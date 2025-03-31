Send notifications to your devices using ntfy.sh For more information visit their documentation
[!IMPORTANT] Topics on ntfy.sh are public by default.
Set a topic that is difficult to guess to avoid your notifications being delivered to others.
I suggest generating a random id with nanoid
Example: ygJYwllDVqbY_I-iI0YVG
Then install the ntfy app and subscribe to the topic on your phone.
Ntfy.sh is a public service, but you can also host your own server. For a fast way to setup the server I suggest trying their Docker image.
This tool is meant to give quick basic access to sending notifications through ntfy.sh for now, but I'm working on additional features that may fit the usage of whoever wants this like:
If you have more suggestions feel free to let me know on a new Issue.
Found a bug? Let me know on a new Issue.
I'm a web developer who loves the web and the javascript ecosystem, find me anywhere as @wesleycoder or at guima.dev
I am not the owner or maintainer of ntfy.sh. I am very enthusiastic about this tool/service and I am always willing to help.
Liked this and want to support me? Feel free to leave me a tip on Ko-Fi.