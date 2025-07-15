A Raycast Extension that instantly pastes rich text or HTML content into Markdown.

Features

Instant Conversion : Convert HTML clipboard content to Markdown with a single command

: Convert HTML clipboard content to Markdown with a single command Smart Detection : Automatically detects HTML content in clipboard and provides helpful feedback for plain text

: Automatically detects HTML content in clipboard and provides helpful feedback for plain text Customizable Output : Configure Markdown formatting through Raycast preferences

: Configure Markdown formatting through Raycast preferences Comprehensive Options : Full control over Markdown formatting with all Turndown options

: Full control over Markdown formatting with all Turndown options Robust Error Handling : Graceful handling of edge cases with clear user feedback

: Graceful handling of edge cases with clear user feedback Command Alias: Quick access with the pmd alias

Usage

Copy any HTML content from a webpage, email, or document Run the "Paste to Markdown" command in Raycast (or use the pmd alias) The converted Markdown will be automatically pasted into your active application A confirmation HUD message will appear to confirm the action

Preferences

Customize the Markdown output through Raycast's Preferences pane:

Heading Style

ATX (default): ## Heading

(default): Setext: Heading

---

Horizontal Rule

Default : ---

: Custom: Any thematic break pattern

Bullet List Marker

Hyphen (default): -

(default): Asterisk : *

: Plus: +

Code Block Style

Fenced (default): ```code```

(default): Indented: 4-space indentation

Code Fence Style

Backticks (default): ```

(default): Tildes: ~~~

Emphasis Delimiter

Underscore (default): _text_

(default): Asterisk: *text*

Strong Delimiter

Double Asterisk (default): **text**

(default): Double Underscore: __text__

Link Style

Inline (default): [text](url)

(default): Referenced: [text][ref]

Link Reference Style

Full (default): [text][ref]

(default): Collapsed : [text][]

: Shortcut: [text]

Technical Details

Built with TypeScript for Raycast

Uses the Turndown library for HTML-to-Markdown conversion

Supports all Turndown configuration options for maximum customization

Follows Raycast extension best practices and conventions

Error Handling

The extension provides clear feedback for various scenarios:

No HTML content in clipboard

Plain text content (no conversion needed)

Conversion errors

Clipboard access issues

Paste operation failures

Development

To develop this extension locally:

# Install dependencies npm install # Start development mode npm run dev # Build for production npm run build # Run linting npm run lint # Fix linting issues npm run fix-lint

License

MIT