⚠️ This extension is not created by Kaneo developers. A Raycast extension for managing your Kaneo projects and tasks directly from Raycast.

Features

Browse Projects : View all your Kaneo projects with task counts and completion percentages

: View all your Kaneo projects with task counts and completion percentages Create Task : Create a new task from Raycast

: Create a new task from Raycast Browse Notifications : View all your Kaneo notifications

: View all your Kaneo notifications Task Management : Organize tasks by status columns (Backlog, To Do, In Progress, In Review, Done)

: Organize tasks by status columns (Backlog, To Do, In Progress, In Review, Done) Status Updates : Change task status with keyboard shortcuts

: Change task status with keyboard shortcuts Priority Sorting : Sort tasks by priority (urgent → high → medium → low) or due date

: Sort tasks by priority (urgent → high → medium → low) or due date Quick Actions : Copy task titles, descriptions, and open tasks in your web browser

: Copy task titles, descriptions, and open tasks in your web browser Visual Indicators : Color-coded priorities and due date warnings

: Color-coded priorities and due date warnings Project/Task Deletion : Remove projects and tasks with confirmation dialogs

: Remove projects and tasks with confirmation dialogs Search: Filter projects by name or description

Installation

From Raycast Store

Open Raycast Store Search for "Kaneo" Click Install

From Source

Clone the repository git clone https://github.com/MonsPropre/kaneo-for-raycast.git Go to the project directory cd kaneo-for-raycast Install dependencies npm install Start the extension npm run dev Play with the extension 😊

Configuration

Before using the extension, you need to configure the following preferences:

Preference Description Required Default Instance URL Your Kaneo instance API URL Yes https://cloud.kaneo.app Web Instance URL Your Kaneo instance Client URL Yes https://cloud.kaneo.app Workspace ID Your Kaneo workspace ID Yes N/A API Token Your authentication token Yes N/A User ID Your user ID (for task assignments) No N/A Sort Default sorting method (Priority or Due Date) Yes Priority

Get your Kaneo Instance URL

Obtain the API Token for your Kaneo instance

Go to your Kaneo instance

Navigate to Settings (Profile Icon → Settings) → API Keys

Create API Key

Give a name to the API Key

Select an expiration date

Press Create

Copy the key to Raycast preferences

⚠️ The key will be visible only once, You won't be able to see it again.

Usage

Viewing Projects

Open Raycast Search for "List Projects" Browse your projects with task counts and completion stats

Managing Tasks

Select a project to view its tasks organized by columns Press Enter to view task details Use keyboard shortcuts for quick actions: ⌘⇧S - Change task status

- Change task status ⌘⇧T - Copy task title

- Copy task title ⌘⇧D - Copy task description

Changing Task Status

Select a task Press ⌘⇧S to open the status menu Choose the new status with keyboard shortcuts: ⌘⇧T - To Do

- To Do ⌘⇧P - In Progress

- In Progress ⌘⇧R - In Review

- In Review ⌘⇧D - Done

Visual Indicators

Priority Colors

🔴 Urgent - Red

- Red 🟠 High - Orange

- Orange 🟡 Medium - Yellow

- Yellow 🔵 Low - Blue

- Blue ⚪ No Priority - Gray

Due Date Colors

🔴 Overdue - Past the due date

- Past the due date 🟠 Upcoming - Due within 3 days

- Due within 3 days 🟢 On Track - Due later than 3 days

Requirements