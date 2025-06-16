StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Extension Icon

URL Editor Pro

Parses any URL—including custom schemes—into its components, lets you edit each part. Easily copy the modified URL, save to history or generate a QR code for quick sharing.
AvatarCoyote
New
Install Extension
Overview

URL Editor Pro

A productivity-focused Raycast extension for parsing, editing, and managing URLs with advanced features like query parameter editing, QR code generation, clipboard integration, and custom aliases for easy recall.

Features

  • URL Parsing & Editing
    Instantly parse and edit any URL. Modify protocol, host, path, hash, and query parameters in a user-friendly form.

    • Shortcut: Enter to parse and edit the current input URL.

  • Query Parameter Management
    Add, edit, or remove query parameters with ease.

    • Shortcut: Cmd + Shift + A to add a new query parameter.

  • Alias Support
    Assign a memorable alias to any URL for quick recall and search in your history.

    • Field: Alias can be set in the edit form.

  • History with Search
    All parsed URLs are saved in a searchable history. Search by URL or alias.

    • Shortcut: Cmd + Backspace to clear all history.
    • Shortcut: Cmd + Delete to delete a single history item.

  • Clipboard Integration
    Detects URLs in your clipboard and prompts you to parse and edit them with a single keystroke.

    • Shortcut: Cmd + Enter to fill and parse the detected clipboard URL.

  • QR Code Generation
    Generate and save QR codes for any URL.

    • Shortcut: Cmd + Shift + C to copy the URL.
    • Shortcut: Cmd + Shift + P to save/pin to history.

Setup

No API keys or external configuration required. Just install and use!

Usage

  1. Paste or type a URL in the search bar.
  2. Press Enter to parse and edit the current input URL.
  3. Edit any part of the URL, including query parameters.
  4. Press Cmd + Shift + A to add a new query parameter.
  5. Add an alias (optional) to make the URL easy to find later.
  6. Press Cmd + Shift + P to save/pin to history.
  7. Search your history by URL or alias.
  8. You can clear all history, or delete a single item.
  9. Generate a QR code for any URL and save it to your computer.
  10. Clipboard detection: If a URL is detected in your clipboard, you'll be prompted to parse and edit it. Press Cmd + Enter to fill and parse.

Extension Guidelines

  • All user data (URLs, aliases) is stored locally and never shared.
  • No external services or credentials are required.
  • The extension is designed for productivity and respects Raycast's community guidelines.

Contributing

Contributions and feature requests are welcome! Please open an issue or pull request.

Categories
ProductivityDeveloper Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
