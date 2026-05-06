IONOS Sync

Sync local projects to your IONOS web hosting server via rsync over SSH — directly from Raycast. No terminal required.

Features

Sync Project

Select a project, preview what would change (dry-run), then push or pull with one keystroke. rsync output streams line by line into a Detail view so you always know what's happening.

Manage Projects

Add, edit, or remove sync projects through a native Raycast form. Each project stores its own exclude rules and controls whether --delete is active.

Sync History

Every sync (including dry-runs) records a timestamp, direction, and result. The project list shows the last sync at a glance.

Setup

1. SSH Access

Your IONOS hosting plan must have SSH enabled. Activate it in the IONOS Control Panel under Hosting → SSH Access.

2. Preferences

Open Extension Preferences ( ⌘, ) and fill in:

Field Example Required IONOS Host ssh.hosting.ionos.de ✅ SSH Username uXXXXXXXX ✅ SSH Port 22 — SSH Key Path ~/.ssh/id_rsa —

3. SSH Key (recommended)

Set up key-based authentication so rsync doesn't prompt for a password:

ssh-keygen -t ed25519 -C "ionos" ssh-copy-id -p 22 uXXXXXXXX@ssh.hosting.ionos.de

4. rsync

macOS ships with rsync. For the latest version:

brew install rsync

Workflow

Open Raycast → Sync Project Select your project Choose Dry-run first to preview changes Choose Push or Pull to transfer

Project Configuration

Projects are stored in Raycast's LocalStorage and fully configurable via Manage Projects.

Each project has:

Local path — the folder on your Mac to sync

— the folder on your Mac to sync Remote path — the destination on your IONOS server

— the destination on your IONOS server Excludes — files and folders to skip (one per line, wildcards supported)

— files and folders to skip (one per line, wildcards supported) --delete — remove files on the remote that no longer exist locally

⚠️ Root-level remotes ( ~/ or ~ ): --delete is always disabled for safety. Files deleted locally will not be removed on the server.

Troubleshooting

"rsync: command not found" — Install rsync: brew install rsync

"Permission denied (publickey)" — Add your SSH key to the server or check the key path in Preferences.

"No such file or directory" — The remote path doesn't exist yet. Create it first:

ssh uXXXXXXXX@ssh.hosting.ionos.de mkdir -p ~/your-project

Timeout / connection refused — Check host and port in Preferences. IONOS SSH port is usually 22.

Author

Werner Deuermeier · wdeu.de