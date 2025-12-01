Send quick subject + body notes straight into your inbox via SMTP without leaving Raycast. I keep my inbox as an "informal task list", so this command makes capturing ideas frictionless.
address entries in preferences and, when multiple exist, a dropdown appears to choose the destination.
Open Raycast →
Extensions →
Mail to Self to configure:
|Preference
|Notes
|SMTP Host / Port / Encryption
|Required for connecting to your provider. STARTTLS and implicit SSL/TLS are covered, along with a "None" fallback for local relays.
|TLS Certificate
|Enable the checkbox only when you have a trusted self-hosted server and need to accept self-signed certificates.
|SMTP Username / Password
|Optional. Leave them blank for anonymous relays, or populate them if your provider requires authentication. Stored as secure
password /
textfield entries exactly like the Mailtrap and Purelymail extensions.
|Sender Name / Email
|Defaults to
Mail to Self <sender@example.com>.
|Recipients
|Provide a comma-separated list. Optional display names via
Jane Smith <jane@example.com>.
Mail to Self command from Raycast.
⌘⏎ to send. The extension uses
nodemailer to talk to SMTP directly and surfaces any failures as Raycast toasts.