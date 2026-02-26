Search, save, and manage your Shiori bookmarks directly from Raycast.
https:// if missing.
⌘N inside Search Links to save whatever URL is on your clipboard.
⌘R. Changes are optimistic so the UI updates instantly.
shk_). See the API docs for details.
|Command
|Description
|Mode
|Search Links
|Browse and manage saved links
|View
|Save Link
|Save a URL to Shiori
|No View
|Save Current Tab
|Save the active browser tab
|No View
|Unread Links
|Unread count in menu bar
|Menu Bar
|Shortcut
|Action
↵
|Open link in browser
⌘C
|Copy URL
⇧⌘C
|Copy AI summary
⌘R
|Toggle read / unread
⇧⌘D
|Toggle detail panel
⌘N
|Save link from clipboard
⌃X
|Delete link