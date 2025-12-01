Mail to Self

Send quick subject + body notes straight into your inbox via SMTP without leaving Raycast. I keep my inbox as an "informal task list", so this command makes capturing ideas frictionless.

Features

Prompts for subject and body inside a Raycast form so nothing breaks your flow.

Failure toasts remind you to update the SMTP username/password in Raycast Preferences whenever authentication errors pop up. Those fields remain optional, so anonymous relays still work.

Supports one or many recipients — list address entries in preferences and, when multiple exist, a dropdown appears to choose the destination.

Works with any SMTP server (custom domain, Fastmail, Gmail app passwords, Proton Mail Bridge, etc.) thanks to configurable host, port, encryption, auth, and TLS validation behavior.

Sender name defaults to "Mail to Self" but can be customised per workspace.

Configuration

Open Raycast → Extensions → Mail to Self to configure:

Preference Notes SMTP Host / Port / Encryption Required for connecting to your provider. STARTTLS and implicit SSL/TLS are covered, along with a "None" fallback for local relays. TLS Certificate Enable the checkbox only when you have a trusted self-hosted server and need to accept self-signed certificates. SMTP Username / Password Optional. Leave them blank for anonymous relays, or populate them if your provider requires authentication. Stored as secure password / textfield entries exactly like the Mailtrap and Purelymail extensions. Sender Name / Email Defaults to Mail to Self <sender@example.com> . Recipients Provide a comma-separated list. Optional display names via Jane Smith <jane@example.com> .

Usage