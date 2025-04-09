Process images using workflow.
Imageflow is a Raycast extension for processing images with custom pipelines, you can organize operations such as resizing, uploading, and compressing into a pipeline to process images in your own way.
This extension still in development and does not submit to Raycast Extension yet, you can clone this repo and install it locally.
https://github.com/user-attachments/assets/9b22bc67-1138-4c01-8ecc-0f7c59bb3542
[!NOTE]
You can quickly get the sample configuration file by running the following command in your terminal.
curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/godruoyi/imageflow/master/workflow.yaml | tee ~/workflow.yaml
workflow.yaml:
|Action
|Description
|Input
|Output
|Params
|resize
|Resize and compress image via sharp
|filepath or url
|filepath
|width: number
height: number
type: string
See request option
|compress
|Compress image via sharp (only compress)
|filepath or url
|filepath or url
|output_type?: file or url
|convert
|Convert image format via sharp
|filepath or url
|filepath
|format: string, available formats: jpeg, png, webp, avif
|overwrite
|Overwrite original images
|filepath
|filepath
|-
|upload
|Upload image to S3 or Cloudflare R2 Storage
|filepath
|url
|bucket: string
root?: string
cdn?: string
|clipboard
|Copy image to clipboard
|filepath or url
|Input
|-
|tomarkdown
|Convert image to markdown format
|filepath or url
|markdown
|-
|rename
|Rename image with uuid or date or something
|filepath
|filepath
|to: string
available variable name "{uuid}", "{timestamp}", "{yyyy}", "{yyyy_mm}", "{yyyy_mm_dd}"
coming soon...
Clone this repo and install it locally in developer mode.
You will need to have Node.js and npm installed.
git clone https://github.com/godruoyi/imageflow.git
cd imageflow
npm install && npm run build
Import Extension and select the folder
MIT License