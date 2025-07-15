A Raycast Extension that instantly pastes rich text or HTML content into Markdown.
Features
- Instant Conversion: Convert HTML clipboard content to Markdown with a single command
- Smart Detection: Automatically detects HTML content in clipboard and provides helpful feedback for plain text
- Customizable Output: Configure Markdown formatting through Raycast preferences
- Comprehensive Options: Full control over Markdown formatting with all Turndown options
- Robust Error Handling: Graceful handling of edge cases with clear user feedback
- Command Alias: Quick access with the
pmd alias
Usage
- Copy any HTML content from a webpage, email, or document
- Run the "Paste to Markdown" command in Raycast (or use the
pmd alias)
- The converted Markdown will be automatically pasted into your active application
- A confirmation HUD message will appear to confirm the action
Preferences
Customize the Markdown output through Raycast's Preferences pane:
Heading Style
- ATX (default):
## Heading
- Setext:
Heading\n---
Horizontal Rule
- Default:
---
- Custom: Any thematic break pattern
Bullet List Marker
- Hyphen (default):
-
- Asterisk:
*
- Plus:
+
Code Block Style
- Fenced (default):
```code```
- Indented: 4-space indentation
Code Fence Style
- Backticks (default):
```
- Tildes:
~~~
Emphasis Delimiter
- Underscore (default):
_text_
- Asterisk:
*text*
Strong Delimiter
- Double Asterisk (default):
**text**
- Double Underscore:
__text__
Link Style
- Inline (default):
[text](url)
- Referenced:
[text][ref]
Link Reference Style
- Full (default):
[text][ref]
- Collapsed:
[text][]
- Shortcut:
[text]
Technical Details
- Built with TypeScript for Raycast
- Uses the Turndown library for HTML-to-Markdown conversion
- Supports all Turndown configuration options for maximum customization
- Follows Raycast extension best practices and conventions
Error Handling
The extension provides clear feedback for various scenarios:
- No HTML content in clipboard
- Plain text content (no conversion needed)
- Conversion errors
- Clipboard access issues
- Paste operation failures
Development
To develop this extension locally:
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Start development mode
npm run dev
# Build for production
npm run build
# Run linting
npm run lint
# Fix linting issues
npm run fix-lint
License
MIT