Binance
Stay on top of the crypto market and your Binance portfolio.
Features
- Portfolio Tracking — View balances across Spot, Cross Margin, Isolated Margin, USD-M Futures, and COIN-M Futures wallets
- Market Prices — Real-time prices, 24h changes, and volume for all trading pairs
- Menu Bar — Keep your portfolio balance visible at all times
Setup
- Go to Binance API Management
- Create a new API key
- Under "API restrictions", enable only "Enable Reading" — no other permissions are required
- Optionally, restrict access to your IP address for added security
- Copy the API Key and Secret to the extension preferences
⚠️ Security Notice: Never share your API Secret with anyone.
Commands
|Command
|Description
|My Wallet
|View your account balances and asset holdings
|Market Prices
|View real-time prices, 24h changes, and volume for all trading pairs
|My Wallet Menu Bar
|See your Binance portfolio balance in the menu bar
Preferences
The Menu Bar command lets you show your balance in BTC, USD, or just a clickable icon for privacy. You can also select which wallets appear in the menu.
Privacy & Security
This extension:
- Communicates directly with Binance API — no third-party servers involved
- Does not collect, store, or transmit any personal information beyond your device
- You can revoke your API key at any time through Binance API Management
Author
Developed by Arthur Pinheiro (@xilopaint on GitHub).
License
Distributed under the MIT License.