JSON Resume

A small utility and UI for parsing, validating and viewing resumes in the JSON Resume format.

What is JSON Resume?

JSON Resume is an open-source standard for storing resume/CV data as structured JSON. It lets tools validate, transform, and render resumes consistently across platforms.

How this project works

Load: the UI accepts a resume document in the JSON Resume format (a JSON file/object).

Validate: resumes are checked against the JSON Resume schema (https://jsonresume.org/schema) and the TypeScript types in src/types/ ; the validator is in src/utils/validateResume.ts .

Store: simple local storage helpers in src/utils/storage.ts keep resumes available between sessions.

Render/Search: UI components in src/ (for example open-resume.tsx and search-resumes.tsx ) provide basic viewing and searching functionality.

Key features

Schema validation against the JSON Resume types.

Small React/TypeScript UI components for opening and searching resumes.

Lightweight local storage helpers for saving and loading resumes.

Project layout