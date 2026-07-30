Control Tutti — play the same audio through many output devices at once on macOS — straight from the Raycast launcher.
Assign a Raycast hotkey or alias to any command to fit your muscle memory.
tutti://
URL scheme and reads your preset list from a small file Tutti keeps up to date.
Get Tutti at https://tutti.barrybarrywu.com.
The extension bundles no binary and runs no background server. It writes by
opening
tutti:// action URLs, and reads your preset list from
~/Library/Application Support/Tutti/presets.json. The same actions work from any
terminal too, e.g.
open "tutti://mute".