Monitor your macOS launchd jobs from the menu bar. See job status, last run times, failures, and re-run jobs on demand.
StartCalendarInterval and
StartInterval schedules
The extension monitors jobs across all standard launchd domains:
~/Library/LaunchAgents
/Library/LaunchAgents
/Library/LaunchDaemons
Re-running a system daemon requires root, so the extension uses the standard macOS authorization prompt. User-domain agents re-run silently.
Set the Launchd Job Labels preference to a comma-separated list of launchd job labels you want to monitor (e.g.
com.example.job1, com.example.job2).
You can find your job labels by running
launchctl list in Terminal.