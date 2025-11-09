Ray Code

Ray Code is a Raycast extension designed to turn AI chat into a local-first coding agent. It wraps common filesystem tasks in a safe, workspace-aware toolkit so you can drive development workflows with natural language while staying productive on the desktop.

Key Features

Interactive onboarding : The Get Started with Ray Code command walks you through the workspace setup and surfaces project details when connected.

: The command walks you through the workspace setup and surfaces project details when connected. Safe path resolution : Every tool validates that the requested path stays inside the workspace root.

: Every tool validates that the requested path stays inside the workspace root. Comprehensive file tooling: Includes read, list, grep, fuzzy search, text replace, create, and delete helpers.

Available Commands

Get Started with Ray Code : Shows the current workspace status and provides quick actions to open preferences or view Raycast’s setup guide.

Tool Capabilities

Each tool expects paths relative to the configured workspace root: