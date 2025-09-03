StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Music Assistant Controls

Control music assistant and displays current song in the menu bar
🎵 Music Assistant Raycast Extension

Control Music Assistant from anywhere on macOS and keep the current track in your Raycast menu bar.

Features

CommandWhat it does
TogglePauses/resumes playback on the selected player
Next / PreviousSkips tracks
Menu Bar PlayerDisplays title - artist in the macOS menu bar
Set Active PlayerChooses what player to run other commands on

Works with:

  • A standalone Music Assistant server (ws://HOST:8095/ws)
  • The Home Assistant add-on (just expose port 8095 in the add-on’s settings)

Expose port 8095 in Home Assistant add-on settings

Configuration

ParameterDescription
hostLocal Music Assistant IP address and port (use the direct IP; mDNS is not reliable in the Raycast environment)
Compatibility
  • macOS
Media
