Ray Code

Turn AI Chat into a vibe coding agent
Overview

Ray Code

Ray Code is a Raycast extension designed to turn AI chat into a local-first coding agent. It wraps common filesystem tasks in a safe, workspace-aware toolkit so you can drive development workflows with natural language while staying productive on the desktop.

Key Features

  • Interactive onboarding: The Get Started with Ray Code command walks you through the workspace setup and surfaces project details when connected.
  • Safe path resolution: Every tool validates that the requested path stays inside the workspace root.
  • Comprehensive file tooling: Includes read, list, grep, fuzzy search, text replace, create, and delete helpers.

Available Commands

  • Get Started with Ray Code: Shows the current workspace status and provides quick actions to open preferences or view Raycast’s setup guide.

Tool Capabilities

Each tool expects paths relative to the configured workspace root:

ToolPurpose
read-fileRead the contents of a file.
list-dirList entries within a directory.
grepFind matches within a single file and return all hits.
search-filesPerform fuzzy file or folder search, skipping common build/artifact directories.
apply-editReplace text within a file, either the first match or every occurrence.
create-fileCreate a file, creating parent folders as needed and optionally overwriting existing files.
delete-fileDelete a file after confirming the irreversible action.
Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
