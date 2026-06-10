Tabbit Raycast Extension

Open, search, and switch Tabbit Browser tabs from Raycast.

Setup

Install Tabbit Browser on your Mac before using this extension.

The extension opens Tabbit through the app bundle identifier com.tab-browser.Tabbit . History and bookmark commands read Tabbit's local profile data from:

~/Library/Application Support/Tabbit Browser/Default

No account, API key, or additional service configuration is required.

Preferences

Tabbit Version chooses which installed Tabbit app the extension should use. Use Auto if you only have one version installed. If both versions are installed, choose the version you want Raycast to control:

CN: /Applications/Tabbit Browser.app

International: /Applications/Tabbit.app

Open URL in Tabbit includes a Search Engine preference. It is used when the input is not recognized as a URL.

Supported search engines:

Bing

Google

DuckDuckGo

Brave Search

Yahoo

Baidu

Sogou

360 Search

Yandex

Ecosia

Kagi

Commands