Viscosity

Manage your Viscosity VPN connections directly from Raycast: list, connect, and disconnect with ease.

Features

List Connections : Browse all your VPN connections, view their current status, and toggle them on/off.

: Browse all your VPN connections, view their current status, and toggle them on/off. Quick Connect : Instantly connect to your favorite VPN or the first one in your list.

: Instantly connect to your favorite VPN or the first one in your list. Disconnect All : A quick way to end all active VPN sessions at once.

: A quick way to end all active VPN sessions at once. Quick Connect Preference: Set a specific connection as your "Quick Connect" default directly from the list.

Usage

List Connections

This is the main command to manage your VPNs.

Enter to toggle the connection (Connect/Disconnect).

to toggle the connection (Connect/Disconnect). Cmd + Shift + Q to set or remove a connection as your Quick Connect default.

to set or remove a connection as your Quick Connect default. Cmd + R to refresh the connection list.

Quick Connect

Run this command to immediately initiate a connection to your preferred VPN. If no Quick Connect is set, it will attempt to connect to the first VPN in your list.

Disconnect All

Useful when you want to quickly drop all active tunnels without going through the list.

Prerequisites

Viscosity : You must have the Viscosity app installed and configured on your Mac.

: You must have the Viscosity app installed and configured on your Mac. Permissions: Raycast will request permission to control Viscosity via AppleScript the first time you run a command.

Note: This extension is not affiliated with SparkLabs, the creators of Viscosity.