Unofficial community Raycast extension for TickTick on macOS. Manage tasks, projects, tags, habits, pomodoro, smart lists, and more — from Raycast.
Disclaimer: This extension is not affiliated with or endorsed by TickTick or Appest. Sign-in uses TickTick OAuth through Raycast—just select Sign in with TickTick the first time you run a command. No API credentials are required.
git clone https://github.com/raycast/extensions.git
cd extensions/extensions/ticktick-plus
npm install
npm run dev
Raycast will load the extension in development mode. Run a command and sign in with TickTick to get started.
|Command
|Description
|Today
|Tasks due today
|Inbox
|Inbox tasks
|Next 7 Days
|Upcoming week
|Overdue
|Past-due tasks
|Search Tasks
|Search all tasks
|Create Task
|Create a task
|Projects
|Browse by project
|Eisenhower Matrix
|Priority quadrants
|Tags
|Browse by tag
|Smart Lists
|Saved TickTick filters
|Completed
|Completed tasks
|Habits
|Habit tracker
|Pomodoro
|Focus timer
|Manage Projects
|Create/edit projects
|Profile
|Account info
|Menu Bar
|Timer & counts in menu bar
|Background Alerts
|Overdue and high-priority alerts (runs in background)
|Disconnect TickTick Account
|Clear the OAuth session
Tip: Complete a task with ⌘⇧↩ from any task list.
npm install
npm run dev # load in Raycast
npm run build # production build
npm run lint # ESLint
Raycast extensions are open source and live in the raycast/extensions monorepo after review.
npm run build && npm run lint
metadata/ folder. In Raycast v2, assign a hotkey to Capture Window, enable Save to Metadata, and use one consistent background.
ticktick. This extension uses
ticktick-plus / TickTick+ so it publishes as a separate extension (do not use slug
ticktick or
pull-contributions will merge the official extension and cause conflicts).
npm run publish
This opens a pull request to
raycast/extensions on GitHub. After Raycast team review and merge, the extension appears in the Raycast Store for everyone to install.
You need a Raycast account linked to GitHub with access to publish extensions.
This repo is public on GitHub:
https://github.com/ysrazsingh/ticktick
License: MIT
Anyone can clone, use, fork, and contribute. If you publish to the Raycast Store, the code also lives in
raycast/extensions under the same open-source model.
Issues and pull requests are welcome on GitHub.