Ntfy - Raycast extension

Send notifications to your devices using ntfy.sh For more information visit their documentation

[!IMPORTANT] Topics on ntfy.sh are public by default.

Configuration

Set a topic that is difficult to guess to avoid your notifications being delivered to others.

I suggest generating a random id with nanoid

Example: ygJYwllDVqbY_I-iI0YVG

Then install the ntfy app and subscribe to the topic on your phone.

Privacy and self-hosting

Ntfy.sh is a public service, but you can also host your own server. For a fast way to setup the server I suggest trying their Docker image.

Roadmap

This tool is meant to give quick basic access to sending notifications through ntfy.sh for now, but I'm working on additional features that may fit the usage of whoever wants this like:

Sending attachment files through the notification

Sending attachment files through the notification Better customization of the notification via UI

Better customization of the notification via UI Configure multiple servers/topics

Configure multiple servers/topics Read/receive notifications on Raycast

Read/receive notifications on Raycast Contribute to ntfy.sh: Add support for android intent/activity, so we can trigger share activities and possibly more

Contribute to ntfy.sh:

If you have more suggestions feel free to let me know on a new Issue.

Bugs

Found a bug? Let me know on a new Issue.

About Wés

I'm a web developer who loves the web and the javascript ecosystem, find me anywhere as @wesleycoder or at guima.dev

I am not the owner or maintainer of ntfy.sh. I am very enthusiastic about this tool/service and I am always willing to help.

Support me

Liked this and want to support me? Feel free to leave me a tip on Ko-Fi.