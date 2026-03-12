Apple Photos
Browse your recent Apple Photos in a grid and paste the latest photo directly into any app.
Commands
Search Recent Photos
Opens a grid of your most recent photos from Apple Photos, sorted newest first.
- Copy to Clipboard (↵) — Copies the full-resolution JPEG to your clipboard
- Paste to [App] (⌘↵) — Copies and pastes directly into the app you were using before opening Raycast
- Open in Photos (⌘O) — Reveals the photo in the Photos app
- Quick Look (⌘Y) — Preview the photo without leaving Raycast
- Refresh (⌘R) — Reload with the latest photos from your library
Paste Recent Photo
A no-UI command that instantly pastes your most recent photo into the frontmost app. Assign a hotkey for the fastest possible workflow.
Preferences
|Preference
|Default
|Description
|Number of Photos
|24
|How many recent photos to show in the grid
Notes
- First load: Thumbnails are generated by exporting from Photos and resizing with
sips. This takes a few seconds on the first run; subsequent opens are instant from cache.
- Permissions: macOS will prompt for Photos access the first time the extension runs. Grant access to allow the extension to read your library.
- Photos are always copied/pasted as full-resolution JPEGs, regardless of the original format (HEIC, PNG, etc.).