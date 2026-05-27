MiniMax TTS - Raycast Extension

Read selected macOS text aloud from Raycast using MiniMax Speech 2.8.

Why MiniMax TTS?

MiniMax is a strong fit for a modern Raycast reading workflow:

Chinese and English support : MiniMax Speech works well for both Chinese and English, making it practical for bilingual articles, papers, web pages, and notes.

: MiniMax Speech works well for both Chinese and English, making it practical for bilingual articles, papers, web pages, and notes. Multilingual reading : the current MiniMax speech models are built for multilingual speech generation and include language hints such as Chinese, Cantonese, English, Japanese, and Korean.

: the current MiniMax speech models are built for multilingual speech generation and include language hints such as Chinese, Cantonese, English, Japanese, and Korean. Modern model family : MiniMax is an active multimodal model platform with current speech, text, video, image, and agent-oriented model offerings. This extension uses the Speech 2.8 family by default.

: MiniMax is an active multimodal model platform with current speech, text, video, image, and agent-oriented model offerings. This extension uses the Speech 2.8 family by default. Natural fit for AI-heavy Raycast workflows : if you already use Raycast for AI, coding, research, or writing workflows and also have access to MiniMax API keys, this extension keeps paper and document listening inside the same launcher workflow instead of sending text through a separate app.

: if you already use Raycast for AI, coding, research, or writing workflows and also have access to MiniMax API keys, this extension keeps paper and document listening inside the same launcher workflow instead of sending text through a separate app. Good value for daily reading : the model quality is strong enough for long-form listening, while the pricing makes it a practical choice for frequent Raycast use.

: the model quality is strong enough for long-form listening, while the pricing makes it a practical choice for frequent Raycast use. Current TTS stack: many older TTS extensions still depend on models and APIs that have not kept pace. MiniMax keeps the reading experience closer to the current generation of speech models.

The goal is not just to "play audio", but to make 1,000-5,000 character selections pleasant to listen to: quick start, voice selection, speed control, chunk-level resume, stop/restart, menu-bar playback status, and custom or cloned voices.

Why This Uses the HTTP API

MiniMax documents two valid ways for Token Plan users to access speech generation:

use the official mmx-cli for a ready-made terminal and agent workflow

for a ready-made terminal and agent workflow integrate directly against the MiniMax HTTP API as an application developer

This extension intentionally uses the direct HTTP API instead of requiring mmx-cli :

No global mmx dependency for Raycast users.

dependency for Raycast users. Credentials stay in Raycast extension preferences.

The extension can be published, copied, or run on another Mac without reproducing a CLI login.

Runtime errors map directly to MiniMax API responses.

So the design choice here is not "Token Plan versus API". It is "CLI wrapper versus direct API integration". For a Raycast extension, direct API integration is the better fit.

The CLI is still useful for local setup and smoke tests:

mmx auth status mmx speech synthesize --text "测试。" --voice "Chinese (Mandarin)_Radio_Host" --out test.mp3 mmx speech voices --language chinese --output json

Authentication Modes

MiniMax currently exposes two account-side key types for this workflow:

Token Plan Key : tied to the Token Plan subscription and its quota model.

: tied to the Token Plan subscription and its quota model. Open Platform API Key: tied to the standard pay-as-you-go billing model.

For TTS, these are not two different wire protocols. Both use the same MiniMax HTTP API and the same Authorization: Bearer <API Key> scheme. The important difference is which key type you create in the MiniMax console and how usage is billed or quota-limited.

This extension now supports both explicitly in Raycast preferences:

Authentication Mode : Auto Detect , Token Plan Key , or Open Platform API Key

: , , or Token Plan Key

Open Platform API Key

Auto Detect prefers the Token Plan key for HD speech models and automatically uses the Open Platform API key when you choose a Turbo speech model.

MiniMax's current Token Plan docs say Token Plan supports TTS HD models, specifically speech-2.8-hd , speech-2.6-hd , and speech-02-hd . Turbo speech models should be used with the Open Platform API key.

Features

Quick Read Selected Text: read selected text with the default voice, or clipboard text when no selection is available.

Resume Last Reading: continue the previous text from the next unfinished chunk.

