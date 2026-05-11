DNB Book Lookup
Quick access to book contents from Deutsche Nationalbibliothek (DNB) by ISBN,
with optional AI-generated Klappentext for book listings.
Features
- ISBN-10 and ISBN-13 support (with or without hyphens)
- Automatic availability check for table of contents and content text
- Auto-fill ISBN from selected text when the ISBN argument is left empty
- Optional AI-generated Klappentext (max. 150 words) + 5 keywords
- Source verification via Google Books and Wikipedia
- Confidence score and source transparency
- Falls back to opening PDF if AI is unavailable
- Automatic fallback to catalog entry when no content is available
Usage
- Open Raycast
- Type "Look up DNB Book"
- Enter ISBN (e.g.
978-3-59335-383-8 or
9783593353838)
- Press Enter
Preferences
The extension automatically opens all available content (table of contents and/or content text).
- Generate Klappentext: Enable AI-generated book description (requires Raycast Pro or BYOK)
AI Requirements
Requires Raycast Pro or BYOK (Bring Your Own Key):
- Anthropic (Claude)
- OpenAI (GPT-4)
- Google (Gemini)
DNB URL Structure
-
https://d-nb.info/{IDN}/04 — Table of Contents
-
https://d-nb.info/{IDN}/34 — Content Text
-
https://d-nb.info/{IDN} — Catalog Entry (fallback)
Roadmap
v2.0 (planned)
- Klappentext without TOC: Generate AI description from title and
author alone, using Google Books, Wikipedia, and Open Library —
even when no digitized table of contents is available in DNB
- Open Library as additional description source
- TOC-via-Clipboard: Paste TOC text directly via an Action in the
Detail View instead of an argument field
License
MIT