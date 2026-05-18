Launchd Monitor

Monitor your macOS launchd jobs from the menu bar. See job status, last run times, failures, and re-run jobs on demand.

Features

Menu bar icon showing overall job health at a glance

View last exit status, run times, and schedule info for each job

Currently-running detection via PID

Supports both StartCalendarInterval and StartInterval schedules

and schedules Re-run jobs on demand (system daemons prompt for admin password)

View recent log output for each job

Job Domains

The extension monitors jobs across all standard launchd domains:

User agents in ~/Library/LaunchAgents

System agents in /Library/LaunchAgents

System daemons in /Library/LaunchDaemons

Re-running a system daemon requires root, so the extension uses the standard macOS authorization prompt. User-domain agents re-run silently.

Configuration

Set the Launchd Job Labels preference to a comma-separated list of launchd job labels you want to monitor (e.g. com.example.job1, com.example.job2 ).