DockLock Plus

Control macOS Dock position and automation (requires DockLock Plus app)
DockLock Plus is a macOS utility that prevents the Dock from jumping between displays and adds powerful automation features for multi-monitor setups. This Raycast extension lets you control DockLock Plus directly from Raycast - move and lock your Dock, toggle "Dock follows mouse", and automate per-display behavior without leaving your keyboard.

You can download the DockLock Plus app from the Mac App Store or visit https://docklockpro.com

A Raycast extension to control DockLock Plus via keyboard shortcuts, commands, and automations.

Features

  • Move Dock

    • Move Dock up, down, left, or right one screen
    • Move Dock to a specific display by name

  • Lock/Unlock Dock

    • Enable or disable the DockLock engine

  • Dock Follows Mouse

    • Turn on/off the "Dock follows mouse" automation

  • Per-Display Locking

    • Enable or disable DockLock on a chosen display

Commands

Command fileTitle
move-dock-up.tsxMove Dock Up
move-dock-down.tsxMove Dock Down
move-dock-left.tsxMove Dock Left
move-dock-right.tsxMove Dock Right
move-to-display-by-name.tsxMove Dock to Display
enable-dock-lock.tsxEnable DockLock
disable-dock-lock.tsxDisable DockLock
enable-dock-follows-mouse.tsxEnable Dock Follows Mouse
disable-dock-follows-mouse.tsxDisable Dock Follows Mouse
enable-dock-lock-on-display.tsxEnable DockLock on Display
disable-dock-lock-on-display.tsxDisable DockLock on Display

Requirements

  • Raycast v1.42 or later
  • DockLock Plus installed and running

Support

If you encounter issues or have suggestions, please contact support@docklock.pro.

