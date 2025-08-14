Manage your Radarr movie collection with powerful search, monitoring, and download management capabilities
A comprehensive Raycast extension that provides full integration with your Radarr instances, allowing you to search, monitor, and manage your movie collection directly from Raycast.
|Command
|Description
|Search Movies
|Search TMDB and add movies to Radarr with quality profiles
|Upcoming Releases
|View movies scheduled for release in the next 2 months
|Download Queue
|Monitor active downloads with progress and ETA
|Movie Library
|Browse your collection with grid view and detailed info
|Missing Movies
|Find wanted movies and their availability status
|Unmonitored Movies
|Manage movies not being actively monitored
|Instance Status
|Monitor connection status of your Radarr instances
|System Status
|Check system health (background command)
npm install -g @raycast/cli)
# Development
npm run dev # Start development with hot reload
npm run build # Build for production
# Code Quality
npm run lint # Check code quality and types
npm run fix-lint # Auto-fix linting issues
# Raycast CLI aliases
ray develop # Same as npm run dev
ray build # Same as npm run build
ray lint # Same as npm run lint
src/
├── types.ts # TypeScript interfaces
├── config.ts # Multi-instance configuration
├── utils.ts # Helper functions
├── hooks/
│ └── useRadarrAPI.ts # API hooks with error handling
├── search-movies.tsx # Search and add movies
├── upcoming-releases.tsx # Calendar view
├── download-queue.tsx # Download management
├── movie-library.tsx # Collection browser
├── missing-movies.tsx # Missing movie tracking
├── unmonitored-movies.tsx # Unmonitored management
├── instance-status.tsx # Instance status monitoring
└── system-status.ts # Health checks
This extension uses Radarr's V3 API with:
@raycast/utils
MIT License - see LICENSE file for details