Search and browse your personal knowledge base from Raycast. Find memories, save insights, and read your daily Working Memory briefing without leaving your workflow.
The extension connects to the Nowledge Mem server running locally on your machine.
|Command
|Description
|Search Memories
|Search your knowledge base with natural language. Shows results ranked by relevance. When empty, shows recent memories.
|Add Memory
|Save a quick memory with title, content, and importance level.
|Working Memory
|View today's daily briefing — active topics, flags, and recent changes.
|Edit Working Memory
|Open
~/ai-now/memory.md in your default editor for quick edits.
Every memory in search results supports:
The Working Memory view supports:
Each morning, Nowledge Mem generates a briefing at
~/ai-now/memory.md summarizing what you're focused on, what needs attention, and what changed. Any AI tool connected via MCP (Claude Code, Cursor, Codex) reads this file at session start — your assistant knows your context before you type a word.
|Preference
|Default
|Description
|Server URL
http://127.0.0.1:14242
|Nowledge Mem server address