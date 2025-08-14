Radarr for Raycast

Manage your Radarr movie collection with powerful search, monitoring, and download management capabilities

A comprehensive Raycast extension that provides full integration with your Radarr instances, allowing you to search, monitor, and manage your movie collection directly from Raycast.

Features

🔍 Movie Management

Search Movies - Search and add new movies to your collection with detailed previews

- Search and add new movies to your collection with detailed previews Movie Library - Browse and manage your existing movie collection

- Browse and manage your existing movie collection Missing Movies - View wanted/missing movies with availability status

- View wanted/missing movies with availability status Unmonitored Movies - Manage movies that are not being monitored

📅 Monitoring & Downloads

Upcoming Releases - View upcoming movie releases from calendar

- View upcoming movie releases from calendar Download Queue - Monitor active downloads with real-time progress tracking

- Monitor active downloads with real-time progress tracking System Status - Background health check with notifications

🔧 Multi-Instance Support

Instance Status - Monitor connection status of multiple Radarr instances

- Monitor connection status of multiple Radarr instances Seamless Switching - Temporarily switch between instances within commands

- Temporarily switch between instances within commands Preference-based Defaults - Set your preferred default instance

Setup

Prerequisites

Radarr v3.0+ running and accessible

Radarr API key (found in Settings > General > Security)

Configuration

Install the extension from Raycast Store Configure your Radarr instance(s) in extension preferences:

Primary Instance (Required)

Instance Name : Friendly name for display (e.g., "Main Server")

: Friendly name for display (e.g., "Main Server") Radarr URL : Full URL to your Radarr instance (e.g., http://localhost:7878 )

: Full URL to your Radarr instance (e.g., ) API Key: Your Radarr API key

Secondary Instance (Optional)

Enable the checkbox to add a second instance

Configure name, URL, and API key for your second instance

Set which instance to use as default

Multi-Instance Usage

Default Instance : Set your preferred default instance in preferences

: Set your preferred default instance in preferences Temporary Switching : Use action panels within commands to temporarily switch instances

: Use action panels within commands to temporarily switch instances Status Monitoring: Use "Instance Status" command to monitor connection health

Commands

Command Description Search Movies Search TMDB and add movies to Radarr with quality profiles Upcoming Releases View movies scheduled for release in the next 2 months Download Queue Monitor active downloads with progress and ETA Movie Library Browse your collection with grid view and detailed info Missing Movies Find wanted movies and their availability status Unmonitored Movies Manage movies not being actively monitored Instance Status Monitor connection status of your Radarr instances System Status Check system health (background command)

Development

Requirements

Node.js 16+

Raycast CLI ( npm install -g @raycast/cli )

Commands

# Development npm run dev # Start development with hot reload npm run build # Build for production # Code Quality npm run lint # Check code quality and types npm run fix-lint # Auto-fix linting issues # Raycast CLI aliases ray develop # Same as npm run dev ray build # Same as npm run build ray lint # Same as npm run lint

Project Structure

src/ ├── types.ts # TypeScript interfaces ├── config.ts # Multi-instance configuration ├── utils.ts # Helper functions ├── hooks/ │ └── useRadarrAPI.ts # API hooks with error handling ├── search-movies.tsx # Search and add movies ├── upcoming-releases.tsx # Calendar view ├── download-queue.tsx # Download management ├── movie-library.tsx # Collection browser ├── missing-movies.tsx # Missing movie tracking ├── unmonitored-movies.tsx # Unmonitored management ├── instance-status.tsx # Instance status monitoring └── system-status.ts # Health checks

API Integration

This extension uses Radarr's V3 API with:

Authentication : X-Api-Key header

: X-Api-Key header Error Handling : User-friendly notifications

: User-friendly notifications Caching : Intelligent caching with @raycast/utils

: Intelligent caching with Real-time Updates: Auto-refresh for active operations

License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details