URL Editor Pro

A productivity-focused Raycast extension for parsing, editing, and managing URLs with advanced features like query parameter editing, QR code generation, clipboard integration, and custom aliases for easy recall.

Features

URL Parsing & Editing

Instantly parse and edit any URL. Modify protocol, host, path, hash, and query parameters in a user-friendly form. Shortcut: Enter to parse and edit the current input URL.

Query Parameter Management

Add, edit, or remove query parameters with ease. Shortcut: Cmd + Shift + A to add a new query parameter.

Alias Support

Assign a memorable alias to any URL for quick recall and search in your history. Field: Alias can be set in the edit form.

History with Search

All parsed URLs are saved in a searchable history. Search by URL or alias. Shortcut: Cmd + Backspace to clear all history. Shortcut: Cmd + Delete to delete a single history item.

Clipboard Integration

Detects URLs in your clipboard and prompts you to parse and edit them with a single keystroke. Shortcut: Cmd + Enter to fill and parse the detected clipboard URL.

QR Code Generation

Generate and save QR codes for any URL. Shortcut: Cmd + Shift + C to copy the URL. Shortcut: Cmd + Shift + P to save/pin to history.



Setup

No API keys or external configuration required. Just install and use!

Usage

Paste or type a URL in the search bar. Press Enter to parse and edit the current input URL. Edit any part of the URL, including query parameters. Press Cmd + Shift + A to add a new query parameter. Add an alias (optional) to make the URL easy to find later. Press Cmd + Shift + P to save/pin to history. Search your history by URL or alias. You can clear all history, or delete a single item. Generate a QR code for any URL and save it to your computer. Clipboard detection: If a URL is detected in your clipboard, you'll be prompted to parse and edit it. Press Cmd + Enter to fill and parse.

Extension Guidelines

All user data (URLs, aliases) is stored locally and never shared.

No external services or credentials are required.

The extension is designed for productivity and respects Raycast's community guidelines.

Contributing

Contributions and feature requests are welcome! Please open an issue or pull request.