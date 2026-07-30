Tutti for Raycast

Control Tutti — play the same audio through many output devices at once on macOS — straight from the Raycast launcher.

Commands

Apply Preset — pick one of your saved presets and switch to it.

— pick one of your saved presets and switch to it. Toggle Mute — mute or unmute your whole output.

— mute or unmute your whole output. Set Volume — set the output volume to a percentage (0–100).

— set the output volume to a percentage (0–100). Increase Volume / Decrease Volume — nudge every speaker together in fixed steps.

Assign a Raycast hotkey or alias to any command to fit your muscle memory.

Requirements

Tutti must be installed. The extension drives Tutti through its tutti:// URL scheme and reads your preset list from a small file Tutti keeps up to date. Get Tutti at https://tutti.barrybarrywu.com. These commands require Tutti Pro. Automation is a Tutti Pro feature. Without Pro, triggering a command shows Tutti's own upgrade prompt, and the Apply Preset list is empty (presets are themselves a Pro feature).

How it works