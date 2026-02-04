Binance

Stay on top of the crypto market and your Binance portfolio.

Features

Portfolio Tracking — View balances across Spot, Cross Margin, Isolated Margin, USD-M Futures, and COIN-M Futures wallets

— View balances across Spot, Cross Margin, Isolated Margin, USD-M Futures, and COIN-M Futures wallets Market Prices — Real-time prices, 24h changes, and volume for all trading pairs

— Real-time prices, 24h changes, and volume for all trading pairs Menu Bar — Keep your portfolio balance visible at all times

Setup

Go to Binance API Management Create a new API key Under "API restrictions", enable only "Enable Reading" — no other permissions are required Optionally, restrict access to your IP address for added security Copy the API Key and Secret to the extension preferences

⚠️ Security Notice: Never share your API Secret with anyone.

Commands

Command Description My Wallet View your account balances and asset holdings Market Prices View real-time prices, 24h changes, and volume for all trading pairs My Wallet Menu Bar See your Binance portfolio balance in the menu bar

Preferences

The Menu Bar command lets you show your balance in BTC, USD, or just a clickable icon for privacy. You can also select which wallets appear in the menu.

Privacy & Security

This extension:

Communicates directly with Binance API — no third-party servers involved

Does not collect, store, or transmit any personal information beyond your device

You can revoke your API key at any time through Binance API Management

Author

Developed by Arthur Pinheiro (@xilopaint on GitHub).

License

Distributed under the MIT License.