TickTick+ for Raycast

Unofficial community Raycast extension for TickTick on macOS. Manage tasks, projects, tags, habits, pomodoro, smart lists, and more — from Raycast.

Disclaimer: This extension is not affiliated with or endorsed by TickTick or Appest. Sign-in uses TickTick OAuth through Raycast—just select Sign in with TickTick the first time you run a command. No API credentials are required.

Features

Tasks — Today, Inbox, Next 7 Days, Overdue, Search, Eisenhower Matrix, Completed

— Today, Inbox, Next 7 Days, Overdue, Search, Eisenhower Matrix, Completed Quick Add — title, notes, due date, tags, priority, project

— title, notes, due date, tags, priority, project Task actions — edit, move, complete (with undo), subtasks, comments

— edit, move, complete (with undo), subtasks, comments Projects & tags — manage projects; browse tasks by tag

— manage projects; browse tasks by tag Habits — view and check in

— view and check in Pomodoro — start/pause/finish synced with TickTick

— start/pause/finish synced with TickTick Menu bar — pomodoro timer and overdue/urgent counts

— pomodoro timer and overdue/urgent counts Background alerts — notifications for overdue and urgent tasks

Requirements

macOS

Raycast installed

TickTick account

Setup

Run any TickTick command. Click Sign in with TickTick in the Raycast overlay and authorize in your browser. That's it—Raycast handles the OAuth session, so no client ID, client secret, or developer app is needed.

Install from source (local / GitHub)

git clone https://github.com/raycast/extensions.git cd extensions/extensions/ticktick-plus npm install npm run dev

Raycast will load the extension in development mode. Run a command and sign in with TickTick to get started.

Commands

Command Description Today Tasks due today Inbox Inbox tasks Next 7 Days Upcoming week Overdue Past-due tasks Search Tasks Search all tasks Create Task Create a task Projects Browse by project Eisenhower Matrix Priority quadrants Tags Browse by tag Smart Lists Saved TickTick filters Completed Completed tasks Habits Habit tracker Pomodoro Focus timer Manage Projects Create/edit projects Profile Account info Menu Bar Timer & counts in menu bar Background Alerts Overdue and high-priority alerts (runs in background) Disconnect TickTick Account Clear the OAuth session

Tip: Complete a task with ⌘⇧↩ from any task list.

Development

npm install npm run dev # load in Raycast npm run build # production build npm run lint # ESLint

Publish to Raycast Store

Raycast extensions are open source and live in the raycast/extensions monorepo after review.

Before you publish

Build & lint — both must pass: npm run build && npm run lint Screenshots — add 3–6 PNG images at 2000 × 1250 pixels to a metadata/ folder. In Raycast v2, assign a hotkey to Capture Window, enable Save to Metadata, and use one consistent background. Naming — an official TickTick extension already exists in the store under the slug ticktick . This extension uses ticktick-plus / TickTick+ so it publishes as a separate extension (do not use slug ticktick or pull-contributions will merge the official extension and cause conflicts).

Submit

npm run publish

This opens a pull request to raycast/extensions on GitHub. After Raycast team review and merge, the extension appears in the Raycast Store for everyone to install.

You need a Raycast account linked to GitHub with access to publish extensions.

Open source

This repo is public on GitHub:

https://github.com/ysrazsingh/ticktick

License: MIT

Anyone can clone, use, fork, and contribute. If you publish to the Raycast Store, the code also lives in raycast/extensions under the same open-source model.

Contributing

Issues and pull requests are welcome on GitHub.

Author