FreeDNS

This is a Raycast extension for FreeDNS (https://freedns.afraid.org/). It uses the ASCII API (not XML) to fetch your records and allows you to change the associated addresses.

🚀 Getting Started

Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store Enter your Credentials: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter your 'FreeDNS' Credentials: a. Username b. Password

🙏 Acknowledgements