Nowledge Mem

Search and browse your personal knowledge base from Raycast. Find memories, save insights, and read your daily Working Memory briefing without leaving your workflow.

Setup

Install and run Nowledge Mem desktop app Install this extension from the Raycast Store

The extension connects to the Nowledge Mem server running locally on your machine.

Commands

Command Description Search Memories Search your knowledge base with natural language. Shows results ranked by relevance. When empty, shows recent memories. Add Memory Save a quick memory with title, content, and importance level. Working Memory View today's daily briefing — active topics, flags, and recent changes. Edit Working Memory Open ~/ai-now/memory.md in your default editor for quick edits.

Actions

Every memory in search results supports:

Copy Content — copy the full memory text

— copy the full memory text Copy Title — copy just the title

— copy just the title Open in Nowledge Mem — deep link to the memory in the desktop app

The Working Memory view supports:

Edit in Default Editor — opens the file for editing

— opens the file for editing Copy Working Memory — copy the full briefing

— copy the full briefing Open in Nowledge Mem — jump to the app

What Is Working Memory?

Each morning, Nowledge Mem generates a briefing at ~/ai-now/memory.md summarizing what you're focused on, what needs attention, and what changed. Any AI tool connected via MCP (Claude Code, Cursor, Codex) reads this file at session start — your assistant knows your context before you type a word.

Configuration