Restart Last Reading: replay the previous text from the beginning.

Read with Voice Selection: fetch MiniMax system, cloned, generated, and configured custom voice IDs; live per-row "Synthesizing N/M" / "Playing N/M" progress while the picker stays browsable.

Select Quick Read Voice: choose and preview the voice used by Quick Read, including configured custom voice IDs; Active Configuration row warns when the chosen model is incompatible with the configured key.

Clone Voice: upload source audio with inline form validation, create a cloned voice, and preview the returned demo audio.

Stop Reading: stop the active afplay process; surfaces a "Resume Last Reading" action when nothing is playing but a paused session exists.

process; surfaces a "Resume Last Reading" action when nothing is playing but a paused session exists. Speed up Reading / Slow Down Reading: adjust the active or paused reading by 0.25×; the new speed applies from the next synthesized segment.

Reading Status (menu-bar): persistent status item shows live Synth N/M / Play N/M or paused position with Stop / Resume / Restart / Speed Up / Slow Down / Read / Pick Voice controls.

/ or paused position with Stop / Resume / Restart / Speed Up / Slow Down / Read / Pick Voice controls. Smart chunking: splits medium-length selections into fast-start chunks around 1,400 characters.

Region support: China endpoint ( api.minimaxi.com ) and Global endpoint ( api.minimax.io ).

) and Global endpoint ( ). Voice shortcut: set any listed voice as the Quick Read voice without opening preferences.

Voice list and clone-source uploads are cached locally to keep repeat opens instant and to skip re-uploads on retry.

MiniMax Setup

Get an API Key

Open the MiniMax API Platform: Global users: platform.minimax.io

China region users should use the MiniMax account/API platform that matches the api.minimaxi.com endpoint. Register or log in. Open API Keys. Create the key that matches your billing mode: Pay-as-you-go : choose Create new secret key .

: choose . Token Plan: choose Create Token Plan Key. Copy the key and keep it private. Make sure the account has an active subscription or balance before using the extension.

MiniMax notes that Token Plan keys are separate from pay-as-you-go keys and cannot be used interchangeably. Use the key type that matches your account and choose the matching region in Raycast.

Configure the Raycast Extension

Open the extension preferences in Raycast and set:

Setting Description Authentication Mode Auto detect, Token Plan, or Open Platform API key Token Plan Key Key created from Create Token Plan Key; Token Plan currently supports HD speech models only Open Platform API Key Key created from Create new secret key Region China or Global API endpoint Model HD models work with Token Plan; Turbo models require Open Platform API Key Default Voice Built-in quick-read voice Default Custom Voice ID Optional cloned/generated voice ID; overrides Default Voice and is tagged Default in pickers Extra Custom Voice IDs Comma-separated cloned/generated voice IDs to surface in voice pickers (tagged Unverified until MiniMax acknowledges them) Language Boost auto , Chinese, English, etc. Speech Rate 0.5× to 2.0×

The voice picked from "Read with Voice Selection" is stored as a local Quick Read override and takes precedence over the static Default Voice preference.

If you keep both key types configured, Auto Detect uses the right key for the selected speech model. If you force Token Plan Key mode while a Turbo model is selected, the extension stops and shows a configuration error instead of sending an invalid request.

Usage

Quick Read

Select text in any macOS app. Run Quick Read Selected Text in Raycast. If text selection is unavailable, the command reads clipboard text instead. Run Quick Read Selected Text again, or run Stop Reading, to stop playback.

Choose a Voice

Run Read with Voice Selection to browse MiniMax system, cloned, generated, and configured custom voices. Pick a voice to read the current selection. Use Set as Quick Read Voice from the action panel to make that voice the default for future Quick Read sessions.

If a cloned/generated voice does not appear in MiniMax's voice lookup response, add its voice_id to Default Custom Voice ID or Extra Custom Voice IDs in preferences. The extension sends that ID directly as voice_setting.voice_id . Manually added IDs surface at the top of the voice pickers under a Custom section and carry an Unverified tag until MiniMax's voice lookup confirms them.

