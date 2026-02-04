StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Binance

Stay on top of the crypto market and your Binance portfolio
AvatarArthur Pinheiro
Overview

Stay on top of the crypto market and your Binance portfolio.

Features

  • Portfolio Tracking — View balances across Spot, Cross Margin, Isolated Margin, USD-M Futures, and COIN-M Futures wallets
  • Market Prices — Real-time prices, 24h changes, and volume for all trading pairs
  • Menu Bar — Keep your portfolio balance visible at all times

Setup

  1. Go to Binance API Management
  2. Create a new API key
  3. Under "API restrictions", enable only "Enable Reading" — no other permissions are required
  4. Optionally, restrict access to your IP address for added security
  5. Copy the API Key and Secret to the extension preferences

⚠️ Security Notice: Never share your API Secret with anyone.

Commands

CommandDescription
My WalletView your account balances and asset holdings
Market PricesView real-time prices, 24h changes, and volume for all trading pairs
My Wallet Menu BarSee your Binance portfolio balance in the menu bar

Preferences

The Menu Bar command lets you show your balance in BTC, USD, or just a clickable icon for privacy. You can also select which wallets appear in the menu.

Privacy & Security

This extension:

  • Communicates directly with Binance API — no third-party servers involved
  • Does not collect, store, or transmit any personal information beyond your device
  • You can revoke your API key at any time through Binance API Management

Author

Developed by Arthur Pinheiro (@xilopaint on GitHub).

License

Distributed under the MIT License.

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
FinanceWeb
