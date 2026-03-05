Select any text on macOS, read it aloud via Raycast — powered by Volcengine Doubao TTS V3.
Doubao TTS is the leading Chinese AI speech synthesis engine. It delivers unmatched naturalness, emotional expression, and voice diversity for Chinese text. Whether you're listening to research papers, long articles, or everyday text, Doubao TTS provides near-human-quality speech — no extra apps required.
Raycast will prompt for preferences on first use.
|Setting
|Description
|Required
|App ID
|Volcengine app identifier
|✅
|Access Key
|Volcengine access key
|✅
|Model Version
|TTS model (default: 2.0)
|Default Voice
|Voice for Quick Read
|Speech Rate
|Playback speed (0.5x–2.0x)
X-Api-App-Id
X-Api-Access-Key
Tip: New Volcengine users get a free quota. Check the console for details.
|Model
|Resource ID
|Description
|Doubao TTS 2.0 (Recommended)
seed-tts-2.0
|Latest model, best quality
|Doubao TTS 1.0
seed-tts-1.0
|Classic model, more voices
|Doubao TTS 1.0 (High Concurrency)
seed-tts-1.0-concurr
|Higher concurrency
|Voice Clone 2.0
seed-icl-2.0
|Voice cloning
|Voice Clone 1.0
seed-icl-1.0
|Voice cloning
Note: Different models support different voices. TTS 2.0 shows only 2.0 voices; TTS 1.0 shows only 1.0 voices.
90+ built-in voices organized by category:
|Category
|Examples
|Model
|General Female
|Vivi, Xiaohe, Cancan
|1.0 / 2.0
|General Male
|Yunzhou, Xiaotian, Qingcang
|1.0 / 2.0
|Emotional Female
|Emotional Cancan, Sweet Female
|1.0
|Emotional Male
|Emotional Male
|1.0
|English
|Tim, Adam, Amanda
|1.0 / 2.0
|Japanese / Korean / Multilingual
|Japanese Female, Korean Female
|1.0 / 2.0
|Fun Accents / Role Play
|Dongbei Bro, Beijing Accent
|1.0
Full voice list: Doubao Voice Catalog
⌥ Space)
Quick Read and press Enter
Bind a global hotkey to Quick Read for the ultimate workflow: select text → press hotkey → instant reading, no need to open Raycast every time.
Extensions
Record Hotkey next to Quick Read Selected Text
⌥ R,
⌃ ⌥ S)
Tip: You can also bind a hotkey to Stop Reading for quick stopping.
Read with Voice Selection in Raycast
Stop Reading in Raycast
raycast-doubao-tts/
├── src/
│ ├── api/
│ │ ├── volcengine-tts.ts # V3 API client
│ │ └── types.ts # TypeScript types
│ ├── constants/
│ │ └── voices.ts # 90+ voice configs
│ ├── utils/
│ │ ├── audio-player.ts # Audio player (afplay)
│ │ └── text-chunker.ts # Smart text chunking
│ ├── quick-read.tsx # Quick Read command
│ ├── read-with-voice.tsx # Voice selection command
│ └── stop-reading.tsx # Stop playback command
├── assets/
│ └── command-icon.png # Extension icon
├── package.json
└── tsconfig.json
npm install # Install dependencies
npm run dev # Dev mode (hot reload)
npm run build # Build
npm run lint # Lint
X-Api-App-Id,
X-Api-Access-Key,
X-Api-Resource-Id)
afplay
$TMPDIR/doubao-tts.pid)
中文文档: README.zh.md