Page Aliases Resources resources

Development

npm install # install dependencies npm test # run test suite (vitest) npm run build # build the extension npm run lint # lint + format check npm run fix-lint # auto-fix formatting npm run dev # start dev server (ray develop) npm run generate-icons # composite role badges onto spec icons (see below)

Role icon generation

Spec icons displayed in the grid are pre-composited at build time — each base spec icon has a small role badge (DPS / Tank / Healer) composited into the bottom-right corner. The output is written to assets/icons/with-role/ and committed to the repository.

Re-run this script whenever:

A new spec is added to src/data/specs.ts

The role badge images ( assets/icons/dps.png , tank.png , healer.png ) are replaced

, , ) are replaced A spec's pveRole changes

npm run generate-icons

The script reads spec slugs and roles directly from src/data/specs.ts , then uses sharp to composite each badge at 25% icon size with 25px margin. Commit the updated assets/icons/with-role/ files after running.

Project structure