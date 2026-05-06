Sync local projects to your IONOS web hosting server via rsync over SSH — directly from Raycast. No terminal required.
Select a project, preview what would change (dry-run), then push or pull with one keystroke. rsync output streams line by line into a Detail view so you always know what's happening.
Add, edit, or remove sync projects through a native Raycast form. Each project stores its own exclude rules and controls whether
--delete is active.
Every sync (including dry-runs) records a timestamp, direction, and result. The project list shows the last sync at a glance.
Your IONOS hosting plan must have SSH enabled. Activate it in the IONOS Control Panel under Hosting → SSH Access.
Open Extension Preferences (
⌘,) and fill in:
|Field
|Example
|Required
|IONOS Host
ssh.hosting.ionos.de
|✅
|SSH Username
uXXXXXXXX
|✅
|SSH Port
22
|—
|SSH Key Path
~/.ssh/id_rsa
|—
Set up key-based authentication so rsync doesn't prompt for a password:
ssh-keygen -t ed25519 -C "ionos"
ssh-copy-id -p 22 uXXXXXXXX@ssh.hosting.ionos.de
macOS ships with rsync. For the latest version:
brew install rsync
Projects are stored in Raycast's LocalStorage and fully configurable via Manage Projects.
Each project has:
⚠️ Root-level remotes (
~/ or
~):
--delete is always disabled for safety. Files deleted locally will not be removed on the server.
"rsync: command not found" — Install rsync:
brew install rsync
"Permission denied (publickey)" — Add your SSH key to the server or check the key path in Preferences.
"No such file or directory" — The remote path doesn't exist yet. Create it first:
ssh uXXXXXXXX@ssh.hosting.ionos.de mkdir -p ~/your-project
Timeout / connection refused — Check host and port in Preferences. IONOS SSH port is usually 22.
Werner Deuermeier · wdeu.de