FreeDNS

View and Change your DNS
Overview

FreeDNS

This is a Raycast extension for FreeDNS (https://freedns.afraid.org/). It uses the ASCII API (not XML) to fetch your records and allows you to change the associated addresses.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Enter your Credentials: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter your 'FreeDNS' Credentials:

    a. Username

    b. Password

