DNB Book Lookup

Quick access to book contents from Deutsche Nationalbibliothek (DNB) by ISBN, with optional AI-generated Klappentext for book listings.

Features

ISBN-10 and ISBN-13 support (with or without hyphens)

Automatic availability check for table of contents and content text

Auto-fill ISBN from selected text when the ISBN argument is left empty

Optional AI-generated Klappentext (max. 150 words) + 5 keywords Source verification via Google Books and Wikipedia Confidence score and source transparency Falls back to opening PDF if AI is unavailable

Automatic fallback to catalog entry when no content is available

Usage

Open Raycast Type "Look up DNB Book" Enter ISBN (e.g. 978-3-59335-383-8 or 9783593353838 ) Press Enter

Preferences

The extension automatically opens all available content (table of contents and/or content text).

Generate Klappentext: Enable AI-generated book description (requires Raycast Pro or BYOK)

AI Requirements

Requires Raycast Pro or BYOK (Bring Your Own Key):

Anthropic (Claude)

OpenAI (GPT-4)

Google (Gemini)

DNB URL Structure

https://d-nb.info/{IDN}/04 — Table of Contents

— Table of Contents https://d-nb.info/{IDN}/34 — Content Text

— Content Text https://d-nb.info/{IDN} — Catalog Entry (fallback)

Roadmap

v2.0 (planned)

Klappentext without TOC : Generate AI description from title and author alone, using Google Books, Wikipedia, and Open Library — even when no digitized table of contents is available in DNB

: Generate AI description from title and author alone, using Google Books, Wikipedia, and Open Library — even when no digitized table of contents is available in DNB Open Library as additional description source

as additional description source TOC-via-Clipboard: Paste TOC text directly via an Action in the Detail View instead of an argument field

License

MIT