This is a Raycast extension for FreeDNS (https://freedns.afraid.org/). It uses the ASCII API (not XML) to fetch your records and allows you to change the associated addresses.
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Enter your Credentials: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter your 'FreeDNS' Credentials:
a. Username
b. Password
freedns-api (for ASCII API usage) - https://github.com/J-Chaniotis/freedns-api