Mail to Self

Send a quick subject + body to your inbox over SMTP without leaving Raycast.
Daniel Alm
Overview

Send quick subject + body notes straight into your inbox via SMTP without leaving Raycast. I keep my inbox as an "informal task list", so this command makes capturing ideas frictionless.

Features

  • Prompts for subject and body inside a Raycast form so nothing breaks your flow.
  • Failure toasts remind you to update the SMTP username/password in Raycast Preferences whenever authentication errors pop up. Those fields remain optional, so anonymous relays still work.
  • Supports one or many recipients — list address entries in preferences and, when multiple exist, a dropdown appears to choose the destination.
  • Works with any SMTP server (custom domain, Fastmail, Gmail app passwords, Proton Mail Bridge, etc.) thanks to configurable host, port, encryption, auth, and TLS validation behavior.
  • Sender name defaults to "Mail to Self" but can be customised per workspace.

Configuration

Open Raycast → ExtensionsMail to Self to configure:

PreferenceNotes
SMTP Host / Port / EncryptionRequired for connecting to your provider. STARTTLS and implicit SSL/TLS are covered, along with a "None" fallback for local relays.
TLS CertificateEnable the checkbox only when you have a trusted self-hosted server and need to accept self-signed certificates.
SMTP Username / PasswordOptional. Leave them blank for anonymous relays, or populate them if your provider requires authentication. Stored as secure password / textfield entries exactly like the Mailtrap and Purelymail extensions.
Sender Name / EmailDefaults to Mail to Self <sender@example.com>.
RecipientsProvide a comma-separated list. Optional display names via Jane Smith <jane@example.com>.

Usage

  1. Invoke the Mail to Self command from Raycast.
  2. Pick a recipient (shown only when you have more than one configured), add a subject and body.
  3. Press ⌘⏎ to send. The extension uses nodemailer to talk to SMTP directly and surfaces any failures as Raycast toasts.
Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
ProductivityCommunication
