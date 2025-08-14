StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Manage your Radarr movie collection with powerful search, monitoring, and download management capabilities
AvatarJohan
Overview

Radarr for Raycast

Manage your Radarr movie collection with powerful search, monitoring, and download management capabilities

A comprehensive Raycast extension that provides full integration with your Radarr instances, allowing you to search, monitor, and manage your movie collection directly from Raycast.

Features

🔍 Movie Management

  • Search Movies - Search and add new movies to your collection with detailed previews
  • Movie Library - Browse and manage your existing movie collection
  • Missing Movies - View wanted/missing movies with availability status
  • Unmonitored Movies - Manage movies that are not being monitored

📅 Monitoring & Downloads

  • Upcoming Releases - View upcoming movie releases from calendar
  • Download Queue - Monitor active downloads with real-time progress tracking
  • System Status - Background health check with notifications

🔧 Multi-Instance Support

  • Instance Status - Monitor connection status of multiple Radarr instances
  • Seamless Switching - Temporarily switch between instances within commands
  • Preference-based Defaults - Set your preferred default instance

Setup

Prerequisites

  • Radarr v3.0+ running and accessible
  • Radarr API key (found in Settings > General > Security)

Configuration

  1. Install the extension from Raycast Store
  2. Configure your Radarr instance(s) in extension preferences:

Primary Instance (Required)

  • Instance Name: Friendly name for display (e.g., "Main Server")
  • Radarr URL: Full URL to your Radarr instance (e.g., http://localhost:7878)
  • API Key: Your Radarr API key

Secondary Instance (Optional)

  • Enable the checkbox to add a second instance
  • Configure name, URL, and API key for your second instance
  • Set which instance to use as default

Multi-Instance Usage

  • Default Instance: Set your preferred default instance in preferences
  • Temporary Switching: Use action panels within commands to temporarily switch instances
  • Status Monitoring: Use "Instance Status" command to monitor connection health

Commands

CommandDescription
Search MoviesSearch TMDB and add movies to Radarr with quality profiles
Upcoming ReleasesView movies scheduled for release in the next 2 months
Download QueueMonitor active downloads with progress and ETA
Movie LibraryBrowse your collection with grid view and detailed info
Missing MoviesFind wanted movies and their availability status
Unmonitored MoviesManage movies not being actively monitored
Instance StatusMonitor connection status of your Radarr instances
System StatusCheck system health (background command)

Development

Requirements

  • Node.js 16+
  • Raycast CLI (npm install -g @raycast/cli)

Commands

# Development
npm run dev          # Start development with hot reload
npm run build        # Build for production

# Code Quality
npm run lint         # Check code quality and types
npm run fix-lint     # Auto-fix linting issues

# Raycast CLI aliases
ray develop          # Same as npm run dev
ray build           # Same as npm run build
ray lint            # Same as npm run lint

Project Structure

src/
├── types.ts                    # TypeScript interfaces
├── config.ts                   # Multi-instance configuration
├── utils.ts                    # Helper functions
├── hooks/
│   └── useRadarrAPI.ts        # API hooks with error handling
├── search-movies.tsx          # Search and add movies
├── upcoming-releases.tsx      # Calendar view
├── download-queue.tsx         # Download management
├── movie-library.tsx          # Collection browser
├── missing-movies.tsx         # Missing movie tracking
├── unmonitored-movies.tsx     # Unmonitored management
├── instance-status.tsx        # Instance status monitoring
└── system-status.ts           # Health checks

API Integration

This extension uses Radarr's V3 API with:

  • Authentication: X-Api-Key header
  • Error Handling: User-friendly notifications
  • Caching: Intelligent caching with @raycast/utils
  • Real-time Updates: Auto-refresh for active operations

License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details

