Ray Code is a Raycast extension designed to turn AI chat into a local-first coding agent. It wraps common filesystem tasks in a safe, workspace-aware toolkit so you can drive development workflows with natural language while staying productive on the desktop.
Get Started with Ray Code: Shows the current workspace status and provides quick actions to open preferences or view Raycast’s setup guide.
Each tool expects paths relative to the configured workspace root:
|Tool
|Purpose
read-file
|Read the contents of a file.
list-dir
|List entries within a directory.
grep
|Find matches within a single file and return all hits.
search-files
|Perform fuzzy file or folder search, skipping common build/artifact directories.
apply-edit
|Replace text within a file, either the first match or every occurrence.
create-file
|Create a file, creating parent folders as needed and optionally overwriting existing files.
delete-file
|Delete a file after confirming the irreversible action.