StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Synonyms

Find synonyms for words and translate if necessary
AvatarMORSE
New
Install Extension
Overview

Raycast Synonym Finder Extension

Overview

This Raycast extension allows you to search for synonyms using a Language Model (LLM) such as OpenAI, Grok, or Anthropic, with your own API keys.

Use Cases

This extension is designed to enhance your writing and vocabulary skills by providing a variety of use cases:

  • Writing Assistance: Improve your writing by finding the perfect word to express your thoughts. Whether you're drafting an email, writing a story, or composing a poem, this tool helps you find the right synonyms to enhance your text.

  • Vocabulary Expansion: Discover new words and expand your vocabulary by exploring synonyms for words you already know. This is particularly useful for students, writers, and language enthusiasts.

  • Contextual Word Search: Find words based on descriptions or contexts. For example, if you're looking for a word that describes "when you feel happy before an event," the extension can suggest "excited."

  • Creative Writing: Stimulate your creativity by exploring different word choices and expressions. This can help overcome writer's block and inspire new ideas.

  • Language Learning: Aid in learning new languages by finding synonyms and understanding word usage in different contexts. This is beneficial for language learners who want to deepen their understanding of vocabulary nuances.

Features

  • Synonym Search: Easily find synonyms for any word using an LLM. Perfect for when you have a synonym in mind but can't recall the exact word.

  • Multilingual Support:

    • Find synonyms in different languages by selecting your desired language.
    • Ideal for multilingual users who need to translate words quickly.

  • Pronunciation Assistance:

    • Hear the pronunciation of words from the synonym list.
    • Supports pronunciation in different languages.
    • Requires an OpenAI key for this feature.

Usage

  1. Search for Synonyms: Enter a word and get a list of synonyms using an LLM.
  2. Select Language: Choose a different language to find synonyms in that language.
  3. Hear Pronunciation: Use the pronunciation feature to learn how to say the word correctly.

Requirements

  • API keys for LLMs like OpenAI, Grok, or Anthropic.
  • OpenAI key for pronunciation feature.
Categories
Productivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.