Split Video Scenes
Split a video into scenes using scenedetect.
This extension will install
scenedetect using
pipx if it is not already installed.
Usage
After selecting a video file, you can choose the detection method and submit the form.
- Threshold: Detects fades by analyzing frame intensity; ideal for fade-to-black transitions
- Content: Identifies fast cuts by comparing adjacent frames; best for rapid content changes
- Adaptive: Compares frame scores to neighbors; useful for varied scene transition types