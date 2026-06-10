Open, search, and switch Tabbit Browser tabs from Raycast.
Install Tabbit Browser on your Mac before using this extension.
The extension opens Tabbit through the app bundle identifier
com.tab-browser.Tabbit. History and bookmark commands read Tabbit's local
profile data from:
~/Library/Application Support/Tabbit Browser/Default
No account, API key, or additional service configuration is required.
Tabbit Version chooses which installed Tabbit app the extension should use.
Use
Auto if you only have one version installed. If both versions are
installed, choose the version you want Raycast to control:
/Applications/Tabbit Browser.app
/Applications/Tabbit.app
Open URL in Tabbit includes a
Search Engine preference. It is used when the
input is not recognized as a URL.
Supported search engines:
|Command
|Description
|New Window
|Opens a new Tabbit window.
|New Tab
|Opens a new Tabbit tab.
|New Incognito Window
|Opens a new incognito Tabbit window.
|Open URL in Tabbit
|Opens a URL in Tabbit, or searches text with the selected search engine.
|Search Tabbit
|Searches open tabs, history, and bookmarks together.
|Search Tabs
|Searches open tabs and switches directly to the selected tab.
|Search History
|Searches Tabbit browsing history.
|Search Bookmarks
|Searches Tabbit bookmarks.