DockLock Plus is a macOS utility that prevents the Dock from jumping between displays and adds powerful automation features for multi-monitor setups. This Raycast extension lets you control DockLock Plus directly from Raycast - move and lock your Dock, toggle "Dock follows mouse", and automate per-display behavior without leaving your keyboard.
You can download the DockLock Plus app from the Mac App Store or visit https://docklockpro.com
A Raycast extension to control DockLock Plus via keyboard shortcuts, commands, and automations.
Move Dock
Lock/Unlock Dock
Dock Follows Mouse
Per-Display Locking
|Command file
|Title
move-dock-up.tsx
|Move Dock Up
move-dock-down.tsx
|Move Dock Down
move-dock-left.tsx
|Move Dock Left
move-dock-right.tsx
|Move Dock Right
move-to-display-by-name.tsx
|Move Dock to Display
enable-dock-lock.tsx
|Enable DockLock
disable-dock-lock.tsx
|Disable DockLock
enable-dock-follows-mouse.tsx
|Enable Dock Follows Mouse
disable-dock-follows-mouse.tsx
|Disable Dock Follows Mouse
enable-dock-lock-on-display.tsx
|Enable DockLock on Display
disable-dock-lock-on-display.tsx
|Disable DockLock on Display
If you encounter issues or have suggestions, please contact support@docklock.pro.