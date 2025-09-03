🎵 Music Assistant Raycast Extension

Control Music Assistant from anywhere on macOS and keep the current track in your Raycast menu bar.

Features

Command What it does Toggle Pauses/resumes playback on the selected player Next / Previous Skips tracks Menu Bar Player Displays title - artist in the macOS menu bar Set Active Player Chooses what player to run other commands on

Works with:

A standalone Music Assistant server ( ws://HOST:8095/ws )

) The Home Assistant add-on (just expose port 8095 in the add-on’s settings)

Configuration