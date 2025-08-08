DockLock Plus

DockLock Plus is a macOS utility that prevents the Dock from jumping between displays and adds powerful automation features for multi-monitor setups. This Raycast extension lets you control DockLock Plus directly from Raycast - move and lock your Dock, toggle "Dock follows mouse", and automate per-display behavior without leaving your keyboard.

You can download the DockLock Plus app from the Mac App Store or visit https://docklockpro.com

A Raycast extension to control DockLock Plus via keyboard shortcuts, commands, and automations.

Features

Move Dock Move Dock up, down, left, or right one screen Move Dock to a specific display by name

Lock/Unlock Dock Enable or disable the DockLock engine

Dock Follows Mouse Turn on/off the "Dock follows mouse" automation

Per-Display Locking Enable or disable DockLock on a chosen display



Commands

Command file Title move-dock-up.tsx Move Dock Up move-dock-down.tsx Move Dock Down move-dock-left.tsx Move Dock Left move-dock-right.tsx Move Dock Right move-to-display-by-name.tsx Move Dock to Display enable-dock-lock.tsx Enable DockLock disable-dock-lock.tsx Disable DockLock enable-dock-follows-mouse.tsx Enable Dock Follows Mouse disable-dock-follows-mouse.tsx Disable Dock Follows Mouse enable-dock-lock-on-display.tsx Enable DockLock on Display disable-dock-lock-on-display.tsx Disable DockLock on Display

Requirements

Raycast v1.42 or later

DockLock Plus installed and running

Support

If you encounter issues or have suggestions, please contact support@docklock.pro.