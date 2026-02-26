⚠️ This extension is not created by Kaneo developers.
A Raycast extension for managing your Kaneo projects and tasks directly from Raycast.
git clone https://github.com/MonsPropre/kaneo-for-raycast.git
cd kaneo-for-raycast
npm install
npm run dev
Before using the extension, you need to configure the following preferences:
|Preference
|Description
|Required
|Default
|Instance URL
|Your Kaneo instance API URL
|Yes
|https://cloud.kaneo.app
|Web Instance URL
|Your Kaneo instance Client URL
|Yes
|https://cloud.kaneo.app
|Workspace ID
|Your Kaneo workspace ID
|Yes
|N/A
|API Token
|Your authentication token
|Yes
|N/A
|User ID
|Your user ID (for task assignments)
|No
|N/A
|Sort
|Default sorting method (Priority or Due Date)
|Yes
|Priority
⚠️ The key will be visible only once, You won't be able to see it again.