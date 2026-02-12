AzTU LMS Raycast Extension

Access your Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU) Learning Management System (LMS) data directly from Raycast. Check schedules, read announcements, and review academic records without opening a browser.

Commands

The extension bundles several commands to surface different areas of the LMS:

Login in Browser (Background)

Launches the AzTU single-sign-on (SSO) flow and opens the LMS dashboard when a fresh login link is required.

Stores the generated login link locally for reuse within the next hour to reduce repeated authentications.

Delete Session (Background)

Clears the cached login link, JWT token.

Use this command when you want to fully sign out or request a brand-new SSO link.

Lectures

Browse your lectures with integrated materials and resources.

Download course materials and lecture notes directly from Raycast.

Class Schedule

Displays the weekly timetable with filters for the current, upper, or lower week rotations.

Announcements

Lists the most recent LMS announcements with quick navigation to detailed content within Raycast.

Profile Information

Shows personal and academic profile data including contact information, enrollment details, and helpful shortcuts.

Academic Transcript

Summarizes semester-by-semester performance, earned credits, and averages.

Attendance

Surfaces attendance metrics for each course with status badges and visual indicators for eligibility.

Lets you open a detailed view per lecture to review attendance history.

Privacy & Data Handling

Authentication details remain on your machine.

Generated login links and JWT tokens are cached locally to reduce the frequency of login prompts.

Run the Delete Session command at any time to clear cached authentication artifacts.

Disclaimer

This project is an independent, community contribution and is not an official AzTU LMS product .

. The extension is provided "as is" without any warranty. Use it at your own discretion and risk.

AzTU University or its IT team are not affiliated with or responsible for this project.

Contributing

Contributions, suggestions, and bug reports are welcome! Feel free to open an issue or submit a pull request to improve the extension's reliability and feature set.

License

This project is released under the MIT License.