Clone a Voice

Run Clone Voice in Raycast. Choose a source audio file in mp3 , m4a , or wav format. Optionally add a short prompt audio file and its matching prompt text to improve similarity. Enter a custom voice_id and a preview text sample. Submit the form to upload the audio, call MiniMax voice cloning, and receive a demo audio URL. Use the result screen to preview the clone, copy the voice_id , or set it as the Quick Read voice.

MiniMax's current docs say the source clone audio should be 10 seconds to 5 minutes and under 20 MB. Optional prompt audio should be under 8 seconds and under 20 MB. If the extension is effectively using Token Plan, the clone form only shows HD-compatible preview models.

Manage Medium-Length Reading

Resume Last Reading continues the previous text from the next unfinished chunk.

continues the previous text from the next unfinished chunk. Restart Last Reading replays the previous text from the beginning.

replays the previous text from the beginning. Stop Reading stops the active audio process without deleting the saved reading session.

stops the active audio process without deleting the saved reading session. Speed up Reading and Slow Down Reading change the reading speed in 0.25× steps from 0.5× to 2.0×.

and change the reading speed in 0.25× steps from 0.5× to 2.0×. Speed changes apply to the next segment because each segment is synthesized separately; paused readings remember the adjusted speed when resumed.

This is designed for short papers, article excerpts, documentation pages, and other medium-length selections rather than full audiobook production.

Recommended Mandarin voices for paper listening:

Chinese (Mandarin)_Radio_Host : relaxed long-form host tone, now the built-in default for new installs.

: relaxed long-form host tone, now the built-in default for new installs. Chinese (Mandarin)_Sincere_Adult : sincere peer-style explanation.

: sincere peer-style explanation. Chinese (Mandarin)_Gentleman : warmer, more scholarly mentor tone.

: warmer, more scholarly mentor tone. hunyin_6 : bright, brisk male voice for a more energetic paper walkthrough.

: bright, brisk male voice for a more energetic paper walkthrough. male-qn-jingying : clear younger professional voice.

: clear younger professional voice. Chinese (Mandarin)_Wise_Women : knowledgeable female voice for a senior-guide tone.

: knowledgeable female voice for a senior-guide tone. Chinese (Mandarin)_Gentle_Senior : warm storytelling female voice for soft lecture-style listening.

: warm storytelling female voice for soft lecture-style listening. Chinese (Mandarin)_Warm_Bestie : soft, clear, comforting female voice for relaxed listening.

: soft, clear, comforting female voice for relaxed listening. Chinese_sweet_girl_vv1 : bright, expressive young female voice for lighter notes and short passages.

Recommended English voices for paper listening:

English_CalmWoman : warm, clear, guided voice for audiobooks, documentaries, and education.

: warm, clear, guided voice for audiobooks, documentaries, and education. English_captivating_female1 : bright, clear, energetic voice for explainers and knowledge sharing.

: bright, clear, energetic voice for explainers and knowledge sharing. English_AttractiveGirl : natural, conversational voice for lighter articles and notes.

: natural, conversational voice for lighter articles and notes. English_nursery_teacher_vv2 : sweet, clear, encouraging voice for language learning and short teaching passages.

Next Steps

After setup:

Bind a hotkey to Quick Read Selected Text for one-keystroke reading. Use Select Quick Read Voice to audition voices and set a comfortable default. Keep Language Boost on auto for mixed Chinese/English text, or set it manually when a document is mostly one language. Use Resume Last Reading when you stop in the middle of a longer article.

Development

npm install npm run dev npm run build npm run lint

Technical Notes

API: MiniMax T2A HTTP POST /v1/t2a_v2

Voice lookup: MiniMax Voice Management POST /v1/get_voice

Voice clone upload: File Management POST /v1/files/upload

Voice clone creation: POST /v1/voice_clone

Authentication: Authorization: Bearer <API Key> for both Token Plan keys and Open Platform API keys

for both Token Plan keys and Open Platform API keys Token Plan model scope: TTS HD only ( speech-2.8-hd , speech-2.6-hd , speech-02-hd )

, , ) Audio response: hex-encoded MP3 converted to base64, then played through macOS afplay

Reading state: the most recent text, chunks, progress, and TTS options are stored in Raycast local storage

Playback stop: PID file in $TMPDIR/minimax-tts.pid

References