Proton Authenticator

Quick access to TOTP codes
Overview

Proton Authenticator for Raycast

A Raycast extension to quickly access your TOTP codes from Proton Authenticator.

Features

Import secrets

Easily import your secrets into the extension

Fuzzy search

Quickly find accounts with partial matches

Flexible sorting

Control how entries are sorted either alphabetically or by usage

Reset authenticator data

Wish to import a different JSON file? Reset your data (Warning: this action cannot be undone)

Limitations

  • Unfortunately, there is currently no way of automatically exporting the secrets from the Proton Authenticator app. Instead, you need to export the secrets yourself as a JSON file and upload the JSON file in the extension. This is only a one-time setup, but if you added new secrets to the Proton Authenticator app, then you need to repeat this step again.

Setup

  1. Export your authenticator data from Proton Pass
  2. Upload the JSON file to the tool as prompted
SecurityProductivity
