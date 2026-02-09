Viscosity
Manage your Viscosity VPN connections directly from Raycast: list, connect, and disconnect with ease.
Features
- List Connections: Browse all your VPN connections, view their current status, and toggle them on/off.
- Quick Connect: Instantly connect to your favorite VPN or the first one in your list.
- Disconnect All: A quick way to end all active VPN sessions at once.
- Quick Connect Preference: Set a specific connection as your "Quick Connect" default directly from the list.
Usage
List Connections
This is the main command to manage your VPNs.
- Enter to toggle the connection (Connect/Disconnect).
- Cmd + Shift + Q to set or remove a connection as your Quick Connect default.
- Cmd + R to refresh the connection list.
Quick Connect
Run this command to immediately initiate a connection to your preferred VPN. If no Quick Connect is set, it will attempt to connect to the first VPN in your list.
Disconnect All
Useful when you want to quickly drop all active tunnels without going through the list.
Prerequisites
- Viscosity: You must have the Viscosity app installed and configured on your Mac.
- Permissions: Raycast will request permission to control Viscosity via AppleScript the first time you run a command.
Note: This extension is not affiliated with SparkLabs, the creators of Viscosity.