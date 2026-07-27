Quran Quick Insert

Search, copy, and insert Quran ayahs or ranges from Raycast. Quran text is bundled locally, so search works offline.

[!CAUTION] Disclaimer: This project was developed with heavy use of AI assistance. Tested and verified by the author.

Screenshots

Commands

Search Quran: search Quran text or enter 2:255 / 2:255-257 , then copy or paste the ayah or range.

Preferences

Text Style : copied output uses Uthmani or Imlai text.

: copied output uses Uthmani or Imlai text. Reference Style : append [البقرة: 255] , (2:255) , Quran 2:255 , or no reference.

: append , , , or no reference. Text Prefix : optionally prepend قال تعالى , الاستعاذة, or البسملة.

: optionally prepend , الاستعاذة, or البسملة. Simplify Search Letters : match common Arabic letter variants while searching.

: match common Arabic letter variants while searching. Regex Search : treat search input as a regular expression.

: treat search input as a regular expression. Search Harakat: ignore harakat, match existing harakat only, or require exact harakat.

Develop

npm install npm run dev

Build

npm run build

Hotkey

Assign a Raycast hotkey to Search Quran for the fastest flow: type a word or reference, then copy or paste the result.

Deeplink

raycast://extensions/yshalsager/quran-quick-insert/search-quran

Quick Test