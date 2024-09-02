StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Split Video Scenes

Select a video file and split it into scenes
Split Video Scenes

Split a video into scenes using scenedetect.

This extension will install scenedetect using pipx if it is not already installed.

Usage

After selecting a video file, you can choose the detection method and submit the form.

  • Threshold: Detects fades by analyzing frame intensity; ideal for fade-to-black transitions
  • Content: Identifies fast cuts by comparing adjacent frames; best for rapid content changes
  • Adaptive: Compares frame scores to neighbors; useful for varied scene transition types
Productivity
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
