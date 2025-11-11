A small utility and UI for parsing, validating and viewing resumes in the JSON Resume format.
What is JSON Resume?
JSON Resume is an open-source standard for storing resume/CV data as structured JSON. It lets tools validate, transform, and render resumes consistently across platforms.
How this project works
src/types/; the validator is in
src/utils/validateResume.ts.
src/utils/storage.ts keep resumes available between sessions.
src/ (for example
open-resume.tsx and
search-resumes.tsx) provide basic viewing and searching functionality.
src/ — source files and UI components.
src/utils/ — helpers such as
validateResume.ts and
storage.ts.
src/types/ — JSON Resume schema and TypeScript definitions.