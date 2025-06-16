URL Editor Pro
A productivity-focused Raycast extension for parsing, editing, and managing URLs with advanced features like query parameter editing, QR code generation, clipboard integration, and custom aliases for easy recall.
Features
-
URL Parsing & Editing
Instantly parse and edit any URL. Modify protocol, host, path, hash, and query parameters in a user-friendly form.
- Shortcut: Enter to parse and edit the current input URL.
-
Query Parameter Management
Add, edit, or remove query parameters with ease.
- Shortcut: Cmd + Shift + A to add a new query parameter.
-
Alias Support
Assign a memorable alias to any URL for quick recall and search in your history.
- Field: Alias can be set in the edit form.
-
History with Search
All parsed URLs are saved in a searchable history. Search by URL or alias.
- Shortcut: Cmd + Backspace to clear all history.
- Shortcut: Cmd + Delete to delete a single history item.
-
Clipboard Integration
Detects URLs in your clipboard and prompts you to parse and edit them with a single keystroke.
- Shortcut: Cmd + Enter to fill and parse the detected clipboard URL.
-
QR Code Generation
Generate and save QR codes for any URL.
- Shortcut: Cmd + Shift + C to copy the URL.
- Shortcut: Cmd + Shift + P to save/pin to history.
Setup
No API keys or external configuration required. Just install and use!
Usage
- Paste or type a URL in the search bar.
- Press Enter to parse and edit the current input URL.
- Edit any part of the URL, including query parameters.
- Press Cmd + Shift + A to add a new query parameter.
- Add an alias (optional) to make the URL easy to find later.
- Press Cmd + Shift + P to save/pin to history.
- Search your history by URL or alias.
- You can clear all history, or delete a single item.
- Generate a QR code for any URL and save it to your computer.
- Clipboard detection: If a URL is detected in your clipboard, you'll be prompted to parse and edit it. Press Cmd + Enter to fill and parse.
Extension Guidelines
- All user data (URLs, aliases) is stored locally and never shared.
- No external services or credentials are required.
- The extension is designed for productivity and respects Raycast's community guidelines.
Contributing
Contributions and feature requests are welcome! Please open an issue or pull request.