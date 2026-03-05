Doubao TTS — Raycast Extension

Select any text on macOS, read it aloud via Raycast — powered by Volcengine Doubao TTS V3.

Why Doubao TTS?

Doubao TTS is the leading Chinese AI speech synthesis engine. It delivers unmatched naturalness, emotional expression, and voice diversity for Chinese text. Whether you're listening to research papers, long articles, or everyday text, Doubao TTS provides near-human-quality speech — no extra apps required.

Who is this for?

Researchers — Listen to papers and documents, free your eyes

— Listen to papers and documents, free your eyes Developers — Review docs, READMEs, and comments by ear

— Review docs, READMEs, and comments by ear Language learners — Hear standard Chinese pronunciation

— Hear standard Chinese pronunciation Content creators — Preview how your text sounds

— Preview how your text sounds Anyone who needs TTS — Select text, press a key, listen

Features

Quick Read — Select text, read aloud instantly (no UI)

— Select text, read aloud instantly (no UI) Voice Selection — Browse 90+ voices organized by category

— Browse 90+ voices organized by category Stop Reading — Stop playback anytime

— Stop playback anytime Toggle mode — Trigger Quick Read again to stop

— Trigger Quick Read again to stop Smart chunking — Auto-split long text by sentence

— Auto-split long text by sentence Model switching — TTS 2.0 (recommended) and TTS 1.0

— TTS 2.0 (recommended) and TTS 1.0 Chinese & English — Built-in voices for both languages

Screenshots

Installation

Prerequisites

Raycast installed

A Volcengine account with Doubao TTS enabled (guide below)

Steps

Search "Doubao TTS" in the Raycast Store, install the extension Configure your App ID and Access Key on first launch (guide below) Bind a hotkey to Quick Read Selected Text (how?) Select any text, press the hotkey — done!

Configuration

Raycast will prompt for preferences on first use.

Setting Description Required App ID Volcengine app identifier ✅ Access Key Volcengine access key ✅ Model Version TTS model (default: 2.0) Default Voice Voice for Quick Read Speech Rate Playback speed (0.5x–2.0x)

Get App ID & Access Key

Sign up and log in to Volcengine Console Go to Speech → Doubao TTS Enable the service if not already active Find your credentials: App ID = X-Api-App-Id

= Access Key (Access Token) = X-Api-Access-Key See also: Console FAQ

Tip: New Volcengine users get a free quota. Check the console for details.

Model Versions

Model Resource ID Description Doubao TTS 2.0 (Recommended) seed-tts-2.0 Latest model, best quality Doubao TTS 1.0 seed-tts-1.0 Classic model, more voices Doubao TTS 1.0 (High Concurrency) seed-tts-1.0-concurr Higher concurrency Voice Clone 2.0 seed-icl-2.0 Voice cloning Voice Clone 1.0 seed-icl-1.0 Voice cloning

Note: Different models support different voices. TTS 2.0 shows only 2.0 voices; TTS 1.0 shows only 1.0 voices.

Voice List

90+ built-in voices organized by category:

Category Examples Model General Female Vivi, Xiaohe, Cancan 1.0 / 2.0 General Male Yunzhou, Xiaotian, Qingcang 1.0 / 2.0 Emotional Female Emotional Cancan, Sweet Female 1.0 Emotional Male Emotional Male 1.0 English Tim, Adam, Amanda 1.0 / 2.0 Japanese / Korean / Multilingual Japanese Female, Korean Female 1.0 / 2.0 Fun Accents / Role Play Dongbei Bro, Beijing Accent 1.0

Full voice list: Doubao Voice Catalog

Usage

Quick Read (Recommended)

Select text in any app Open Raycast ( ⌥ Space ) Type Quick Read and press Enter It reads aloud! Trigger again to stop

Bind a Hotkey (Highly Recommended)

Bind a global hotkey to Quick Read for the ultimate workflow: select text → press hotkey → instant reading, no need to open Raycast every time.

Open Raycast → search Extensions Find Doubao TTS Click Record Hotkey next to Quick Read Selected Text Press your desired key combo (e.g. ⌥ R , ⌃ ⌥ S ) Done! Select text anywhere and press the hotkey to read

Tip: You can also bind a hotkey to Stop Reading for quick stopping.

Read with Voice Selection

Select text Open Read with Voice Selection in Raycast Browse voices, pick one Press Enter to start

Stop Reading

Run Stop Reading in Raycast

in Raycast Or trigger Quick Read again while playing

Development

Project Structure

raycast-doubao-tts/ ├── src/ │ ├── api/ │ │ ├── volcengine-tts.ts # V3 API client │ │ └── types.ts # TypeScript types │ ├── constants/ │ │ └── voices.ts # 90+ voice configs │ ├── utils/ │ │ ├── audio-player.ts # Audio player (afplay) │ │ └── text-chunker.ts # Smart text chunking │ ├── quick-read.tsx # Quick Read command │ ├── read-with-voice.tsx # Voice selection command │ └── stop-reading.tsx # Stop playback command ├── assets/ │ └── command-icon.png # Extension icon ├── package.json └── tsconfig.json

Local Development

npm install # Install dependencies npm run dev # Dev mode (hot reload) npm run build # Build npm run lint # Lint

Technical Details

API : Volcengine Doubao TTS V3 HTTP unidirectional streaming

: Volcengine Doubao TTS V3 HTTP unidirectional streaming Auth : HTTP Headers ( X-Api-App-Id , X-Api-Access-Key , X-Api-Resource-Id )

: HTTP Headers ( , , ) Response : JSON Lines (NDJSON), one JSON object per line

: JSON Lines (NDJSON), one JSON object per line Audio : MP3, 24000 Hz

: MP3, 24000 Hz Chunking : Smart split by punctuation, ≤1024 UTF-8 bytes per chunk

: Smart split by punctuation, ≤1024 UTF-8 bytes per chunk Playback : macOS built-in afplay

: macOS built-in Cross-command stop: PID file ( $TMPDIR/doubao-tts.pid )

References

Acknowledgements

Bob Plugin - Doubao TTS — Inspired the configuration approach

Volcengine — Doubao TTS API provider

License

MIT

中文文档: README.zh.md