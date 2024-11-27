Install extension : Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

Enter your Instance URL : This is the full URL of your changedetection deployment. If you subscribed via the official site, this will be in your email.

Get your API Token: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter your API token:

a. Sign in to your instance

b. Navigate to settings#api (https://example.com/settings#api)