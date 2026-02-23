Chat with your stateful AI agents that remember and learn over time — directly from Raycast.
Search for Letta in Raycast
Chat with your Letta agent
|Command
|Description
|Chat with Agent
|Send messages to your active Letta agent
|Manage Agents
|List, select, and manage your agents
|View Agent Memory
|Inspect memory blocks of the active agent
|Preference
|Description
|Required
|API Key
|Your Letta API key
|Yes
|Base URL
|Custom Letta API URL for self-hosted
|No
|Show Reasoning
|Display agent's internal thoughts
|No
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Start development
npm run dev
# Build for production
npm run build
# Lint
npm run lint
src/
├── hooks/
│ ├── useLettaClient.ts # Letta client initialization
│ ├── useAgents.ts # Agent list + active selection
│ ├── useChat.ts # Chat message handling
│ └── index.ts # Barrel exports
├── chat.tsx # Chat command
├── agents.tsx # Agent management command
└── memory.tsx # Memory inspection command
MIT