Website Change Detection For Clever People
This is a Raycast extension for changedetection.io.
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Enter your Instance URL: This is the full URL of your changedetection deployment. If you subscribed via the official site, this will be in your email.
Get your API Token: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter your API token:
a.
Sign in to your instance
b.
Navigate to settings#api (https://example.com/settings#api)
c.
Copy the key and
Paste in Preferences OR at first prompt