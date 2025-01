James Webb Space Telescope Raycast Plugin

Lists all of the publicly available images and data from James Webb Space Telescope's observations

Functionality

Provides a single Raycas command - "James Webb Space Telescope"

Lists all of the data grouped by program

Lists all of the data by file type (like .jpg, .fits, .csv, etc)

Shows detailed information about observation data (photo, mission, description, instruments used)

Provides a link to download observation data

Note: Text search works only for the data you've already fetched.

Development