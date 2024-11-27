StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

changedetection.io

Website Change Detection For Clever People
Avatarxmok
New
Install Extension
Overview

changedetection.io

Website Change Detection For Clever People

This is a Raycast extension for changedetection.io.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Enter your Instance URL: This is the full URL of your changedetection deployment. If you subscribed via the official site, this will be in your email.

  3. Get your API Token: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter your API token:

    a. Sign in to your instance

    b. Navigate to settings#api (https://example.com/settings#api)

    c. Copy the key and Paste in Preferences OR at first prompt

Categories
Developer ToolsProductivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast NotesClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.