Real Calc

Update financial values based on various Brazilian price indices
Overview

Real Calc

Description

The Real Calc extension allows you to update financial values based on various Brazilian price indices.

Commands

  • Update Value by Financial Index: Update a value based on a variety of Brazilian price indices.
  • Get Adjustment Factors for Selected Dates: Retrieve adjustment factors for a list of selected dates. This feature can be used to streamline your financial calculations by selecting a column of dates in your spreadsheet and executing the command.

Author

Developed by Arthur Pinheiro (@xilopaint on GitHub).

License

Distributed under the MIT License.

