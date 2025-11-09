Shelve - Secure Secret Sharing
This is an extension for vault.shelve.cloud. Shelve makes it easy to securely share sensitive information such as passwords, API keys, or other secrets without requiring an account. Set expiration times, control read limits, and ensure encrypted transmission.
- Secure Encryption: All secrets are encrypted before transmission
- Expiration Control: Set automatic expiration (1 day, 7 days, 30 days, or indefinitely)
- Read Limits: Control how many times a secret can be accessed (1-100 reads)
- No Account Required: Share secrets without creating accounts or logging in
Sharing a Secret
- Open Raycast and search for "Encrypt"
- Enter your secret text, password, or sensitive information
- Set the maximum number of reads (1-100)
- Choose when it expires (1d, 7d, 30d, or indefinitely)
- Click "Encrypt Secret"
- A secure URL is automatically copied to your clipboard
Retrieving a Secret
- Open Raycast and search for "Decrypt"
- Paste the vault URL you received (or just the secret ID)
- Click "Decrypt Secret"
- The secret is automatically decrypted and copied to your clipboard