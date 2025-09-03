Control Music Assistant from anywhere on macOS and keep the current track in your Raycast menu bar.
|Command
|What it does
|Toggle
|Pauses/resumes playback on the selected player
|Next / Previous
|Skips tracks
|Menu Bar Player
|Displays title - artist in the macOS menu bar
|Set Active Player
|Chooses what player to run other commands on
Works with:
ws://HOST:8095/ws)
8095 in the add-on’s settings)
|Parameter
|Description
host
|Local Music Assistant IP address and port (use the direct IP; mDNS is not reliable in the Raycast environment)