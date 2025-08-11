Proton Authenticator for Raycast
A Raycast extension to quickly access your TOTP codes from Proton Authenticator.
Features
Import secrets
Easily import your secrets into the extension
Fuzzy search
Quickly find accounts with partial matches
Flexible sorting
Control how entries are sorted either alphabetically or by usage
Reset authenticator data
Wish to import a different JSON file? Reset your data (Warning: this action cannot be undone)
Limitations
- Unfortunately, there is currently no way of automatically exporting the secrets from the Proton Authenticator app. Instead, you need to export the secrets yourself as a JSON file and upload the JSON file in the extension. This is only a one-time setup, but if you added new secrets to the Proton Authenticator app, then you need to repeat this step again.
Setup
- Export your authenticator data from Proton Pass
- Upload the JSON file to the tool as prompted