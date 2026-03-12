Apple Photos

Browse your recent Apple Photos in a grid and paste the latest photo directly into any app.

Commands

Search Recent Photos

Opens a grid of your most recent photos from Apple Photos, sorted newest first.

Copy to Clipboard (↵) — Copies the full-resolution JPEG to your clipboard

(↵) — Copies the full-resolution JPEG to your clipboard Paste to [App] (⌘↵) — Copies and pastes directly into the app you were using before opening Raycast

(⌘↵) — Copies and pastes directly into the app you were using before opening Raycast Open in Photos (⌘O) — Reveals the photo in the Photos app

(⌘O) — Reveals the photo in the Photos app Quick Look (⌘Y) — Preview the photo without leaving Raycast

(⌘Y) — Preview the photo without leaving Raycast Refresh (⌘R) — Reload with the latest photos from your library

Paste Recent Photo

A no-UI command that instantly pastes your most recent photo into the frontmost app. Assign a hotkey for the fastest possible workflow.

Preferences

Preference Default Description Number of Photos 24 How many recent photos to show in the grid

