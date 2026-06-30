2FAS Authenticator

Search and copy TOTP codes from 2FAS exports directly in Raycast. No cloud, no network calls. Your secrets stay local in a Keychain-encrypted vault.

Features

Search OTP : browse all services with native Raycast filtering and live TOTP countdown

: browse all services with native Raycast filtering and live TOTP countdown Recent OTP : quick access to pinned and recently used services

: quick access to pinned and recently used services Import Vault : import encrypted .2fas export files

: import encrypted export files Setup: check vault status, re-import, or delete

Why

2FAS is a great mobile authenticator, but it has no desktop app. This extension bridges that gap by importing your 2FAS export and generating TOTP codes locally on your Mac.

Getting Started

Open 2FAS on your phone Go to Settings > 2FAS Backup > Export and set a password Transfer the .2fas file to your Mac (AirDrop, iCloud Drive, etc.) In Raycast, run Import Vault and select the file Enter your export password. Done. Run Search OTP to find and copy codes

Commands

Command Description Search OTP Search all services, copy codes with live countdown Recent OTP Access pinned and recently used services Import Vault Import a .2fas export file Setup View vault status and manage configuration

Security Model

Layer Detail Vault key Random 256-bit key stored in macOS login Keychain via /usr/bin/security Vault file AES-256-GCM encrypted at ~/Library/Application Support/Raycast/extensions/.../vault.enc with 0600 permissions Import Decrypts .2fas in memory (PBKDF2 + AES-256-GCM), re-encrypts into local vault Secrets at rest No plaintext secrets on disk. Secrets exist only in memory during runtime Network Zero network calls. Everything is offline Clipboard Concealed copy. OTP codes are excluded from clipboard history Dependencies Zero external crypto dependencies. Node.js crypto module only

Known Limitations

The vault key is passed as a CLI argument to /usr/bin/security (briefly visible in the process list to same-user processes). This is an inherent limitation of the macOS security CLI.

(briefly visible in the process list to same-user processes). This is an inherent limitation of the macOS CLI. Secrets remain in the Node.js heap for the lifetime of the extension process. JavaScript has no secure memory zeroing.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome. Please open an issue first to discuss what you'd like to change.

Development Setup

# Fork and clone the repo git clone https://github.com/<your-username>/raycast-2fas-authenticator.git cd raycast-2fas-authenticator # Install dependencies npm install # Start development mode (opens in Raycast) npm run dev # Build npm run build # Lint npm run lint # Fix lint issues npm run fix-lint

Pull Request Guidelines

Fork the repository and create your branch from main If you've added functionality, update the README if needed Make sure npm run lint passes Keep PRs focused. One feature or fix per PR. Write a clear description of what your change does and why

Reporting Bugs

Open an issue with:

Steps to reproduce

Expected vs actual behavior

macOS version and Raycast version

License

MIT