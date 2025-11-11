StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

JSON Resume

Parse JSON Resume
AvatarDhruv Suthar
New
Install Extension
Overview

JSON Resume

A small utility and UI for parsing, validating and viewing resumes in the JSON Resume format.

What is JSON Resume?

JSON Resume is an open-source standard for storing resume/CV data as structured JSON. It lets tools validate, transform, and render resumes consistently across platforms.

How this project works

  • Load: the UI accepts a resume document in the JSON Resume format (a JSON file/object).
  • Validate: resumes are checked against the JSON Resume schema (https://jsonresume.org/schema) and the TypeScript types in src/types/; the validator is in src/utils/validateResume.ts.
  • Store: simple local storage helpers in src/utils/storage.ts keep resumes available between sessions.
  • Render/Search: UI components in src/ (for example open-resume.tsx and search-resumes.tsx) provide basic viewing and searching functionality.

Key features

  • Schema validation against the JSON Resume types.
  • Small React/TypeScript UI components for opening and searching resumes.
  • Lightweight local storage helpers for saving and loading resumes.

Project layout

  • src/ — source files and UI components.
  • src/utils/ — helpers such as validateResume.ts and storage.ts.
  • src/types/ — JSON Resume schema and TypeScript definitions.
Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
ProductivityCommunicationAI Extensions
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Image Diff Checker logo

Image Diff Checker

Image Diff Checker compares two images and highlights the differences. It supports file formats such as JPEG, JPG, PNG, and GIF.

Connect to VPN logo

Connect to VPN

Connect to/disconnect from VPN

Change Case logo

Change Case

Transform a string between camelCase, snake_case, CONSTANT_CASE, and more

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.