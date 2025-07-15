StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Paste to Markdown

A Raycast Extension that instantly pastes rich text or HTML content into Markdown.
AvatarWei
New
Overview

paste-to-markdown

A Raycast Extension that instantly pastes rich text or HTML content into Markdown.

Settings Screenshot

Features

  • Instant Conversion: Convert HTML clipboard content to Markdown with a single command
  • Smart Detection: Automatically detects HTML content in clipboard and provides helpful feedback for plain text
  • Customizable Output: Configure Markdown formatting through Raycast preferences
  • Comprehensive Options: Full control over Markdown formatting with all Turndown options
  • Robust Error Handling: Graceful handling of edge cases with clear user feedback
  • Command Alias: Quick access with the pmd alias

Usage

  1. Copy any HTML content from a webpage, email, or document
  2. Run the "Paste to Markdown" command in Raycast (or use the pmd alias)
  3. The converted Markdown will be automatically pasted into your active application
  4. A confirmation HUD message will appear to confirm the action

Preferences

Customize the Markdown output through Raycast's Preferences pane:

Heading Style

  • ATX (default): ## Heading
  • Setext: Heading\n---

Horizontal Rule

  • Default: ---
  • Custom: Any thematic break pattern

Bullet List Marker

  • Hyphen (default): -
  • Asterisk: *
  • Plus: +

Code Block Style

  • Fenced (default): ```code```
  • Indented: 4-space indentation

Code Fence Style

  • Backticks (default): ```
  • Tildes: ~~~

Emphasis Delimiter

  • Underscore (default): _text_
  • Asterisk: *text*

Strong Delimiter

  • Double Asterisk (default): **text**
  • Double Underscore: __text__

Link Style

  • Inline (default): [text](url)
  • Referenced: [text][ref]

Link Reference Style

  • Full (default): [text][ref]
  • Collapsed: [text][]
  • Shortcut: [text]

Technical Details

  • Built with TypeScript for Raycast
  • Uses the Turndown library for HTML-to-Markdown conversion
  • Supports all Turndown configuration options for maximum customization
  • Follows Raycast extension best practices and conventions

Error Handling

The extension provides clear feedback for various scenarios:

  • No HTML content in clipboard
  • Plain text content (no conversion needed)
  • Conversion errors
  • Clipboard access issues
  • Paste operation failures

Development

To develop this extension locally:

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Start development mode
npm run dev

# Build for production
npm run build

# Run linting
npm run lint

# Fix linting issues
npm run fix-lint

License

MIT

