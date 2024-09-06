Real Calc
Description
The Real Calc extension allows you to update financial values based on various Brazilian price indices.
Commands
- Update Value by Financial Index: Update a value based on a variety of Brazilian price indices.
- Get Adjustment Factors for Selected Dates: Retrieve adjustment factors for a list of selected dates. This feature can be used to streamline your financial calculations by selecting a column of dates in your spreadsheet and executing the command.
Author
Developed by Arthur Pinheiro (@xilopaint on GitHub).
License
Distributed under the MIT License.