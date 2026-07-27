Search, copy, and insert Quran ayahs or ranges from Raycast. Quran text is bundled locally, so search works offline.
[!CAUTION] Disclaimer: This project was developed with heavy use of AI assistance. Tested and verified by the author.
2:255 /
2:255-257, then copy or paste the ayah or range.
[البقرة: 255],
(2:255),
Quran 2:255, or no reference.
قال تعالى, الاستعاذة, or البسملة.
npm install
npm run dev
npm run build
Assign a Raycast hotkey to Search Quran for the fastest flow: type a word or reference, then copy or paste the result.
raycast://extensions/yshalsager/quran-quick-insert/search-quran
2:255 or search for
الحمد.